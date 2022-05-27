marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is one of the two utilities in my portfolio - the other is Duke Energy (DUK). I've covered the stock in the past as it's one of my favorite defensive stocks. In this article, I want to assess the stock from a dividend growth investor's point of view.

The bad news is that XEL is somewhere stuck in the middle when it comes to dividend growth investing. Its yield is below peer average and not what some are looking for when buying utilities, while its dividend growth isn't high enough to warrant an investment in a somewhat low yield for a lot of investors.

The good news is that the company scores rather high compared to its peers. Its yield is OK, and dividend growth is getting the job done while management is maintaining a healthy balance sheet despite the energy transition and dividends. The best news is that the stock is doing a tremendous job generating value for its shareholders as it outperforms the S&P 500 on a consistent basis. Additionally, XEL is a stock that gets this done without exposing its investors to high volatility, which is one of the best things a stock can bring to the table.

Let me elaborate on all of this.

Low Volatility Matters

On May 24, I wrote an article that was based on the importance of owning low-volatility stocks. The quotes below show the part of that article highlighting why outperformance in weak economic times and a steady performance in bull markets is the key to long-term outperformance and wealth creation:

This morning, I read an interesting article from Dutch asset manager ROBECO, which highlighted the true long-term benefits of low-volatility investing. The graph below shows the massive sample of returns between 1866 and 2021 comparing volatility and compounded returns. What we see is that at a certain point, higher volatility causes compounded returns to collapse. Or as ROBECO puts it: "This means that taking additional risk on the stock market was not rewarded. The picture is broadly similar over the full sample period, albeit returns initially increase along with risk, before trending down again as the volatility increases. In general, this informs us that taking on more risk is not necessarily rewarded in the long run."

ROBECO

Moreover, conservative stocks (low-volatility) did consistently better than their speculative counterparts measures in intervals of 10 years. My apologies for the bad quality of the two charts below, but it's the quality of the website that I cannot influence.

ROBECO

Additionally, and this is incredibly important to understand, conservative investments did much better during bear markets while they did keep up during bull markets (although with some underperformance). This allows them to outperform higher-risk stocks on a long-term basis. Again, sorry for the bad quality of the chart below.

ROBECO

When I buy volatile stocks like Deere & Company (DE), I know that the stock will get punished hard during i.e., manufacturing recessions. However, I also know that it will bounce back after a recession with outperforming returns to the upside. A low-volatility strategy is basically buying stocks that do hold up nicely during a downturn. It gets better when these stocks are dividend growth stocks with rapid outperformance during bull markets. Buying these stocks is where investors generate impressive long-term results.

That's where Xcel Energy comes in.

XEL Offers Low Volatility

This Minnesota-based regulated electric utility is one of America's largest utility companies with a market cap of $41 billion.

The performance of Xcel since 2005 is absolutely fantastic. Including dividends, the stock has returned 12.5% per year. The S&P 500 returned 9.4% per year during this period. The best thing is that the standard deviation of XEL was less than one full point higher than the S&P 500's 14.7%. This is resulting in a higher Sharpe Ratio (0.77 versus 0.61), which is basically a tool to compare volatility-adjusted returns. Moreover, the max drawdown during this period was much better, as it was roughly half of the drawdown the S&P 500 experienced. Also, the market correlation is very low.

Portfolio Visualizer

Moreover, the returns remain strong using shorter timeframes, which shows the situation hasn't changed in the past few years.

Portfolio Visualizer

In other words, technically speaking, XEL offers investors outperformance during dire economic times, while it does hold up quite well with the performance of the S&P 500 during bull markets. It's a great mix to generate long-term drama-free value.

On top of that, it's a utility that mainly benefits from population growth and higher prices. Utilities are so boring that I check them maybe once every quarter. And that's a good thing.

The XEL Dividend

This part is going to cause divided reactions among readers as everyone is looking for something else when it comes to dividend yields and dividend growth.

XEL is paying a $0.4875 quarterly dividend. That's $1.95 per year. Using the current $75 share price gives us a yield of 2.60%. This is below the average utility yield using the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) as a benchmark. It's also below the average high yield stock using Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), which is also yielding less than 3%. It's truly a dire time for high-yield investors, as even the "high yield" Vanguard ETF isn't yielding more than 3.0%.

Data by YCharts

As I said in the intro, a 2.6% yield is somewhere in the middle. It's above the S&P 500's 1.4% yield, well above high-growth dividend yields, and below high-yield levels.

In other words, it's hard to make an investment case solely based on its yield.

So, what about dividend growth?

In order to assess that, let's use the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard for XEL. Compared to its utility peers, it scores low on yield, which we already discussed. However, it has satisfying scores when it comes to dividend growth, safety, and consistency - these three are often related.

Seeking Alpha

On average, over the past 10 years, XEL's dividend has been raised by 5.99% per year. Over the past three years, the growth rate is slightly higher at 6.38%.

The most recent hike was announced on February 23, 2022, when the company hiked by 6.6% to the aforementioned $0.4875 per quarter.

TIKR.com

If we assume that dividend growth remains at 6%, a 2.6% yield turns into a 4.7% yield on cost 10 years from now. That's a yield investors can buy now when they invest in certain REITs, energy stocks, or consumer staples. Yet, I believe that it's not an argument against XEL because its dividend yield is unlikely to rise above 3%. This means investors are very likely going to benefit from long-term capital gains that certain high-yield stocks won't be able to generate - while waiting for the 2.6% yield to rise.

In this case, the dividend is backed by high growth rates. XEL might be a "boring" utility company, however, its growth rates are nothing short of impressive. Long-term annual (average) revenue growth is 2.7%, which makes sense as it's mainly dependent on population growth and higher prices for its customers. Note that XEL has exposed its customers to below-average price hikes to remain competitive and to protect its customers against high energy bills. As a matter of fact, one of the company's priorities is to maintain average bill growth below the rate of inflation.

Thanks to higher efficiencies, the company has grown net income by 7% per year over the past 10 years. Earnings per share (adjusted for share dilution) rose by 5.9% per year during this period.

Seeking Alpha

Between 2005 and 2022E, EPS has grown by 6.1% per year. Again, because this is per share data, it does include share dilution to fund operations. These growth rates allowed the company to increase dividend growth from the low 3% range to more than 6% since 2013.

Xcel Energy

With that said, what about the valuation?

Valuation

Year to date, XEL has returned 11.8% excluding dividends. The S&P 500 is down 14.7% during this period. So, needless to say, it's not a correction opportunity as investors have fled towards safety this year.

XEL has a $41 billion market cap. In addition, the company is expected to end this year with $25.0 billion in net debt. Note that net debt is constantly rising as a result of much-needed investments in clean energy solutions (I discussed that in detail in my last article). Yet, the net leverage ratio is expected to fall as EBITDA growth is outperforming net debt growth, which is very important for the financial stability of XEL.

TIKR.com

When adding the market cap and net debt load to just $260 million in pension-related liabilities, we get an enterprise value of $66.3 billion. That's 13.8x this year's EBITDA. Using next year's net debt and EBITDA gives us a multiple of 12.8x.

Data by YCharts

What this means is that I can recycle the comment used in my last article:

It's not cheap, and it's not overvalued. It's exactly what one pays for a stock with strong single-digit expected EPS growth, a yield of 2.6%, and mid-single-digit annual dividend growth.

Takeaway

Like most stocks, there is a case for and against XEL. The dividend yield isn't low, but it also isn't high enough to attract investors who buy utilities for a high yield. Dividend growth isn't as low as we're used to from some high-yield stocks, but it's far slower than what we get when buying high-growth dividend stocks.

Yet, this isn't a stock without a purpose. XEL is a great way to generate conservative long-term value.

The 2.6% dividend yield is OK, dividend growth is still satisfying, and EBITDA and EPS are growing at a strong rate. If history is any indication, XEL is a great way to outperform the market with subdued volatility.

Moreover, the balance sheet is strong and the valuation is OK.

It's a fantastic stock for dividend growth investors looking to add a utility to their portfolio.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!