I was bullish on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock at share prices roughly four times the current share price. It turns out I clearly missed something in my initial model as the stock price has been totally crushed since then:





In this article I discuss where I may have been wrong in my assumptions, reassess the investment thesis, and offer my take on the stock at current prices.

Where I Went Wrong

One of the big reasons why TDOC stock has performed so poorly since our bullish call last November is simply the fact that its broader sector (high growth disruptive tech) (ARKK) has been utterly shunned by Mr. Market:





This total collapse of the disruptive technology space is simply the product of accelerating inflation rates over the past 6-12 months and with them, rising interest rates and the expectation that rates will rise further in the months to come. On top of that, the economy seems all but certainly headed for a recession. This will make life increasingly difficult for high growth, but low to no profit companies in this space as they need a constant resupply of capital to fuel their efforts to scale. With capital markets bracing for impact with a recession and tech equity already unpopular with investors, many of these companies will struggle to sustain their aggressive pace of growth investments and in some cases, even to survive.

While TDOC is cash flow positive, operates in a defensive industry, and has the size and balance sheet strength whereby it should be able to weather a recession pretty well, it is still getting hammered by association.

Still, the company has managed to underperform ARKK by ~1050 basis points, so there is clearly more to my misjudgment here than merely picking a stock in the wrong sector at the wrong time.

Another misstep of mine was that I overestimated TDOC's pricing power. As is clear to many by now, the telemedicine space is quite crowded and growing increasingly crowded with the passage of time as there is little to no barrier to entry in the business.

Given that the essence of TDOC's product is not very technically complex - any competitor can develop an app that offers video calls between medical providers and customers - there really is little that TDOC can do to differentiate itself apart from further amplifying its vast network of medical providers and patients. As a result, it is going to have a difficult time protecting profit margins in the years to come, and there are already indications that this struggle is currently underway.

While it is true that TDOC benefits from being an early mover in the space with economies of scale, substantial network effects derived from its industry-leading subscriber and provider networks, as well as a huge database that comes from servicing nearly one-sixth of the U.S. population on its platform, it is still having a difficult time driving profitability.

The company's Q1 results provided a stark illustration of this with adjusted EBITDA declining by 4% year-over-year despite revenue growing by 25% year-over-year. While the revenue growth rate is obviously a positive, the declines in adjusted EBITDA are devastating to a company whose entire investment thesis rests on its ability to achieve increasing economies of scale as it grows its top line.

Now, it is true that TDOC is investing aggressively in growing its platform and service offerings while also pouring resources into leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics methods to more fully capitalize on its massive healthcare database. These efforts are obviously not cheap, so it is not necessarily surprising that TDOC's profit margins have taken a hit. However, what is surprising is just how much of a beating they have taken.

Reassessing The Investment Thesis

In my previous valuation model of TDOC I stated:

TDOC only needs to generate about ~30% growth moving forward to deliver mid-teens CAGR returns for shareholders from here. We believe TDOC's guidance is conservative as it has crushed this growth rate even this year coming off of tough 2020 comparables and should achieve - if not beat - the top end of its 25%-30% growth rate guidance through 2024 and beyond. The company is confident that it can grow revenue per member by 25% per year and any additional growth will come from new member addition.

Well, TDOC did manage to sustain revenue growth in-line with its expectations, so there is no reason to believe yet that they cannot continue to do so for the foreseeable future. However, where I was wrong in my previous valuation model was when I stated:

TDOC expects to continue expanding its profit margins, with guidance signaling 100-150 basis point annualized adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. From the 13% level, this puts TDOC in great position to achieve our previously guided 20% adjusted EBITDA margin level by 2030.

Analysts currently expect the EBITDA margin to decline from 13.18% in 2021 to 10.18% in 2022 and continue to hover between 11.9% and 12.6% over the next half decade despite an expected revenue CAGR of over 20% during that period. If TDOC is no longer expected to generate true economies of scale alongside revenue growth, the value proposition becomes much less appetizing here.

On the other hand, TDOC's valuation is also substantially lower today than it was just six months or so ago, so that does help offset some of the reframed outlook on the company's profitability potential. At an EV/EBITDA of 23.17x and an expected EBITDA CAGR of 18.2% over the next half decade, TDOC's value proposition still looks quite good here. Even if the EV/EBITDA contracts to 18x by 2026 due to higher interest rates and gradually declining growth potential as it scales, if it can deliver on its EBITDA outlook, the company should be worth a little over $11.1 billion. This would mean it returns a 14% CAGR for shareholders before taking into account stock-based compensation. Assuming that dilutes returns by a few percentage points per year, we are still looking at low double digit annualized returns. Of course, if the EV/EBITDA multiple is closer to the current level (say, around 20x), the total return outlook is even more compelling.

Investor Takeaway

TDOC has taken a major hit from Mr. Market and - based on our analysis and forward profit margin expectations - it was largely merited. That said, the stock has sold off so aggressively that it still appears attractively priced. I rate it a speculative Buy at current levels as I believe the risk-reward is attractive here, but there is still a lot of uncertainty tied to the thesis. That said, at High Yield Investor we are finding much higher conviction opportunities that offer superior upside potential with less risk, so we are not taking a position in TDOC right now.