We believe shorting furniture retailers has arguably become a consensus view on the back of widely known tough comps from early 2021 (+26% and +40% SSS Comps for WSM in calendar Q1/Q2 '21) and fear of pull forward of demand, which seems to be corroborated by weak credit card data in the category the last few weeks and a poor outlook from furniture e-Commerce giant Wayfair (W), not to mention a panic-inducing, rambling conference call from the oft colorful CEO of Restoration Hardware. Lazy thematic macro analysis that stops there, however, paints an incomplete picture of what has transpired at many individual companies like WSM that have been deemed COVID beneficiaries that are now at all-time low valuations.

WSM is a furniture and home décor retailer that owns several well-known brands: William-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Rejuvenation, Mark & Graham, and most importantly, west elm. While perhaps thought of as a dying mall-based brick & mortar retailer, WSM derives the vast majority (66%+) of its revenue from e-Commerce and has been a remarkably steady performer, remaining free cash flow positive every year since at least 2007 and achieving positive same store sales comps since 2010, including +17% in 2020, +22% in 2021 with guidance for a further mid-to-high single digit growth again this year. Within the overall positive sales trends, west elm's consistent growth has been even more impressive, with a 16% average annual same-store sales growth rate since 2012. To little fanfare, by our calculation, WSM has become the single highest quality retailer in public markets with a 58% return on invested capital (ROIC) in 2021 and a 39% ROIC on average over the past 3 years.7

With WSM the 5th most shorted retail stock and the consensus that furniture demand was pulled forward, it's important to point out that furniture spending as a percentage of total personal expenditures is still far below the long-term average and remains lower than any single quarter from 1990-2006. The depressed furniture market post-GFC due to weak new home sales was the historical anomaly as opposed to the beginning of an upward reversion that kicked off in 2020. In 2020 the average annual expenditure on furniture per affluent household (top 20% by income) was still below 2015 levels.8 Furthermore, WSM's growth has outpaced the furniture market overall by an > 8% CAGR since 2012. So even with a moderate industry slowdown, they are likely to continue taking market share at a fast clip as they did in 2020, growing 15% while the home furnishing industry overall declined 23%.9

With the stock trading at an all-time low valuation currently, at 5.5x EV/EBIT (vs. 12x historical average), it is at a nearly 60% discount to a basket of slower growth, lower margin, lower e-commerce penetrated, lower ROIC retailers and is clearly pricing in some severe margin compression and revenue declines.

By our calculation, WSM's current stock price is pricing in no revenue growth despite guidance for mid to high single digit growth and for operating margins to get cut in half, from 17.6% to less than 9%. However, the Voss variant view is that there are several reasons to believe that majority of WSM's margin gains post COVID lockdown will be more sustainable than the consensus thinks.

B2B

While we like the core WSM business and collection of brands by themselves, the company has an entirely new initiative that began in mid-2019 that almost no one is talking about despite its valuation potentially eclipsing the entire current enterprise value on its own within a couple of years.

In this relatively fledgling business-to-business (B2B) segment, WSM acts as full-service interior designer and furniture outfitter for large commercial clients and hospitality chains such as Marriott, Salesforce, Disney, and the Golden State Warriors. This business faces little competition from players who can operate at the same scale WSM does or who can provide the "one-stop-shop" experience of sourcing from a single vendor. Across WSM's 8 brands customers can select everything from couches to outdoor furniture to bedsheets to light fixtures. The business is currently growing at over 100% y/y doing $753 million in revenue last year at an estimated 25% - 30% operating margin. Even assuming a revenue growth slowdown to 40% per year, at 30% operating margins we think WSM's B2B business can generate over $600M of EBIT by 2024. Using a valuation multiple comparable to a basket of the top tier public retailers (as measured by margins and ROIC) we estimate just this one segment alone could be worth 100% of the current enterprise value, or $7.2 billion, within the next 2 - 3 years.10

The beauty of the B2B business is that it's a natural extension of what WSM does best with its in-house design team and sourcing. It simply opens the door to a previously untapped $80 billion, highly-fragmented market opportunity, which WSM has quickly captured 1% of. The business fully launched in 2019 with management initially setting out the target of $1 billion in revenue by 2024. The growth has exceeded all expectations and we estimate B2B's Q4 2021 revenue run rate already easily exceeds $1 billion. As the CEO said on the Q4 earnings call, "B2B just continues to go. I think I've revised my estimates every time I've gotten on this call. I decided not to give estimates anymore because I keep undershooting it. And that's embarrassing as well."

Despite the rapid success, the B2B business is still relatively nascent in our view. For example, the company just began designing restaurant and hotel-specific furniture in mid-2021. Prior to this, the company was simply making contract-grade versions of its existing furniture line. Now the company leverages its industry-leading, sustainable manufacturing operations to cater to specific types of commercial customers with WSM, the CEO noting in May 2021, "our win rates on large projects continue to improve."

In addition to the triple-digit growth driving overall company comps, B2B sales also come at a higher gross and operating margin relative to the core business. While margins aren't specifically disclosed, the CEO says the margins are "incredibly accretive" since each B2B salesperson does "a ton of volume" working on large commercial accounts. There is also a high amount of repeat and replacement purchases which come at a low incremental cost to WSM. For example, of the $280 million in B2B sales in the first half of 2021, 70% of it came from repeat customers. The company has suggested that this is because once they land a commercial customer, they then have visibility to a pipeline of continued business:

"We're seeing the Marriott pipeline continue... we're seeing good internal indicators that the pipeline is only going to get stronger." - WSM President & CEO, November 2020

"We continue to see repeat business from some of our key customers like Salesforce, and we have a growing number of new projects currently underway." - WSM President & CEO, May 2021

"Our B2B sales are accelerating week after week as our project pipeline continues to expand" - WSM President & CEO, May 2021

The growth and margin profiles of B2B have required relatively little incremental minimal investment and will continue to bolster WSM's already industry-leading ROIC. While B2B sales are currently only around 10.5% of total WSM revenue, we estimate it already accounts for a mid-teens percent of operating income. By 2024, we think B2B can grow to become >30% of WSM's operating income and at 12x EBIT be worth $8 billion, easily above the entire company's current enterprise value of $7.5 billion.

Maintaining Margins

In addition to B2B, other new initiatives include International Franchising and Marketplace. These are also both higher margin than WSM's core retail furniture sales with faster growth and as they become a larger percentage of the sales mix, they should help to maintain WSM's mid-teens margins.

Marketplace is where WSM sells third-party vendors' merchandise without holding inventory or taking ownership of it. They simply use their website to list the vendors' products and take a fee. Global Franchise is a similarly high margin opportunity and is showing early success, particularly within India.

In addition to these new initiatives, over the last few years, WSM has been shutting less profitable stores (with the exception of unit growth in west elm) and has renegotiated leases on 90% of the remaining stores which has helped lower their occupancy cost (rent as a % of revenue) by over 500 bps.

While investors are currently in a state of what we believe could only be characterized as negative hysteria on durable purchases, if one looks beyond the lapping of tough 20-40% comps, we see the longer-term outlook as positive for WSM to continue profitably take market share in a growing industry. One of the best leading indicators for demand for WSM's furniture is the sale of homes that cost >$750,000, which are running at +68% y/y on a LTM basis.11 WSM's gem asset, west elm, does particularly well with Millennials and Gen-Z who are just now aging into their prime homebuying years and will need to furnish entire homes as millions migrate out of smaller multifamily units.

As of this letter, the stock is at an all-time-low valuation of 3.8x EV/EBITDA and 6.7x earnings with a clean balance sheet, zero debt, $850 million in cash, and a $1.5B buyback authorization (20% of shares outstanding at current prices). The company has consistently returned capital to shareholders and when they complete the current buyback, they will have repurchased 1/3 of the shares outstanding since 2015. We are happy to be buying more WSM at these levels. The stock has >100% upside in our base case price target, which would just put it in line with its 10-year average P/E and a 20% discount to its long-term average when ROIC and margins were much lower.

