Kimbell Royalty Partners: Estimated $2.80 Per Unit In Distributable Cash Flow For 2022 And 2023
Summary
- At current strip for 2022, Kimbell is projected to generate $2.79 per unit in distributable cash flow.
- For 2023, it is projected to generate $2.80 to $2.90 per unit in distributable cash flow, as hedges will have less of a negative impact.
- At longer-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 Henry Hub gas, Kimbell could generate approximately $2 per unit in distributable cash flow.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is projected to end up generating around $2.79 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices, despite its 2022 hedges having nearly negative $1 per unit in value. For 2023, Kimbell may be able to generate around $2.80 to $2.90 per unit in distributable cash flow at current strip.
Kimbell appears to be fairly priced for a longer-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $3.50 Henry Hub gas scenario, along with the stronger commodity prices in 2022 and 2023.
Updated 2022 Outlook
Kimbell expects to average approximately 14,400 BOEPD during 2022 with a production split of approximately 25% oil, 61% natural gas and 14% NGLs. There is a fairly wide range for its production expectations though, as its guidance range goes from 13,700 BOEPD to 15,100 BOEPD.
Kimbell is projected to generate approximately $306 million revenues before hedges in 2022 at current strip of around $105 WTI oil and $7.25 Henry Hub natural gas.
Kimbell had a $13 million realized hedging loss in Q1 2022 and is projected to end 2022 with $63 million in realized hedging losses at current strip prices. Kimbell benefits from strong commodity prices since it has the majority of its production unhedged, but will still suffer significant hedging losses due to the very low swap prices on its 2022 hedges.
|
Type
|
Barrels/Mcf
|
Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf
|
Revenue ($ Million)
|
Oil (Barrels)
|
1,314,000
|
$102.00
|
$134
|
NGLs (Barrels)
|
735,840
|
$44.00
|
$32
|
Natural Gas [MCF]
|
19,236,960
|
$7.00
|
$135
|
Lease Bonus and Other Income
|
$5
|
Hedge Value
|
-$63
|
Total
|
$243
Kimbell is projected to end up with $183 million in distributable cash flow in 2022 at current strip (not including adjustments for non-controlling interests). Kimbell has approximately 65.5 million outstanding units (common and Class B).
Thus Kimbell is projected to generate $2.79 per unit in distributable cash flow during 2022, allowing for a $2.09 per unit payout related to 2022 results given its 75% payout ratio.
|
$ Million
|
Marketing And Other Deductions
|
$13
|
Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes
|
$23
|
Cash G&A
|
$17
|
Cash Interest
|
$7
|
Total Expenses
|
$60
Notes On 2023 Outlook
Kimbell's projected results for 2023 at current strip (low-$90s WTI oil and $5.85 Henry Hub natural gas) are pretty similar to its projected 2022 results. If production increases modestly (such as 2%) from 2022 levels, then Kimbell may be able to generate around $185 million to $190 million in distributable cash flow at those commodity prices.
The lower commodity prices (for 2023 strip compared to 2022 strip) is balanced out by Kimbell's hedges having less of a negative impact. At 2023 strip prices, Kimbell's 2023 hedges are projected to have negative $22 million in value.
Valuation Estimate
In a long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario, I'd estimate that Kimbell could generate approximately $2 per unit in distributable cash flow (before hedges). This would support a value of approximately $17.40 per unit in that long-term pricing scenario.
However, with near-term strip prices higher than $70 oil and $3.50 natural gas, Kimbell is projected to generate around $5.65 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2022 and 2023 combined. Adding the excess distributable cash flow (above $2 per unit per year) results in a value of a bit over $19 per unit for Kimbell.
Thus Kimbell seems to be fairly priced for a scenario where oil and gas prices follow current strip for 2022 and 2023 and then end up around long-term averages of $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas after.
At long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas instead, Kimbell's estimated value rises to approximately $20.50 per unit.
Conclusion
Kimbell is projected to generate $2.79 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2022 at current strip despite its hedges having close to negative $1 per unit in estimated value. In 2023, Kimbell may be able to generate slightly higher amounts of distributable cash flow due to its hedges having less of an impact.
Overall, Kimbell seems to be fairly priced for a scenario where oil and gas prices follow current strip for 2022 and 2023 and then end up average around $70 for WTI oil and $3.50 for NYMEX gas after that.
