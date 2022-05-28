zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

With many investors looking for safe bets during times of uncertainty in the market, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) may be the answer. The company develops biopharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, blood clots, and more and is growing a great track record. The small number of uninsured Americans will allow BMY to continue its sales trends and continue to grow its top and bottom lines even through times of economic uncertainty. Although many of the company's key patents are expiring this decade and some generic versions have already begun limited roll-outs, the company's new and nearly released products are expected to have major blockbusters that could generate lots of revenue while also helping with the large amount of debt BMY has. Combine all of this with BMY's current price and shareholder value, and the stock becomes an attractive pick in the market.

BMY is a Great Defensive Pick for the Worrisome Investor

It seems that market uncertainty is present no matter where an investor looks. With inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain issues, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and more, investors are looking for a safe place to put their capital. A historically defensive industry in the market has been healthcare due to the inelasticity of their products. This is even more so the case for BMY because of the company's major products focus heavily on cancer treatments. Also, only about 8.6% of Americans are currently uninsured. This means that even if prices were to rise, Americans would still be paying for BMY's products even during times of uncertainty.

The rising percentage of healthcare costs compared to median income shows the power of pharmaceutical companies to raise prices and still bring in sales. From 2010-2020, the total percentage of median income spent on health insurance rose from 9.1% to 11.6%. In that same time, BMY has grown its revenue from $19.48 billion to $42.52 billion.

Percentage of Median Income Spent on Healthcare Contributions (Statista)

Many Patents are Ending This Decade

In this decade, BMY and many other pharmaceutical companies are facing the issue of their most major products losing their exclusivity. These most impactful products are Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo and combine to around 67% of total revenue.

Breakdown of Revenue by Medicines (Created by Author)

Starting with the most popular product, Revlimid's key patents are expiring by 2026. BMY acquired this product when it acquired Celgene for $74 billion in 2019 and it has done wonders for the company. However, some generic versions of this product are already on the market after the company faced legal battles with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY). This case decided that while BMY has its patent until January 31, 2026, Dr. Reddy's Labs can begin selling a limited volume of its generic product after March 2022. This is also the case for companies such as Natco and Alvogen who were also able to start selling their generic products earlier this year. This could be very damaging to BMY as Revlimid generated $12.8 billion in revenue in 2021 and we can see its current impact on first quarter earnings. In the first quarter, Revlimid generated $2.8 billion in revenue, missing estimates by about $100 million. This also caused BMY to cut its revenue projections by $500 million.

The next major product is Eliquis and was developed by BMY's alliance with Pfizer (PFE). Although many generic brands are getting approved by the FDA, the product won't be facing any major competition until around 2026. This comes after the alliance's continued legal fights against generic brands trying to enter the market. In 2017, BMY and Pfizer brought lawsuits against 25 competitors for infringing on their patents. Therefore, Eliquis continues to strive. In the first quarter of 2022, the product generated $3.2 billion in sales, up 12% from one year earlier.

The company's final major product, Opdivo, is losing its key patents in 2028. In 2021, Opdivo generated $7.5 billion in revenue, accounting for 16% of total revenue. This product continues to do well and had double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2022, rising to $1.9 billion in sales.

The Pipeline is a Promising Solution to Patent Expirations

BMY's solution to the rise of generic brands is continuing its production of successful blockbuster products as well as grow its longer-lasting medicines until they lose exclusivity. In the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, BMY claimed it expects Opdivo, Yervoy, and Eliquis to generate another $8-10 billion in annual sales on top of their current revenue through 2025. Furthermore, GMY expects its new and soon launches, such as Breyanzi, Reblozyl, and Deucravacitinib to generate between $10-$13 billion in sales. In total, the company claims its new launches will generate about $25 billion by 2029. 4 of the products the company mentioned (Reblozyl, Deucravacitinib, Mavacamten, and Relatlimab) could each generate $4 billion alone according to management. This will help BMY diversify its revenue and not be heavily damaged by the release of future generic products.

BMY Growth Drivers (JPM Healthcare Conference)

In the first quarter of 2022, Reblozyl generated $156 million in revenue, a growth of over 39% since last year, and Breyanzi generated $44 million in revenue. Overall, the company's new products accounted for just under 3% of total revenue, compared with 1.4% last year.

Investors are Concerned with Debt, But It Is In-Line with Competitors

Currently, BMY has about $45 billion in total debt. When adjusted for the company's cash, this lowers to a net debt of about $30 billion. This may seem high at first, but it is actually in-line with many of the company's competitors. In the last 12 months, BMY had an EBITDA of about $21 billion. This gives the company a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of about 1.4, just barely over its competitors' average of 1.2.

Net Debt/EBITDA Ratios (Created by Author)

It is also important to mention what this debt is being used on, which is acquiring other companies. As mentioned before, BMY acquired Celgene for $76 billion. This was done by giving every shareholder of Celgene one share of BMY stock and $50 cash. BMY also acquired MyoKardia for $13.1 billion in 2020, or $225 per share in cash. This follows BMY's strategies of diversifying revenue by creating and acquiring new products. In fact, Chief Commercial Officer Chris Boerner said in 2021:

This really does speak to the importance of being able to not only source innovation internally, but having the financial wherewithal to be able to source innovation successfully externally.

BMY is also increasing its free cash flows rapidly which will allow the company to pay off its debt. From 2019-2021, BMY has doubled its free cash flow from about $7.4 billion to $15.2 billion while the company's net debt has decreased from $31.4 billion to $28.4 billion. If this track continues, BMY will be able to pay off its debt at a steady pace while also having the cash to reinvest and buy back shares.

FCF vs. Net Debt (Created by Author)

Valuation

When using typical multiples for EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, P/E, and P/S of BMY and its competitors and combining them with consensus analyst estimates for FY22, a price target of $111.78 can be calculated after adjusting for the company's cash and debt. This implies the stock has an upside of about 44.04%.

Price Target for BMY

It is also important to mention the company pays a dividend of $2.16 per share which comes out to a dividend yield of 2.78%. Furthermore, the company has been repurchasing stock in previous years and increased its share buyback program by $15 billion in December.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

BMY is growing rapidly and appears to be a great pick for the worrisome investor. Its products will have high demand regardless of any price increases. Due to the fact that over 92% of Americans are insured, BMY will have no shortage of customers and will likely continue to improve its top and bottom lines. Although many of its products' patents are expiring this decade, the company is strengthening its pipeline with new medicines that have signs of growing at an effective rate. Many investors are afraid of the company's large amount of debt, but the company is in-line with its competitors and has lots of free cash flow it can use to pay it off. Since it also appears that the stock is undervalued and shareholders receive increased value from a decent dividend and share buyback program, I believe applying a Buy rating is appropriate for now.