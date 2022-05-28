U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: No IPOs Before The Memorial Day Weekend

Summary

  • There were no pricings ahead of the long holiday weekend, the first week with no IPOs or SPACs in over two years, by Renaissance Capital’s standards.
  • Normally, the IPO market is gearing up for a wave of post-Memorial Day launches, but new filings have been scarce in recent weeks.
  • Six SPACs submitted initial filings. The largest of the group, ESH Acquisition will be led by a former Disney exec and retired NBA player Magic Johnson.

Normally, the IPO market is gearing up for a wave of post-Memorial Day launches, but new filings have been scarce in recent weeks. The pipeline got a boost from minerals exploration company Ivanhoe Electric (IE), which filed to raise $200 million in the first major filing since April. Singapore-based investment bank Boustead Wavefront (BOUW) also filed, planning to raise $15 million.

Six SPACs submitted initial filings. The largest of the group, ESH Acquisition (ESHU) will be led by a former Disney exec and retired NBA player Magic Johnson.

8 Filings During the Week of May 23rd, 2022

Issuer

Business

Deal

Size

 Sector

Lead

Underwriter
Inkstone Feibo Acq. (IFACU.RC) $60M SPAC Tiger Brokers
Blank check company focusing on biotech and green tech in the US and Taiwan.
Aquaron Acquisition (AQUNU) $50M SPAC Chardan
Blank check company targeting the new energy sector.
Boustead Wavefront (BOUW) $15M Financials Revere Securities
Singapore-based boutique investment bank providing market entry and advisory services.
ESH Acquisition (ESHU) $300M SPAC I-Bankers
Blank check company led by industry veterans targeting entertainment, sports, and hospitality.
Mars Acquisition (MARXU) $75M SPAC Maxim
Blank check company targeting the technology innovations market.
Ivanhoe Electric (IE) $200M Materials BMO
Owns and develops US mineral projects with copper, gold, and critical metals.
Noble Education Acq. (NEATU) $100M SPAC EF Hutton
Blank check company focusing on the EdTech sector.
SK Growth Opportunities (SKGRU) $200M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Blank check company backed by Korean conglomerate SK targeting ESG.

Week Ahead

No IPOs are currently scheduled to price in the week ahead, although a few SPACs may join the calendar during the week.

While a wave of filings in mid-May typically sets up the calendar for post-Memorial Day launches, new filings have been quiet. Several large deals in the pipeline have updated recently (Dynasty Financial Partners (DSTY), Chain Bridge I (CBRG), Turo Inc. (TURO), Steinway Musical Instruments Holdings (STWY)), and mining billionaire Robert Friedland’s Ivanhoe Electric filed this past week to raise $200 million.

Street research is expected for three companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/26/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 47.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 14.3%.

Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 31.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 12.8%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).

