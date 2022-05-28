Eastern Bankshares: Rosy Earnings Outlook Appears Priced-In
Summary
- Decent commercial loan growth and regional economic factors will likely help the total loan growth turn back to black in the year ahead.
- Thanks to the loan mix, the margin is quite sensitive to an interest rate hike.
- The December 2022 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price. Further, EBC is offering a modest dividend yield.
Earnings of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will most probably continue to surge this year thanks to the rising interest rate environment and the rate-sensitive topline. Moreover, the negative loan trend will most probably turn around in the year ahead due to positive regional economic factors. Overall, I'm expecting Eastern Bankshares to report earnings of $1.16 per share in 2022, up 30% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I have tweaked upwards my earnings estimate partly because I have revised upwards my margin estimate for the year. The current market price is above the year-ahead target price. Based on the total expected return, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Eastern Bankshares.
Regional Economic Factors to Drive the Loan Portfolio
Eastern Bankshares’ loan portfolio surprised me by declining by $97 million in the first quarter of 2022, or 4% annualized. The loan decline was partly attributable to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness. Ex-PPP, the portfolio grew by 3.1% in the first quarter on an annualized basis, as mentioned in the earnings presentation.
The loan portfolio will probably undergo further pressure in the second quarter of this year because of expected payoffs in the acquired Century portfolio, as mentioned in the conference call. (Side note: Eastern Bankshares completed the merger with Century Bancorp in November 2021.)
However, the loan trend will most probably turn around in the second half of this year once the pressure from the Century portfolio and PPP forgiveness tapers off. Moreover, the management is confident about commercial loan growth, which it expects to hover within the mid-to-high-single-digit range.
Further, the ongoing economic recovery bodes well for loan growth. Eastern Bankshares operates in Eastern Massachusetts, Southern and Coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Both New Hampshire and Rhode Island have recovered from the pandemic, as is obvious from the unemployment rate.
Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 2% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. In my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I estimated a higher loan growth rate for the year. I have decided to tweak downwards my loan growth estimate after the disappointing performance in the first quarter of 2022.
Despite the subdued loan growth through 2022, the average loan balance for this year will be much higher than last year because Eastern Bankshares acquired Century Bancorp late last year. Meanwhile, I'm expecting other balance sheet items to grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22E
|Financial Position
|Net Loans
|8,899
|9,594
|12,157
|12,398
|Growth of Net Loans
|NA
|7.8%
|26.7%
|2.0%
|Other Earning Assets
|1,736
|5,122
|9,600
|9,026
|Deposits
|9,551
|12,156
|19,628
|19,685
|Borrowings and Sub-Debt
|235
|28
|34
|35
|Common equity
|1,600
|3,428
|3,406
|3,104
|Book Value Per Share ($)
|NA
|18.4
|18.2
|16.6
|Tangible BVPS ($)
|NA
|16.3
|14.8
|13.1
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates
|(In USD million, unless otherwise specified)
Loan Mix Ensures Moderately-High Rate-Sensitivity
Eastern Bankshares’ average earning asset yield is quite sensitive to rate hikes thanks to a large number of variable-rate loans. As mentioned in the presentation, around 42% of total loans will re-price within one month of a rate hike. Unfortunately, the deposit book is also quite quick to re-price. Interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits, and savings deposits altogether made up 63% of total deposits at the end of March 2022, as mentioned in the presentation. This means that around 63% of deposits will re-price soon after every rate hike.
The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that a 200-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 11.2% over twelve months. This analysis assumes an immediate shift in the yield curve. Therefore, the Fed’s gradual ramping up of interest rates this year will result in a lower impact on the net interest income than the estimated 11.2%.
Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by thirteen basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 2.42% in the first quarter of the year. In my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I estimated a lower net interest margin for this year. I have now increased my margin estimate because of the recently released economic data that supports a greater hike in interest rates.
Following my loan and margin estimate revisions, I am now expecting a net interest income of $523 million in 2022, which is higher than my previous estimate of $517 million. As mentioned in the conference call, the management too has revised upwards its net interest income guidance.
Further Provision Reversals Likely
Eastern Bankshares surprised me in the first quarter of 2022 with a net provision reversal for a fifth straight quarter. Further reversals cannot be ruled out as the allowance level appear somewhat excessive. Allowances were 367.13% of non-performing loans at the end of March 2022, up from 252.72% at the end of March 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release. The economic improvement will further allow reserve releases.
On the other hand, subdued loan additions will require some provisioning for expected loan losses. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to remain below the historical average this year. I'm expecting a net provision expense of 0.01% of total loans in 2022, down from the average of 0.13% from 2019 to 2021.
Expecting Earnings to Increase by 30% Year-Over-Year
The low-single-digit loan growth and significant margin expansion will contribute to earnings growth this year. Overall, I'm expecting Eastern Bankshares to report earnings of $1.16 per share in 2022, up 30% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22E
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|411
|401
|430
|523
|Provision for loan losses
|6
|39
|(10)
|1
|Non-interest income
|182
|178
|193
|184
|Non-interest expense
|413
|505
|444
|454
|Net income - Common Sh.
|135
|23
|155
|198
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|NA
|0.13
|0.90
|1.16
|Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates
|(In USD million, unless otherwise specified)
In my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I estimated earnings of $1.07 per share for 2022. I have increased my earnings estimate partly because I have revised upwards my margin estimate for the year. I have also reduced my non-interest expense estimate as core expenses in the first quarter of the year turned out to be lower than what I previously anticipated.
Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.
Current Market Price is Above the Year-End Target Price
Eastern Bankshares is offering a dividend yield of 2.1% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.10 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 34% for 2022, which is easily sustainable. Therefore, I believe the dividend payout is secure.
I’m using the peer average price-to-book (“P/B”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Eastern Bankshares. The following table shows the peer multiples obtained from Seeking Alpha.
|Peer Comparison
|FHB
|BOH
|UCBI
|SFNC
|ABCB
|Peer Average
|P/E GAAP ("FWD")
|13.6x
|14.3x
|12.9x
|12.9x
|9.3x
|12.60x
|P/E GAAP ("TTM")
|12.3x
|12.9x
|12.3x
|10.6x
|9.4x
|11.50x
|Price to Book ("TTM")
|1.4x
|2.5x
|1.3x
|1.0x
|1.0x
|1.44x
|Source: Seeking Alpha
|Data extracted after the market closed on May 27, 2022
Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $16.6 gives a target price of $23.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 22.5% upside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/B Multiple
|1.24x
|1.34x
|1.44x
|1.54x
|1.64x
|BVPS - Dec 2022 ($)
|16.6
|16.6
|16.6
|16.6
|16.6
|Target Price ($)
|20.6
|22.2
|23.9
|25.6
|27.2
|Market Price ($)
|19.5
|19.5
|19.5
|19.5
|19.5
|Upside/(Downside)
|5.5%
|14.0%
|22.5%
|31.1%
|39.6%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.16 gives a target price of $13.4 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 31.4% downside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|9.5x
|10.5x
|11.5x
|12.5x
|13.5x
|EPS - 2022 ($)
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|Target Price ($)
|11.1
|12.2
|13.4
|14.5
|15.7
|Market Price ($)
|19.5
|19.5
|19.5
|19.5
|19.5
|Upside/(Downside)
|(43.4)%
|(37.4)%
|(31.4)%
|(25.5)%
|(19.5)%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $18.6, which implies a 4.4% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 2.4%. Hence, I’m maintaining a hold rating on Eastern Bankshares.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.