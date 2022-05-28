Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment STZ Price Target Range (Samuel Eneh Research)

Company Description

To provide a bit of historical context to the Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) story, the company was founded in 1945 in New York by the Sands family, (Melvin Sands) as a wine company. Originally known as Canandaigua Industries, STZ sold wine in bulk to bottlers in the eastern United States. In the early 1970s, the company went public, and later in the same decade ventured into beer import by acquiring a Modelo portfolio brand import license to distribute Modelo brands in the western part of the U.S. In 2007, STZ formed a 50-50 joint venture with Modelo to import and market the brands in the entire U.S. In 2013, STZ acquired 100% of the joint venture which meant complete ownership of the brand rights in the U.S.

STZ rebranded from Canandaigua Industries to Constellation Brands Inc. in 2000, a reflection of the company's broader portfolio. Today, STZ is headquartered in Victor, New York, and is known as an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirit with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Brands include Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, High West, The Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Meiomi, and The Prisoner Wine Company.

STZ is the third-largest beer company in the US, and the number one high-end beer supplier. Four notable business segments: Beer 76.6% of FY22 revenue, Wine & Spirits 23.4% of FY22 revenue, Corporate Operations, and Canopy.

STZ Competitive Advantage

STZ vs Peer Set Operating Margins (Company Filings, Samuel Eneh Research)

STZ's competitive advantage lies in its ability to maintain cost leadership. I compared STZ operating margin against peer group that includes Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), The Boston Beer Company (SAM), Molson Coors (TAP), Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B), Diageo PLC (DEO), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), and Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA). In 2018, before the pandemic, STZ's 29.7% operating margin is700 bps above the peer group's 22.7% median. In 2021, with the economy navigating the pandemic headwind, STZ's 26.1% operating margin is 360 bps above the peer set 22.5% median. STZ's 2022 fiscal year corresponds to peer set 2021 fiscal year. STZ's fiscal year ends on February of every calendar year, thus, 2022 fiscal year ended on February 28, 2022.

STZ achieved the cost leadership via vertical integration, supply chain transformation, the economy of scale, and the added benefit of a strong dollar driving down labor costs as beer manufacturing facilities are located in Mexico. Notably, on vertical integration, STZ formed a joint venture with Owens-Illinois in 2014 after the 2013 beer business acquisition, to build a glass bottle production next to Nava brewery, Mexico facility. Glass bottles account for approximately 63% of STZ beer delivery format. STZ has increased its Mexico production capacity by 4x to 39 million hectoliters since 2013.

Opportunities

With a $5.5 billion capital expenditure budget for the Mexico beer project over the next four years, STZ intends to increase Mexico's production capacity from the current 39 million hectoliters to 64-69 million hectoliters by 2026. Completion of these projects would help meet future demand needs, achieve further scale, incrementally improve margins and create the needed space for innovation as STZ strives to live on the edge of change.

With these planned capacity expansions, and the U.S. Hispanic population projected growth from 1/6 in 2012 to 1/3 of the total U.S. population by 2060, according to U.S. Census Bureau, it's fair to argue that there is a huge runway for growth in the beer segment. Worth noting that the Hispanic customer base spend as twice as non-Hispanic American customer base on Modelo products due to higher buying rate. That, in my view, is one critical variable the market hasn't fully appreciated about STZ; the strength, loyalty, and growth of its Hispanic customer base in the beer segment. Today, STZ with its best two best-performing beers; Modelo Especial and Corona Extra, are #2 and #5 beer in the U.S. beer industry, respectively.

Revenue Build-up

STZ vs Peer Set 2018-21 Revenue CAGR (Company Filings, Samuel Eneh Research)

The model focused on the beer segment which accounts for roughly 77% of STZ's FY22 revenue. STZ in the last six years achieved a 9.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), in the beer segment, and even maintained a high single-digit growth at the height of the pandemic. The model, for conservatism, assumes STZ growth profile over the next five years to be a reflection of the last six, thus, I have the beer segment growing high single over the next four years driven primarily by product mix and volume growth (5-6%), with 1 to 2% price hike.

I would prefer STZ to sell the Wine and Spirits business, completely exit the segment given its poor performance over the last six years (the segment topline declined 7.7% CAGR in the period, and dropped from 26% operating margin in 2017 to 22.7% in 2022), but management believes it can reposition the segment to achieve low single-digit growth and 28-29% operating margin. I would respectfully remain a skeptic until proven wrong, which is why I modeled the segment to decline by 1.5% CAGR over the next five years. Worth noting that any tangible positive surprise in the Wine and Spirit segment would likely drive the stock higher than my price target range, a piece of news I would gladly welcome. Lastly, the model for FY23E incorporated management guidance.

Where could the market be wrong about STZ valuation? Rating: Buy.

STZ Price Target Range (Samuel Eneh Research)

Based on the content of this research report, I'm issuing a buy recommendation on STZ. On the surface, STZ financial statements appear volatile given that STZ minority stakes in Canopy (CGC) and other ventures are reported on fair value using equity method accounting as opposed to consolidation, which means that volatility in the valuation of those investments are reflected on STZ's financial statements. This makes it challenging to value STZ via EPS without proper comparable adjustments. Thus, I valued STZ using the Dividend Discount Model, EBITDA Exit Multiple, and Perpetuity Method.

The Discounted Cash Flow Perpetuity Method assumes the topline to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the next five years, operating margin improving from roughly 27% to 31.5% as new manufacturing capacity comes online, and inflation headwind subsides over the next few years. With a discount rate of 6.6%, I obtained a price point of $293.

EBITDA Exit Method assumes a 16.5x multiple on 2027 $4.5 billion EBITDA discounted at 6.6% to obtain a price target of $301. The 16.5x multiple is in-line with STZ's TTM trading multiple but lower than some of its peer set, EBITDA is projected to grow at 12.1% CAGR over the next five years, driven by margins expansion and 25-30 million hectoliters capacity coming online by 2026.

The Dividend Discount Model assumes STZ dividend constant growth of 5.5% and a discount rate of 6.6%, to obtain a price point of $285.

The minority stake in Canopy and the Wine & Spirit segment, mucks up the STZ story, thus, my model is primarily driven by the beer segment. Imagine an STZ profile without those blinds? Canopy investment could turn out to be worth all the headache, given society's gradual progression towards decriminalization of cannabis. However, Canopy market cap as of this writing is less than what STZ paid for 9.9% stake in the company.

That said, I believe the market is not fully appreciating the strength, loyalty, and growth of STZ Hispanics' customer base. Additionally, STZ still have distribution runway, in 2021 the company completed 14k Shopper First shelf sets, which account for 6% of the TAM. In the same 2021, company grew overall distribution by 5%. Products like Corona Premier only launched nationally in 2019.

Risk

Inflation Risk. STZ cannot hike prices beyond the usual 1 to 2% range, due to the income profile of its beer segment customer base, and the fact that beer is a price elastic product. Thus, a sustained inflation level would adversely affect STZ topline and bottom-line as the company would solely rely on innovation, product mix, and volume to drive topline growth.

STZ issued $1.85 billion in debt on the week of May 9th, 2022, bringing my projected total debt by FY23E to $11.7 billion (see the projected debt schedule). Obviously, deterioration in creditworthiness of STZ will adversely affect the stock.

Future lockdown could adversely affect STZ's top and bottom line. Mexicali Brewery construction project was suspended due to negative results from public consultation. STZ is working with the Mexican government to address the issue, further disruption in the construction project would adversely affect STZ.

STZ is controlled by the Sands family and the entities owned by the Sands family via its 100% ownership of the 10 to 1 voting Class B shares, thus, limited room for shareholder advocacy. The Sands family intends to convert the Class B shares to 1.35 Class A by 2023, I expect a dilutive effect, however, I don't anticipate such a move to limit or significantly reduce the Sands' family control.

The volatility of Canopy investments is reflected on STZ financial statements via equity method accounting. For instance, on the Income Statement, the line item titled Other Expense (Income) are mostly income/loss from unconsolidated investment, however, a tiny amount from loss on extinguishment of debt. Both added together. You can see how the volatility of the unconsolidated investment impact STZ income statement across the years.

Economic and political uncertainties associated with international operations could negatively affect STZ.

