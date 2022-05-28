Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced that it closed the Pensando acquisition. The press release as well as much of the technical and business press has categorized this transaction as AMD beefing up its DPU offerings. As discussed later in this article, this is not entirely accurate. DPU has been a popular term lately - Intel (INTC), Marvell (MRVL), and NVIDIA (NVDA) have shown considerable interest in the DPU space. Nvidia, since the Mellanox acquisition, has been hyping how it will restructure the data center with its DPUs. While AMD had no presence in the networking side of the data center in the past, the Company made its first footprints in the DPU space through its Xilinx acquisition. Market expectations have been that AMD will work with Xilinx IP to grow into the DPU space.

Given this recent focus on DPUs, it is easy to understand why the market sees the Pensando acquisition as a DPU play. However, this acquisition goes much beyond that. Pensando, founded by ex-Cisco Systems (CSCO) executives with stellar track records, is a systems company that has been rumored to be going after Cisco's business and is a nonobvious acquisition target for AMD. A chip vendor buying a systems vendor is vertical integration.

Generally speaking, Beyond The Hype is cautious about acquisitions up or down the supply chain as vertical integration is typically detrimental to long-term business objectives. However, there are exceptions to this line of thinking. Vertical integration can be fruitful when an industry is about to go through major technology transitions. Such a transition now seems to be in play. AMD's PR on the acquisition had an interesting comment from John Chambers, an early investor and Chairman of Pensando:

Pensando is built upon strong customer relationships and a solution that is at least two years ahead in cloud, edge and enterprise. For example, the performance and scale of Pensando’s distributed services platform is 8x-13x of the largest cloud provider and uses less power. Pensando's smart switching architecture has 100x the scale, 10x the performance at one-third the cost of ownership of any comparable products in the enterprise market. Pensando's leadership position in software-defined cloud, compute, networking, security and storage services as part of the much larger AMD portfolio is in my opinion a perfect fit to shape the data center computing landscape for the next decade.

The competition that Chambers refers to is Amazon's (AMZN) Nitro. The Nitro solution is only available to AWS clients and has shaped much of the discussion about DPUs in the cloud infrastructure. Pensando is democratizing the solution by offering it widely to other cloud customers. Not every CSP will have the scale or the resources or the inclination to build its own Nitro alternative. For those CSPs and their customers, Pensando becomes a premier choice. This solution is not cloud-specific as Pensando has expanded this solution to the enterprise and edge markets.

Where is the technology transition here? Why is it a good time for a company like AMD to buy Pensando?

At the core of it, Pensando has built a networking card with a custom processing chip that can be added to any server. The key IP here is that capable hardware is bundled with a versatile and flexible software stack. This class of devices, which operates in the data center, at the edge, or on the customer premise, replaces many different network-related functions including firewalls, VPNs, and load balancers. It can also act as a front-end to network-based storage equipment. In effect, this will allow AMD to go after various networking needs in the enterprise and in the cloud to replace many networking functions from traditional network equipment suppliers. This is a technology disruption that can decimate much of the current networking industry. By buying Pensando, AMD is effectively going after Cisco's and other networking vendors' main lines of business – a tens of billions of dollars of TAM opportunity.

Why is it OK for AMD to enter such a systems business? Because Pensando is planning to replace networking gear with a server card and server cards are very much in the bailiwick of any vendor who already sells server hardware including CPUs and GPUs. AMD can sell these solutions to high-volume CSPs directly, completely bypassing traditional networking customers. For the enterprise space, AMD is likely to partner with players like HP Enterprise (HPE), Dell (DELL), and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF) (OTCPK:LNVGY) – partners who will gladly claw into the networking business and push servers with AMD CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and network processors.

In other words, Pensando appears to be a great fit for AMD due to the technology transition that is about to occur in the networking space. With the fit established, the next major question is valuation. AMD is paying $1.9B, a steep sum for a 4-year-old company. With an annual revenue run rate estimated to be around $100M, one could argue that AMD is overpaying. However, Pensando is not a small company, and its customer traction is impressive. The company has so far raised $313M, is estimated to have about 500 employees, has been shipping various solutions, and already claims major design wins. We can see from the PR so far that key customers endorsing the company include: Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, IBM (IBM) Cloud, Oracle (ORCL) Cloud, Equinox, HP, Dell, NetApp (NTAP), and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Prem Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Pensando, claims that the company has already shipped over 100,000 platforms to customers. That is an impressive customer depth for this class of solutions. The strong enterprise and cloud traction also suggests that revenues are likely to ramp sharply in the coming quarters and years. High double-digit or even triple-digit growth rates seem possible.

While Marvell, Nvidia, and Intel all currently ship Smart NIC and DPU solutions to the CSP space, competitively, there appear to be no peers for Pensando. In other words, there is no one for Nvidia and Intel to acquire to recreate similar customer traction – especially on the enterprise side. The deal also appears to put AMD ahead of Intel and Nvidia in terms of this class of networking solutions – especially in the Enterprise segment. Neither Pensando nor AMD shared Pensando's roadmap and it is unclear how the next-generation technologies from these companies will compare. However, given the pedigree of the founders, what they have accomplished, and the current customer traction, it is unlikely that the company has a weak roadmap.

Looking ahead, Pensando will meaningfully diversify AMD's networking and DPU offerings. Could AMD have achieved the same with Xilinx? The answer is a resounding "no". Something to keep in mind with Xilinx products is that while FPGAs can offer high performance, they require knowledge of the FPGA to program the necessary functions. This kind of expertise is not something low-volume customers possess, thus limiting the use of Xilinx to a few high-volume cloud and edge customers. The size of the FPGA also restricts the possible number of functions that can be programmed. Comparatively, ARM-based Pensando products are much simpler for cloud and enterprise customers to program and enable a much wider array of solutions. With AMD's CPU and GPU sales and service ecosystem, Pensando should be able to further accelerate its deployments.

Given the factors discussed above, even if $1.9B might sound expensive today, the deal may be worth it if the combined companies deliver on the promise of growth. Integration of Pensando into AMD should also be straightforward since there are unlikely to be many internal conflicts or turf issues. We can be nearly certain that AMD will incorporate Pensando into AMD operations and financials prior to the upcoming Analyst Day.

Financially, the deal is likely to be a slight drag on Q2 results due to integration costs and relatively modest current revenues. However, given the likely strong growth, Pensando should solidly contribute to revenues later in the year and in subsequent years.

All things considered, Pensando is a strong acquisition for AMD as it opens a much wider TAM and lets AMD be at the forefront of the new data center and enterprise network architectures. AMD is shaping up to be an increasingly formidable data center and enterprise play and this is an exciting development for investors.