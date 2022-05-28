wutwhanfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

April data included an increase in both real personal income and spending, but a decline in the personal saving rate to a 15 year low. Durable goods orders also rose. New home sales fell sharply. Consumer sentiment as measured by the U. Of Michigan declined further.

In the rear view mirror, nominal corporate profits in Q1 rose to a new high after taxes without accounting for inventory, but accounting for inventory they declined sharply to a one year low.

Coronavirus Vaccinations and Cases

I have discontinued the tracking of vaccinations, since they have virtually come to a halt at roughly 66% of the populace, and 75% of adults, being vaccinated (not counting booster shots). Less than half of children age 5-17 have been vaccinated.

Infections, at 110,000, are roughly 6% higher than last week, and over 80,000 above their recent low, due to the extremely infectious variant BA.2.12.1. Many States in the Northeast and Midwest have peaked, but cases have continued to rise sharply in the South and West. Deaths have started to increase as well, but at roughly 360, are extremely low compared to almost all other times during the pandemic.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 5.00%, down -0.21% w/w (1-yr range: 3.13-5.25)

10-year Treasury bonds 2.74%, down -0.05 w/w (1.08-3.13)

Credit spread 2.26%, down -0.16 w/w (1.65-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.26%, up +0.6 w/w (-0.12 - 1.59)

10 year minus 3 month: +1.66%, down -0.09% w/w (-0.99 - 2.04)

2 year minus Fed funds: +1.65%, down -0.13% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

5.25%, down -0.10% w/w (2.75-5.64)

Corporate bonds are close to the top of their 5 year range, so negative.

Similarly, treasury bonds and mortgage rates are also near their 5 year peaks, so their rating has also changed to negative.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries remains positive. The yield curve at the important 2 to 10 year levels narrowed back into neutral territory again this week.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up +0.2% w/w to 227 (226-349) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -2 to 239 (SA) (341 high Jan 29, low 239 this week)

Purchase apps YoY -16% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -12.5% (NSA)

Refi apps down -4% w/w (SA) (close to 20 year low)

Refi apps YoY down -75% (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at Yardeni)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.3% w/w

Up +7.4% YoY (-0.9 - 7.5)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

NAR weekly update on pending sales

Active listings down -1.9% YoY vs. -4.2% one week ago

Pending sales down -11.% YoY vs. -11.7% one week ago

(Source)

The highest mortgage rates in nearly 12 years have essentially killed both purchase and refinance mortgage applications, the four week averages of which are at or close to 3 year lows. We have seen this feed into all of the monthly housing sales and construction reports.

From 2018 until late in 2020 real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. Earlier last year they varied between neutral and negative, but for the past several months have been very positive. This is being helped by inflation in house prices; thus the turn in the indicator will be when that cools.

This week on an experimental basis I have included the NAR Weekly Monitor information on active listings and pending sales. Although these refer to existing rather than new homes, they probably closely track the trend in sales of the more economically important new homes. Active listings about equal to their level one year ago, but pending sales much lower, suggests a sharp slowdown in the market.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. April data was released this week:

Real M1 m/m down -0.8%, YoY Real M1 up +0.7%

Real M2 m/m down -0.7%, YoY Real M2 down -0.2%

No recession has happened without a YoY real M1 negative, or YoY real M2 below +2.5%. Real M2 fell below that threshold in March, and is a negative. Real M1 has also made a 9 month low, and so moves from positive to neutral. Taken together real money supply has become a negative.

Corporate profits (Q1 97% actual +3% estimated S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 26)

Q1 2022, up +0.06 to 54.02, down -2.5% q/q (from 55.37 in Q4)

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported, which has now happened for Q1. Profits are now higher than the -3% q/q metric, and so are neutral.

Based on Q1 corporate profits reported Thursday in the revised GDP, the “top of the line” metric, which deflates profits by unit labor costs, turned negative. I am considering amending this weekly update by deflating by PPI for finished goods as most recently reported. So deflated, FactSet’s “real” corporate earnings would have peaked in Q2 of last year and would now be negative. I would welcome feedback from readers concerning this proposed change.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index up +.03 (less loose) to -0.20 (-0.20 - -0.72) (one year high)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) unchanged (tight) at +0.01(0.06 - -0.75)

Leverage subindex up +.14 (tighter) to +0.48 (+0.48 - -0.39) (two year high)

In these indexes, lower = better for the economy. The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In any event it is now a positive number, so a negative indicator. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. This is now sufficiently close to zero to qualify as neutral. With few exceptions, both the adjusted and un-adjusted indexes had been positive ever since mid-2020, but in the past two months, that has changed.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from the late Jeff Miller’s “Weighing the Week Ahead”

Miller Score (formerly "C-Score"): down -22 w/w to 232, -103 m/m (232 this week - 608 on 6/18/21)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: down -0.2862 to -1.0925 (-0.2562 12/3/21 - -1.4327 4/29/22)

BCIp from Georg Vrba: unchanged at 100.0 iM's Business Cycle Index (100 is max value, below 25 is recession signal)

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. With this number having fallen below that threshold last year, it is negative.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. Thus the present reading is also a positive for the economy.

Trade weighted US$

Down -1.50 to 119.50 w/w, +7.6% YoY (last week) (broad) (111.02 - 126.47) (Graph at Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index)

Down -1.39 to 101.66 w/w, up +12.9% YoY (major currencies) (graph at link) (89.54 -104.57)

In early 2021, both the broad rating and the USD against major currencies turned higher YoY, and so changed to neutral. With both measures now well above +5% YoY, these ratings have turned negative.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +3.24 to 133.87 (79.11-132.43)

Up +44.2% YoY (Best: +52.3% June 4)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

186.29, up +8.22 w/w (131.43-230.32)

Up +16.0% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7)

Since April 2020 both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes rebounded sharply. Total commodities are extremely positive, with a recent downturn in the indexes having reversed higher, to new highs recently. The decline in industrial metals in the past two weeks was enough to put this indicator in neutral territory (the middle 1/3rd of its 52 week range).

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +6.6% to 4158.24

This last high for this index was January 3. As there has not been a new three month high during the past three months, but there have been several new 3 month lows, this indicator has switched to negative.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State down -33.9 to -8.8

Philly up +4.3 to +22.1

*Richmond down -22 to -16

*Kansas City up +5 to +15

Dallas up +1.6 to +12.1

Month-over-month rolling average: down -3 to +5

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. These have usually been extremely positive ever since June 2020. It is still positive, but if it declines any further, it will be only a weak positive.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

210,000, down -8,000 w/w

4-week average 206,750, up +7,250 w/w

(Graph at St. Louis FRED)

New claims making new all-time lows on a 4 week average basis five weeks ago. It remains close to that figure. This metric remains positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Up +1 to 106 w/w

Up +11.8% YoY (Best +57.4% May 21)

This gradually improved to neutral at the beginning of 2021, and positive since then.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$223.7 B for the last 20 reporting days this year vs. $209.8 B one year ago, +$13.9B or +6.6%

YoY comparisons turned positive in the beginning of 2021, and have remained that way - usually very strongly so - almost every week since. These are now normally reliable. If the YoY% change falls below 5%, I will change this to neutral.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$4.58 to $115.02 w/w, up +86.5% YoY

Gas prices up +$.10 to $4.59 w/w, up $1.57 YoY (new all-time high)

Usage 4-week average down -2.7% YoY (Best +67.5% April 30)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA))

Both gas and oil prices remain firm negatives, particularly with oil still close to new multi-year highs.

We aren’t quite at the level yet that I would consider an “oil shock.” In the first place, it hasn’t lasted long enough at these elevated rates. Also, while we just made an all-time nominal high, and I would expect consumers to cut back a little on other types of purchases due to the cost of filling up their fuel tank, a hallmark of an oil shock is an overreaction by consumers - and we are not there at this point.

Bank lending rates

0.547 TED spread up +0.046 w/w (0.02 -.568) (graph at link)

1.060 LIBOR up +.046 w/w (0.0753- 1.060) (graph at link) (new multi-year high)

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread had remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn, until earlier this spring.

The increases since to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have added more stress. LIBOR has also turned from positive all the way to negative.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.60 to +3.52 w/w (+3.52 5/27/22 - +10.40 5/29/21) (new 1 year low)

In the 5 years before the onset of the pandemic, this Index varied between +.67 and roughly +3.00. Just after the Great Recession, its best comparison was +4.63. After a very positive 2021, it declined to less than half its best YoY level, thus changing to neutral.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

May 19 seven day average -5% YoY (Best +31% Oct 21)

May 26 seven day average +1% YoY (Worst -29% Jan 13)

The comparison year for this metric is 2019 and not 2021. Compared with the depths of the pandemic, in 2021 reservations rebounded to neutral, and even positive for a number of months, before declining back to neutral. During the Omicron tsunami they turned very negative, but in the past several months have improved to neutral.

Note I am now measuring its 7 day average to avoid daily whipsaws.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +11.4% YoY (high 21.4% on Dec 28, 2021)

In April 2020 the bottom fell out in the Redbook index. It has remained positive almost without exception since the beginning of this year. There was never any perceptible change at all due to either the Delta or the Omicron waves.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -3.7% YoY

Intermodal units down -4.5% YoY

Total loads down -4.1% YoY (Best +34.0% April 23, 2021)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex up +6 to 4401 (1038- 4586)

Baltic Dry Index down -356 to 2933 (1302-5650) (graph at link)

Rail carloads turned positive early in 2021, before gradually fading to negative from August through the end of the year and the beginning of this year. The total loads index has been consistently negative for the past three months.

Earlier in 2021 Harpex repeatedly rose to new multiyear highs, before leveling off in October. It declined from that peak, but in the past few weeks has increased slightly again. Meanwhile, BDI traced a similar trajectory, repeatedly making new multi-year highs. But several months ago it fell about 75%, warranting a change to negative. It has now rebounded enough to be neutral.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (American Iron and Steel Institute) (no update this week)

Up +0.2% w/w

Down -2.5% YoY

Since the end of March 2021, against terrible comparisons, this metric had been positive, typically running at a double digits higher YoY percentage growth. Several months ago, after almost continuous deterioration, it turned negative.

Summary And Conclusion

Below are this week’s spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ 10 year Treasury ✓ 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ X 10 yr-3mo Treasury ✓ 2 Yr Treasury-Fedfunds ✓ Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ Real Estate Loans ✓ Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Index ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 4 2 8

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage ✓ Totals: 6 1 7

Coincident Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index ✓ Open Table ✓ Redbook ✓ Rail ✓ Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ Steel ✓ Tax Withholding ✓ TED ✓ LIBOR ✓ Financial Cond. Index ✓ Totals: 3 4 4

Although the only change in any of the three timeframes this week was the 10 minus 2 year Treasury spread, which reverted to neutral, there was a lot of churn under the surface. Both the nowcast and the short term forecast are neutral, while the long leading forecast is negative for the fifth week in a row. Additionally, as readers of my commentary know, my “top of the line” system of long leading indicators turned negative this week due to the downturns in both money supply and corporate profits (Prof. Geoffrey Moore’s system, with many decades of reports to back it up, deflated corporate profits by unit labor costs, which makes all the difference).

Nevertheless, while there is a lot of weakening, there is nothing that suggests a downturn is imminent. The leading components of production, consumption, and employment -which are the backbone of the short leading indicators - all remain positive. It is primarily those indicators which react the most to interest rates and monetary policy that have been turning.

The outlook for the rest of 2022 remains a weak positive economy, while a recession may be in the offing beginning in 2023. The one change is that the date for the risk of such a recession has been moved up by one quarter to Q1 2023 due to the money supply and corporate profits reports issued this week.