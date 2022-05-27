BDC Weekly Review: Are NAVs Overstated?

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of May.

Market Action

It was a tough week for the BDC sector as it fell about 4% on the week. BDCs were also the worst-performing sector this week - a very unusual position for it this year.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

May has delivered a total return of around -8%, which is about double the return of April and in contrast to the previous months this year which were either flat or up.

Systematic Income

Year to date, only three BDCs are in the green - two of which we have held over the period. Out of the six positions that we have maintained since the start of the year all have outperformed the sector - a testament to a more cautious margin-of-safety approach to the sector.

Systematic Income

The average BDC valuation is now well below its longer-term average or median level.

Systematic Income

BDCs that were trading at the highest valuations in Q4 are those that have come off the most as well - a common cyclical pattern we tend to see across other investment vehicles such as CEFs (closed-end funds). Investors who piled into the "can't lose" high-flyers such as TPVG, MAIN, HRZN have seen significant losses so far.

Systematic Income

Prior to just a few weeks ago BDCs were completely ignoring the broader weakness in markets, rising despite falls in stocks and bonds. However, something happened at the end of April which flipped the script and BDCs basically turned into stocks and started falling also.

Systematic Income

It's not entirely clear what's driving this sudden change. Two things happened at that time - earnings releases were getting going and recession estimates started to creep higher. In our view, earnings releases aren't the culprit - the average total NAV return over Q1 was a strong 1.8%.

However, rising recession estimates do make sense as a catalyst in two ways. First, recessions are, obviously, not good for the corporate sector - middle-market or otherwise. In a recession we would expect NAVs to move lower, non-accruals to climb and portfolio leverage to rise. And on the income side, we would expect short-term rates to fall, in turn, causing BDC incomes to fall as well.

Ultimately, with stocks down around 20% and high-yield corporate bonds down around 13%, BDCs can only withstand so much pain in broader markets. The right playbook, in our view, remains to seek out BDCs with a strong track record that trade at an attractive valuation, providing a margin-of-safety in the portfolio as well as those BDCs that have remained resilient over previous periods of stress.

Market Themes

One of the key themes of the Q1 earnings season was the significant drop-off in NAVs. While the average NAV change was over 1% for the sector in Q4-2020, it was -0.4% in Q1.

Systematic Income

The key reason for the drop in NAVs was the widening in credit spreads with the drop in equities playing a smaller role. Over the same period High-yield credit spreads rose by around 0.3% from 3.1% to 3.43% and the S&P 500 fell by 4.6%.

Obviously, High-yield credit spreads (or the S&P 500) are not perfect metrics for forecasting the change in BDC NAVs. First, high-yield credit spreads track corporate bonds whereas BDCs hold primarily loans. Two, they track publicly traded instruments whereas BDCs hold primarily private credit. Three, there are a number of other moving parts that drive NAVs such as income, dividends, the behavior of idiosyncratic credits, opportunistic exits and much more.

That said, using publicly traded credit and equity instruments to forecast BDC NAVs is not useless - BDC portfolio valuations are clearly impacted by public market valuations, if not directly, then from the same drivers that push public markets around.

The table below shows quarters since 2015 when the BDC sector average NAV fell more than 0.4% along with the change in high-yield credit spreads and the S&P 500. It also shows the average and median NAV beta for each.

Systematic Income

Oddly enough, the beta for the S&P 500 is the wrong way around, i.e., it implies that a drop in the index leads to a rise in the BDC NAV. This suggests the equity beta is not very useful which leaves us with the Credit spread beta.

The average credit spread beta implies that a 1% rise in credit spreads historically leads to a 1.9% drop in the NAV while the median beta implies a 1.2% drop in the NAV. These estimates are highlighted in the table. With credit spreads about 1.3% higher so far over Q2 - an average NAV drop of around 1.5-2% feels in the ballpark and makes sense to us. It is also pretty much the relationship we saw in Q1 which gives us some confidence the estimate is not stale.

The takeaway here is that current BDC valuations are overstated by 1.5-2% as well i.e. a valuation of 100% is likely actually more like 101.5% based on a "marked-to-market" NAV. Investors who target valuations should probably make this adjustment. Of course, this applies only in aggregate as individual NAVs could end up all over the place for many other reasons than just the impact of public market valuations. Also, obviously, Q2 is very unlikely to end at the same level of credit spread that we are seeing now as we are only halfway through the quarter. Investors who are bullish or bearish on public markets can mentally adjust valuations further based on their view of where they think the quarter will end.

Stance and Takeaways

This week, we added the Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to our Core Income Portfolio. GAAP income fell as did adjusted income (i.e., adjusted for merger accounting and capital gains accruals) though only by a penny to $0.30. NAV rose by 0.6% and the company outperformed the sector in Q1. Non-accruals ticked a bit higher but are fairly low at 1.1% and internal portfolio rating quality was flat. Leverage ticked up slightly on the back of positive net new investments.

GBDC income beta to rising short-term rates is very high at +21% at Libor equal to 2% (from 1%) so we should see a sizable boost by Q3. GBDC is not going to shoot the lights out in a normal market environment where other BDCs tend to deliver more upside. However, in a more uncertain environment it looks attractive as a more defensive option.

Given the volatility in the sector, we remain focused on BDCs that have remained resilient through similar periods such as GBDC, NMFC, TCPC and others - see a past weekly on this topic. Ultimately, the goal for investors is to maintain and build their overall wealth over the longer term and these BDCs have done just that, particularly over bumpy periods. This is also the reason our BDC sleeve has outperformed the broader BDC sector by 6% since it was kicked off in October of last year.