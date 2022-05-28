DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will most probably continue to surge this year thanks to the rising interest rate environment and the rate-sensitive topline. Moreover, the negative loan trend will most probably turn around in the year ahead due to positive regional economic factors. Overall, I'm expecting Eastern Bankshares to report earnings of $1.16 per share in 2022, up 30% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I have tweaked upwards my earnings estimate partly because I have revised upwards my margin estimate for the year. The current market price is above the year-ahead target price. Based on the total expected return, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Eastern Bankshares.

Regional Economic Factors to Drive the Loan Portfolio

Eastern Bankshares’ loan portfolio surprised me by declining by $97 million in the first quarter of 2022, or 4% annualized. The loan decline was partly attributable to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness. Ex-PPP, the portfolio grew by 3.1% in the first quarter on an annualized basis, as mentioned in the earnings presentation.

The loan portfolio will probably undergo further pressure in the second quarter of this year because of expected payoffs in the acquired Century portfolio, as mentioned in the conference call. (Side note: Eastern Bankshares completed the merger with Century Bancorp in November 2021.)

However, the loan trend will most probably turn around in the second half of this year once the pressure from the Century portfolio and PPP forgiveness tapers off. Moreover, the management is confident about commercial loan growth, which it expects to hover within the mid-to-high-single-digit range.

Further, the ongoing economic recovery bodes well for loan growth. Eastern Bankshares operates in Eastern Massachusetts, Southern and Coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Both New Hampshire and Rhode Island have recovered from the pandemic, as is obvious from the unemployment rate.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 2% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. In my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I estimated a higher loan growth rate for the year. I have decided to tweak downwards my loan growth estimate after the disappointing performance in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the subdued loan growth through 2022, the average loan balance for this year will be much higher than last year because Eastern Bankshares acquired Century Bancorp late last year. Meanwhile, I'm expecting other balance sheet items to grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 8,899 9,594 12,157 12,398 Growth of Net Loans NA 7.8% 26.7% 2.0% Other Earning Assets 1,736 5,122 9,600 9,026 Deposits 9,551 12,156 19,628 19,685 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 235 28 34 35 Common equity 1,600 3,428 3,406 3,104 Book Value Per Share ($) NA 18.4 18.2 16.6 Tangible BVPS ($) NA 16.3 14.8 13.1 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million, unless otherwise specified)

Loan Mix Ensures Moderately-High Rate-Sensitivity

Eastern Bankshares’ average earning asset yield is quite sensitive to rate hikes thanks to a large number of variable-rate loans. As mentioned in the presentation, around 42% of total loans will re-price within one month of a rate hike. Unfortunately, the deposit book is also quite quick to re-price. Interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits, and savings deposits altogether made up 63% of total deposits at the end of March 2022, as mentioned in the presentation. This means that around 63% of deposits will re-price soon after every rate hike.

The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that a 200-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 11.2% over twelve months. This analysis assumes an immediate shift in the yield curve. Therefore, the Fed’s gradual ramping up of interest rates this year will result in a lower impact on the net interest income than the estimated 11.2%.

Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by thirteen basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 2.42% in the first quarter of the year. In my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I estimated a lower net interest margin for this year. I have now increased my margin estimate because of the recently released economic data that supports a greater hike in interest rates.

Following my loan and margin estimate revisions, I am now expecting a net interest income of $523 million in 2022, which is higher than my previous estimate of $517 million. As mentioned in the conference call, the management too has revised upwards its net interest income guidance.

Further Provision Reversals Likely

Eastern Bankshares surprised me in the first quarter of 2022 with a net provision reversal for a fifth straight quarter. Further reversals cannot be ruled out as the allowance level appear somewhat excessive. Allowances were 367.13% of non-performing loans at the end of March 2022, up from 252.72% at the end of March 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release. The economic improvement will further allow reserve releases.

On the other hand, subdued loan additions will require some provisioning for expected loan losses. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to remain below the historical average this year. I'm expecting a net provision expense of 0.01% of total loans in 2022, down from the average of 0.13% from 2019 to 2021.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 30% Year-Over-Year

The low-single-digit loan growth and significant margin expansion will contribute to earnings growth this year. Overall, I'm expecting Eastern Bankshares to report earnings of $1.16 per share in 2022, up 30% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 411 401 430 523 Provision for loan losses 6 39 (10) 1 Non-interest income 182 178 193 184 Non-interest expense 413 505 444 454 Net income - Common Sh. 135 23 155 198 EPS - Diluted ($) NA 0.13 0.90 1.16 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million, unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Eastern Bankshares, I estimated earnings of $1.07 per share for 2022. I have increased my earnings estimate partly because I have revised upwards my margin estimate for the year. I have also reduced my non-interest expense estimate as core expenses in the first quarter of the year turned out to be lower than what I previously anticipated.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Current Market Price is Above the Year-End Target Price

Eastern Bankshares is offering a dividend yield of 2.1% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.10 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 34% for 2022, which is easily sustainable. Therefore, I believe the dividend payout is secure.

I’m using the peer average price-to-book (“P/B”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Eastern Bankshares. The following table shows the peer multiples obtained from Seeking Alpha.

Peer Comparison FHB BOH UCBI SFNC ABCB Peer Average P/E GAAP ("FWD") 13.6x 14.3x 12.9x 12.9x 9.3x 12.60x P/E GAAP ("TTM") 12.3x 12.9x 12.3x 10.6x 9.4x 11.50x Price to Book ("TTM") 1.4x 2.5x 1.3x 1.0x 1.0x 1.44x Source: Seeking Alpha Data extracted after the market closed on May 27, 2022

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $16.6 gives a target price of $23.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 22.5% upside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/B Multiple 1.24x 1.34x 1.44x 1.54x 1.64x BVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 Target Price ($) 20.6 22.2 23.9 25.6 27.2 Market Price ($) 19.5 19.5 19.5 19.5 19.5 Upside/(Downside) 5.5% 14.0% 22.5% 31.1% 39.6% Source: Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.16 gives a target price of $13.4 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 31.4% downside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.5x 10.5x 11.5x 12.5x 13.5x EPS - 2022 ($) 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.16 1.16 Target Price ($) 11.1 12.2 13.4 14.5 15.7 Market Price ($) 19.5 19.5 19.5 19.5 19.5 Upside/(Downside) (43.4)% (37.4)% (31.4)% (25.5)% (19.5)% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $18.6, which implies a 4.4% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 2.4%. Hence, I’m maintaining a hold rating on Eastern Bankshares.