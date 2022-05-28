bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the independent oil & gas company Earthstone Energy (ESTE). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/17, the stock gained 25.99%.

ESTE Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

102.30+ Weighted Alpha

102.63% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 39.21% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.65%

Technical support level at 18.09

Recently traded at 19.10 with a 50 day moving average of 14.21

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.93 billion

P/E 9.30

Revenue expected to grow 215.90% this year and another 12.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 231.20% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 35.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide: