Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Less than four months ago, in February, I ran the numbers on Hemisphere Energy (OTCQX:HMENF) using an oil price of just around $75/barrel and I liked what I saw. Unfortunately, I already had plenty of exposure to the oil and gas industry, so I didn’t buy any stock, so I completely missed the recent run as Hemisphere’s share price increased by almost 50%.

Now, a few months later, it looks like we should be able to use a higher oil price to determine Hemisphere’s expected cash flows for this year and I wanted to dig a little bit deeper in the company’s financials and updated expectations.

Data by YCharts

As the company reports its financial results in Canadian Dollars and as its Canadian listing is more liquid with an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, I will refer to the Canadian listing throughout this article.

The cash flow engine is pumping out an impressive amount of free cash flow

Hemisphere still is a small company and its production level is very moderate. In the first quarter of 2022, the average production rate was just under 2,650 barrels of oil-equivalent per day and although this is a 60% increase compared to the production level in Q1 2021 it is clear the company is still lacking economies of scale. The situation is obviously getting better as the production rate continues to increase and the output in April was approximately 2,900 boe/day.

The total revenue almost tripled to just under C$23M and the company’s reported net revenue of C$12.5M included C$5.6M in realized and unrealized hedging losses. The production expenses remain exceptionally low, once again emphasizing the company’s ability to produce the heavy oil at a very low cost and despite the large hedging losses, the operating income doubled to C$7.3M.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

After deducting the finance expenses and considering no taxes were due on the result given the historical losses that can be applied against the taxable income, the net income was C$4.6M or C$0.05/share. And again, that includes a substantial realized and unrealized hedging loss.

And perhaps the increased finance expenses also deserve an explication. This was mainly caused by the change in the value of a warrant liability (the company had warrants outstanding and those had to be recorded as a liability as they had a ‘cashless exercise’ feature). As you can see below, the actual interest expenses have fallen by more than 50% as Hemisphere is aggressively repaying debt.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

The combination of unrealized hedging losses and the non-cash expense related to the revaluation of warrants means the company’s cash flow result should exceed the reported net income by a very wide margin.

And indeed, the operating cash flow including lease payments but before changes in the working capital position was approximately C$10.9M (and again, this includes almost C$3.5M in realized hedging losses).

Hemisphere Investor Relations

The total capex was just around C$1.8M which means the free cash flow was C$9.1M (and would have been C$12.6M based on the average oil price of C$96/barrel. The capex was relatively light in Q1 but keep in mind Hemisphere’s full-year capex is expected to be just C$9M.

What does this mean for the company’s 2022 plans?

Consider that the average WTI oil price for the first five months of this year has vastly exceeded the $75 level the company used in its full-year guidance. But even at US$75 WTI the free cash flow was expected to be around C$28M and that includes the capex required to boost the production rate towards 3,000 boe/day by the end of this year.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

This means we can now likely start to use an average WTI price of $85/barrel for 2022 (and of course, if the oil price remains strong over the next few months even the $85/barrel scenario will look too conservative. Using that oil price, Hemisphere will report an adjusted funds flow of C$41M and a free cash flow of C$32M.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

However, the company mentioned it would use 50% of its free cash flow to reduce the net debt while 25% would be spent on both development and for discretionary purposes.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

If the adjusted funds flow this year would indeed come in at or exceed C$41M, the aforementioned percentages indicate the capex program should increase to C$10M while I would imagine a portion of the remaining 25% that was earmarked to accelerate projects will also be spent on further increasing the production rate.

As the net financial debt has decreased to around C$12.5M, the need to further reduce the debt levels is very low to non-existent as putting aside just a few million dollars per quarter will already reduce the net debt to almost zero by the end of this year.

Investment thesis

The lender warrants have now all been exercised resulting in an updated share count of 101 million shares which means the company currently has a market capitalization of just over C$160M. This represents a multiple of 5 times the expected free cash flow at $85 WTI. Meanwhile, the current net debt position will be converted into a net cash position before too long and this should enable Hemisphere to accelerate its production growth plans without doing anything crazy.

Even if the oil price drops to $65/barrel, Hemisphere should still be able to generate C$0.20 per share in free cash flow. Although I have no position in Hemisphere Energy, the company remains on my shortlist as an attractive candidate.