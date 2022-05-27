jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Kellogg's (NYSE:K) revenues have been struggling to grow for 10 years now, and the company is losing market share in its most important areas: North America and Europe. To date, there are several problems to be solved such as the increasing pressures of HFSS regulations, the malcontent of some of its employees, and the current macroeconomic scenario. What's more, the dividend that has been growing for 17 years may not be sustainable in the long run. If I already owned Kellogg in my portfolio, my view is a hold, but only because we are in a highly uncertain economic environment where consumer staples might perform better than the market. Under ordinary market conditions, I would not buy Kellogg, especially from a long-term perspective.

Revenues struggle to grow

Kellogg's biggest problem lies in the stagnation of its revenues: from 2012 to the present there has been virtually no growth, if we consider the time interval from 2013 to the present there has even been a deterioration.

Income statement from 2012 to date (TIKR Terminal )

Profit margins have remained in line with historical values, but with flat revenues the company is bound to weaken. What is this due to? Mainly to the market in which Kellogg operates. That market has been saturated for years and growth rates are also now very low. More than 50% of Kellogg's revenues come from the US, but the US cereal breakfast market is expected to grow at only 3.3% CAGR.

U.S breakfast cereal market (www.grandviewresearch.com)

Since both the US and Europe present an over-saturated market, the company has been trying to expand internationally in the AMEA area for years. In particular, Kellogg entered the Indian market in 1994 encountering some initial difficulties. The taste preferences of Indians are very different from the Western world; in fact, they prefer a traditional or savory breakfast not in line with the breakfasts initially offered by Kellogg. Because of this, the company has begun to offer breakfasts in India that differ from those offered in the West, achieving quite positive results. In fact, Kellogg's revenues in the AMEA region have increased, especially in the last 5 years, to such an extent that it has covered recent losses in North America. While it is good that Kellogg is diversifying its revenues into more geographic areas, it is troubling how it is making fewer and fewer sales in the areas where it has historically sold most of its production. Let me explain.

Revenues by geographic area (TIKR Terminal)

Revenues in the AMEA region have increased 120% from 2017 to date, but in North America there has been a 5.7% decrease. Since North America is responsible for more than 50% of Kellogg's revenues, this is a worrying result. As for Europe there was a good 17% improvement, while Latin America had a 5.6% improvement. Interestingly, over the past 5 years the AMEA region has outperformed Europe by value, although in 2017 Europe was well ahead. Overall, revenue growth over the past 5 years has been positive, also leading to greater diversification. But what would happen if we instead considered a longer time horizon? The situation would change dramatically, and the recent improvement in the AMEA area would be overshadowed by a deterioration in all other areas. Europe in 2013 generated revenues of $2.84 billion, North America $9.7 billion, and Latin America $1.19 billion. Overall, the revenues obtained in 2013 were $611 million greater than those obtained in the whole of 2021. Thus, it can be said that the revenue growth coming from the AMEA area has mitigated the deterioration of revenues in the last 10 years of the core areas. To solve this problem, it is necessary for Kellogg to at least keep its sales in Europe, North America, and Latin America stable and continue its growth in the AMEA region.

Issues related to HFSS regulation

Obesity is a serious problem that is plaguing the world's population. More than 1 billion people worldwide are currently obese, and the trend does not seem to be stopping. The consequences of continuing regulations aimed at reducing the obesity problem are directly affecting especially the core business of companies that produce HFSS foods. Since Kellogg produces a multiplicity of not-so-healthy snacks and cereals, I believe it is likely that it will face new regulations in the future regarding the sale of its products. In fact, the first issues have already appeared. Kellogg recently had a discussion with the U.K. government intent on restricting the exposure of Kellogg products on the shelves because they did not comply with HFSS regulations. To avoid further problems in this regard Kellogg is already trying to improve the nutritional values of its products, in fact, the company is intent on removing at least 10% sugar and 20% salt from children's cereals in European and UK brands. As of now, it is not yet clear where the HFSS regulations will take Kellogg, but I personally do not think they can have a positive impact in the future.

2022 outlook

Although the company is forecasting a 4% increase in revenues, I think the outlook for this year is very uncertain and difficult to predict. For Kellogg, as well as most companies, the current macroeconomic environment is not favoring its growth. Problems related to inflation, supply chain, and the war in Ukraine are the main concerns. On the inflation issue here are the words of Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane: "In an environment like this, which clearly we haven't seen in 40 years, we aren't going to be able to just not pass prices through to consumers.... Productivity just simply can't cover this type of inflation." What transpires from these words is that Kellogg has every intention not to reduce its profit margins, and to pass the burden of inflation on to consumers.

Cereal brand price increase (www.earnestresearch.com)

From what can be seen from this graph, the increase in Kellogg products has already happened, and it has been among the highest in the industry. From the CEO words, I assume that this increase may continue as inflation increases.

In addition, Steve Cahillane also commented on supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine: "The situation in Ukraine only accelerated cost inflation and exacerbated the global economy's bottlenecks and shortages. It also prompted us to suspend all shipments and investments into Russia and to identify new sources for certain ingredients." Nothing good, then, about the current macroeconomic scenario. If Kellogg could pass the cost of inflation on to consumers the situation would improve, but right now it is difficult to make such predictions.

To conclude the difficulties related to this year, it is necessary to point out some issues that arose last year but are likely to affect negatively in the first half of 2022. In October 2021 about 1,400 workers went on strike demanding a wage increase and improved working conditions. This unfortunately turned into a rather aggressive strike where strikers prevented even non-striking workers from entering the facility. The final result was a temporary halt in Kellogg's productivity whose negative consequences could result in a slowdown in the first half of 2022. Finally, in December 2021 there was a fire at one of the Kellogg facility: no one was injured but again the consequences of this slowdown could affect growth until mid-2022.

Focus on Kellogg's dividend

One of Kellogg's strengths is its rather high dividend that can consistently reward its shareholders. Kellogg has been issuing a growing dividend for about 17 years, but how long will this growth be sustainable? I am not questioning the dividend in the short run, but in the long run. Kellogg's free cash flow has been flat for a decade and the dividend continues to grow year after year.

Dividend sustainability (TIKR Terminal )

Kellogg's 2012 free cash flow was $1.22 billion, the current free cash flow is $1.27 billion; the dividend issued in 2012 was $622 million, the dividend issued today is $790 million. It should also be considered that except for 2021, free cash flow has always been less than $1.27 billion. What I believe is that currently the company still has a good margin of safety to increase the dividend, but if growth in future years were to be as stagnant as the last decade, an increasing dividend will probably no longer be sustainable.

How much is Kellogg worth?

The calculation of Kellogg's fair value will be conducted by discounting future cash flows. The discounted cash flow will be built as follows:

The cost of equity will be calculated considering a beta of 0.87, a market risk premium of 4.2%, a risk-free rate of 3.5% and additional risk adjustments of 0.75%

The cost of debt will be 6% with a tax rate of 21%. The resulting WACC is 7%, considering a financial structure composed of 70% equity and 30% debt.

Perpetual growth rate and free cash flow growth will be 2%. Kellogg's free cash flow has remained unchanged for the past 10 years; therefore, 2% is not excessively low in my opinion.

The growth rate will be applied from the free cash flow of the year 2021, while outstanding shares and net debt belong to TIKR Terminal.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited )

According to my assumptions, Kellogg is overvalued since it has a fair value of $46.53. If we also considered a 20% margin of safety, we should buy the company at $37.22 per share. Since Kellogg is a 120-year-old company with low risk and a strong brand probably even $50 per share could be a good price. In any case, despite this overvaluation I don't think Kellogg is a sell in the short term: in the current macroeconomic scenario I trust the strength of the better-known consumer staples, and Kellogg is one of those companies. I would not buy Kellogg from a long-term perspective since it has obvious income difficulties, but if I already had it in my portfolio I would hold it until this period of high uncertainty in the financial markets ends.