Introduction

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is the largest global distributor of food and related products to the foodservice industry. The business has seen a prolonged effect of poor operations from the pandemic, with volumes down domestically and abroad. But over the past nine months of 2022, a rebound seems clear. Even so, the valuation is too high for such a slow-growing company and low dividend yield for me to buy right now.

Financial History

Sysco Corp Revenue (SEC.gov) Sysco Corp Operating & Net Income (SEC.gov) Sysco Corp Margins (SEC.gov)

Sysco has seen a drop in growth from 2017 to 2019 due to the pandemic. During the first three years, the business grew revenue by 2.78% per year, but in 2020 the pandemic chopped off 12%, and in 2021 another 3%. This has caused a steady operating income and growing net income to become a fraction of prior levels. Operating income in 2020 declined by 68%, then bounced back in 2021 by 92%, but this is still just 62% of 2019 levels. While sales have declined due to a fall-off in demand for foodservice products, costs have increased too. The gross margin declined these last two years by 90 basis points. Overall all these factors hurt the operating and net margins too.

Sysco Corp US Foodservice Revenue (SEC.gov) Sysco Corp International Foodservice Revenue (SEC.gov) Sysco Corp Volume Change (SEC.gov)

Looking at each segment shows in better depth where the company is seeing these results from. US Foodservice Operations make up 70% of all revenue and have declined by 14% since the start of the pandemic. International Foodservice Operation has seen worse results, with revenue dropping by 30%. To note is both these segments were growing in the three prior years. The reason for this is simply less demand. This can be seen by the volume numbers above, which have been abysmal since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The only segment that has fully rebounded is SYGMA, the company's distribution subsidiary, which has grown 4.1% from 2019 levels.

This Year

But over the past nine months, Sysco seems to finally be on the rebound. Revenue grew by 41% when compared to last year. This is on the back of US Foodservice growth of 45% and International Foodservice growth of 46%. The SYGMA segment has posted comparable revenue growth of 14%. Gross margin continued to be in a downtrend at 17.9% so far this year, showing costs continue to put pressure on the company. But these inflationary costs are usually passed through to the customer. Volumes in the US segment were up 23% and internationally up 37%, showing a resurgence in demand. Operating and net income for the nine months grew 81% and 127%, respectively. While the comeback from the pandemic took two years, it seems Sysco now seems more normal demand in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Looking at Sysco's balance sheet shows a highly leveraged business with decent liquidity. The company has a current ratio of 1.24x and a quick ratio of 0.68x. The inventory turnover ratio is 12x, therefore taken all together, Sysco has good liquidity. On the other hand, the business is highly leveraged, with a debt-to-equity of 15.89x. On top of this Sysco has just a 3.17x times interest earned. While the foodservice distribution business is pretty stable, this leverage is something I would like to see be brought down.

Valuation

As of writing, Sysco trades at a price level of around $83 per share. At this level, the company has a P/E of 81.37x using a 2021 EPS of $1.02. Now it seems the company is regaining pre-pandemic operations, which averaged about $3.00 of earnings. Using this the P/E is still at 27.67x. While this is more reasonable for a stable company, I am a margin of safety investor and would need a dip in price to buy this slow-growing yet stable company.

Conclusion

Sysco has seen a rather long rebound from the effects of the COVID pandemic. More than two years have passed before the business saw volumes bounce back. While the company seems to be back on track to pre-pandemic expectations, the valuation is still a bit rich for me at 27x forward P/E. The company doesn't offer much for growth and a 2% dividend yield. I would be open to a position on a dip in the stock price.