AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of the Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have seen a tough first year after its public debut. In April of last year, I concluded that the company was the latest swimming pool play to go public, and while the sector was enjoying great momentum already, the market was happy to apply huge valuation multiples to the business. This resulted in quite a few unanswered questions.

Pool Business

Latham was founded in the 1960s with a goal to create high-quality in-ground swimming pools which are attainable for many homeowners. The company is focused on the U.S. but is active in Australia and New Zealand as well.

The company sold 9,000 pools in the U.S. in 2020, claiming to hold a 10% market share in its relevant segment. These equipment sales total 60% of total revenues, with the remainder generated from liners and covers. Besides the secular trend benefiting growth of the industry, Latham believed it could grab a greater share of this market because of its focus on fiberglass pools. These pools come with lower upfront costs, lower maintenance costs while requiring fewer chemicals, all while preserving solid quality and aesthetics.

The company went public at $19 per share, as management and underwriters sold 20 million shares. With 120 million shares outstanding, the equity of the company was valued at $2.3 billion, as a modest pro forma debt load worked down to a $2.4 billion enterprise valuation.

In terms of actual financial performance, the company has steadily grown sales from a quarter of a billion in 2016 to $320 million in 2019, as 2020 sales resulted in a break-out revenue number of just over $400 million. Operating profits were a bit volatile and came in at $40 million in 2020, which worked down to 10% margins. Assuming a 3% cost of debt on $150 million in net debt, I saw earnings at just $0.25 per share, translating into a sky-high valuation.

This high valuation has only gotten "worse," as shares rallied to $27 on the first days of trading, valuing the operations at 8-9 times sales, and at more than 100 times earnings. Despite the great business and direct-to-consumer business model, margins were stuck around 10%. Part of the momentum could be explained by a third quarter revenue guidance just shy of $150 million, which revealed a $600 million run rate in terms of sales.

With many more names going public and the conditions being near perfect, the rusting sky-high valuations made me very cautious, translating into a very poor risk-reward proposition. This was the case as valuation of Latham marked a big premium compared to highly valued peers Leslie's (LESL) and Pool Corporation (POOL).

Disappointments Kick In

After shares traded at a high around $30 per share, they were holding up relatively well during the year, ending 2021 at $25 per share. Since the start of 2022, shares have been trending lower in a steady fashion, now trading at just $9 per share.

In August, the company posted very strong second quarter sales at $181 million, on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $42 million, with a GAAP loss reported on the back of large stock-based compensation expenses in connection to the public offering.

In November, the company reached a deal to acquire Radiant Pools in a $90 million deal. The deal is set to add $35 million in annual sales, implying a multiple at just over 2.5 times. Later in the month, third quarter sales were posted at $162 million, up 27% on the year before, and the EBITDA number of $36 million was largely flat.

Of interest was that the company sold 12 million shares at $19.50 per share at the start of this year, mostly on behalf of selling shareholders. In March, the company posted its fourth quarter results as fourth quarter revenues of $139 million made for a full year revenue number of $630 million, with full year adjusted EBITDA coming in at $140 million.

With D&A running at $32 million, I peg adjusted EBIT at $108 million, as this performance and interest costs on a $240 million net debt load, and a normal tax rate, would translate into earnings of around $75 million. This works down to a $0.65-$0.70 per share earnings number.

This is far better than I thought at the IPO but still worked down to a high valuation. The earnings numbers above are still ahead of stock-based compensation, as the question is what the real run rate of this expense would be.

Of interest is the strong guidance for 2022, with sales seen between $850 and $880 million, as EBITDA was set to rise to a midpoint of $195 million, as the question is how high the realistic stock-based compensation expense would be.

In May, the company posted first quarter results with revenues up 29% to $192 million as EBITDA came in at $47 million. All of which is comforting, if not for the fact that stock-based compensation was rather high, coming in at $17 million for the quarter. While the company maintained the guidance, the market is clearly having some doubts.

With 114 million shares outstanding, following some buybacks, the company is now valued at just around a billion, at $9 per share. Share buybacks have increased the net debt load to nearly $300 million, which works down to reasonable leverage ratios, but the market is clearly skeptical and that there are real risks to the guidance.

What Now?

With shares having seen a big reset, the valuation looks a lot more compelling here. Based on the guidance, I see realistic earnings at $0.60-$0.70 per share, this time accounting for stock-based compensation and real depreciation charges, as the real risks, of course, relate to the guidance.

While the buybacks might be a bit early, and the company has been incurring quite some net debt, the reality is that the valuation here looks a lot more fair than it has been for a long time. Amidst rising interest rates and a correction in the stock market, the reality is that there are real risks to the guidance - but even if that is the case, valuations are rapidly getting compelling here.

While I am not buying shares hand over fist here, I am happy to start buying the dip here, gradually building up a modest position.