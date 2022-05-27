Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been a darling of meme stock trading in the past year. While creating fortunes for some investors and causing others to lose their shirts, GME trading has been the farthest thing from boring being characterized by tremendous swings in the stock. GME investors have also helped take down a hedge fund in the process, with Melvin Capital now shutting its doors. This massive volatility in the stock price has created opportunities in the GME options chain, with very rich premiums now embedded in both calls and puts. A high implied volatility in a stock translates into high option premiums, given the uncertainty regarding the stock's price upon expiry date. An investor comfortable with the GME story, and comfortable that the stock will stay in the trading range exhibited in the past year can use options to monetize this view. Our proposed trade involves selling both a put and a call with five-month tenors and pocketing the premiums upon expiry if the stock is bound by $105 - $290/share (the technical name is "short strangle" for this options strategy). This trade translates into a 36% yield for the said investor if the range is kept.

What is the Trade?

The proposed trade consists of selling an October 21, 2022 put with a $105 strike and concurrently selling a $290 strike call with the same maturity:

Trade Details (Author)

We can see from the above table that the proposed trade consists of only 1 contract (i.e., this translates into 100 shares) which offers a maximum exposure of $10,500 cash out the door for the put leg (i.e., if GME goes down in price and the put is triggered an investor would need only $10,500 in cash). Both legs of the options trade have the same maturity date which is 147 days out. The implied volatility for both options is extremely high (above 100%), which accounts for the substantial return opportunity embedded in this trade (the annualized yield is in excess of 89%).

The payout profile, courtesy of Market Chameleon, is as follows:

Trade Payoff profile (Market Chameleon)

We can see from the above payout graph that the trade is profitable if the GME stock price stays in the $66.75 to $328.15 per share price range. The green portion of the payout profile is represented by the price range where the trade is profitable, while the red lines represent the potential loss if the stock moves outside of the range.

Let us analyze the potential scenarios for the trade:

Scenario 1: On October 21, 2022 the GME stock price is above $105/share but below $290/share

both the sold put and sold call expire without being triggered

the investor pockets the $3,815 premium associated with the trade

the investor realizes a yield of 36% for the 147 days the trade was on

when annualized (i.e., if the investor chooses to roll over the trade) the yield bumps up to 89%

Scenario 2: On October 21, 2022 the GME stock price is below $105/share

the sold call leg of the option expires without being triggered

the put leg of the strategy gets triggered and the investor buys 100 shares of GME at $105/share

the actual cost basis for the investor though is 105 - 38.15 (the premium) = $66.85/share

on a net basis if the GME shares go to zero the investor has a maximum exposure of $6,685

Scenario 3: On October 21, 2022 the GME stock price is $300/share

the sold put leg of the strategy expires without being triggered

the call gets triggered and the investor needs to buy 100 shares of GME spot in order to cover the option

since the difference between the option strike price and the stock price is only -10/share (300 - 290) the investor still nets a profit from the trade (-10/share from spot vs option strike + 38.15 premium = 28.15 / share net profit)

on an up leg scenario where GME increases in price the breakeven level is $328.15/share

Historic Performance

If we have a quick look at the historic performance for the GME stock and the proposed trade payoff profile we get the following:

GME Stock Price (TradingView)

We can see that in the past year GME has settled in a nice $100-$200/share trading range. If the stock remains in that range the proposed trade realizes 100% of its profit target. The proposed trade only starts losing money for an investor where the red lines are drawn. We can see that both of the red lines represent historic highs/lows for the stock, hence are very well insulated from most stock movements. The proposed trade offers a very attractive risk/reward profile in light of the stock move in the past year.

What is a "Short Strangle"

Despite its very bombastic name a "short strangle" trade is not overly complex. It involves selling two out-of-the-money options on the underlying stock.

Leg 1: Selling an out of the money put with a lower strike than the spot level

basically an investor underwrites the potential purchase of the stock at a much lower strike level in exchange for a premium

the closer the put strike to the spot level the higher the premium

Leg 2: Selling an out of the money call with a higher strike than the spot level

here an investor believes the stock price will not reach the higher price at expiry date

a premium is received in exchange for the written call option

By selling two options, an investor significantly increases the income that would have been achieved from selling a put or a call alone. On the downside, the risk is similar to owning the stock at a lower strike level, while on the upside the risk is technically unlimited if you think GME is set to appreciate significantly.

Conclusion

Being long or short GameStop can result in a very significant profit & loss volatility in an investor's trading account. The very high volatility has created opportunities in the GME options chain where premiums are extremely rich. A savvy investor who is confident the GME stock will stay bound in the next five months by its quasi historic high ($328.15/share) and by the bottom of the stock range in the past year ($66.85/share) can use an options strategy to monetize that view. Selling a five months put and call on GME can result in a 36% annualized yield with a significantly reduced risk profile when compared to buying or selling the stock outright.