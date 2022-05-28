Earthstone Energy - An Independent Oil And Gas Play
Summary
- 100% technical buy signals.
- 11 new highs and up 39.21% in the last month.
- 102.63% gain in the last year.
- Average price target of 25.13 with a high of 33.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the independent oil & gas company Earthstone Energy (ESTE). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/17, the stock gained 25.99%.
Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 102.30+ Weighted Alpha
- 102.63% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- 11 new highs and up 39.21% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 72.65%
- Technical support level at 18.09
- Recently traded at 19.10 with a 50 day moving average of 14.21
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $1.93 billion
- P/E 9.30
- Revenue expected to grow 215.90% this year and another 12.80% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 231.20% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 35.00% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 4 buy, 3 hold, 2 sell and 1 strong sell opinion on the stock
- The consensus price target is 25.13 with a high target of 33.00
- 3,820 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ESTE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.