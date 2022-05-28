izusek/E+ via Getty Images

There is an ancient Chinese curse which reads "May he live in interesting times." This curse is certainly applicable to the current period each of us now face as inflation, war and disease sweep the planet.

Rightfully, equity markets are struggling to find direction and to make sense of the whipsaw headlines we wake up to each day. In periods such as this, it is more important than ever to investigate and position your holdings among deep moated, best-in-class operators in stable, growing industries.

In this article, I will focus on one such deep moated, best-in-class operator, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD).

Overview

Anheuser-Busch InBev, by a wide margin, is the world's largest brewing company. With the recent additions of Grupo Modelo, Oriental Brewery, and SABMiller, the company, by some estimates, now controls nearly 1/3rd of the global beer market.

Visual Capitalist

This type of scale, while very advantageous, has come at a heavy cost by way of debt. The company took on a truly staggering debt load to finance the transformative SABMiller acquisition in 2016. AB InBev's debt load stood at nearly $123 billion after the deal closed.

Debt

The SAB Miller deal, while initially viewed positively, has weighed like an anchor tied to the company as many long suffering shareholders can attest too. Shares have performed miserably during one of the most prolific bull markets in history since the 2016 closing.

Data by YCharts

The company seems to have been the victim of presumptuous merger synergy targets, massive and unfavorable currency fluctuations and the cherry on top, the COVID-19 pandemic.

This triple threat of bad news has left shareholders far and wide angry and frustrated, rightly so, however the company does look to be potentially turning the corner and may be ready to declare partial victory over the debt load taken on in 2016.

AB InBev

In recent years, AB InBev has made substantial progress chipping away at the massive debt load that it took on during the SABMiller transaction, with nearly $10 billion of debt extinguished during 2021 alone. It would certainly appear that the company finally "gets it" that the share price is unlikely to move significantly higher without the leverage ratio reaching more historic levels of 2.5 to 3x.

The good news for shareholders is that large scale COVID lockdowns, apart from China, appear to be a thing of the past and the sporting calendar, a major driver of sales, appears to be set for the first normal season since 2019.

The company in 2022, should be operating in a much more favorable environment than the prior two years, leading to improved business results and thus a greater ability to deleverage at an even faster pace. The company issued FY 2022 guidance for 4-8% EBITDA growth for the year in the Q1 call.

AB InBev

AB InBev has been quite active in both redeeming and pushing out bond maturities in recent years, leading to a very manageable profile with no major maturities until 2026. The company also has an average interest rate of 4% and a stable BBB rating at Fitch and a Baa1 rating at Moody's.

The company produced nearly $18 billion in EBITDA and $9.3 billion in free cash flow during 2021, which was still a rather choppy COVID environment around the globe, I expect the company to accelerate the deleveraging effort in 2022.

Moat

The main attraction for me to AB InBev is the truly insane moat that the company has built over the last decade. The cost to build this moat was staggering as I discussed in the debt section, however the result of these transactions has created a legitimate monster in the global brewing industry.

AB InBev's cost advantage in the industry can only be classified as dominant. Beer is truly a scalable business with distribution, raw materials and advertising having significant leverage applied with greater size and scope.

With AB InBev now controlling an estimated 1/3rd of the world market and being nearly double the size of the closest competitor Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY), the company sets the profitability standard in the industry.

Seeking Alpha

This significant cost and distribution advantage is both durable and defensible which allows AB InBev to experiment with emerging categories such as seltzers, flavored drinks and non-alcoholic brands at a level that its competition cannot, thus increasing its dominance as markets evolve.

In addition to the cost advantages the company enjoys, it holds near monopoly level dominance in fast growing markets such as Latin America and Africa, where volumes are consistently growing above market rates as more and more of the population reaches middle income status.

Arguably, AB InBev's widest moats are located in emerging markets, where the greatest profitability and growth metrics can be found in the entire industry.

You may be thinking that inflation is a significant headwind for AB InBev, and while this is true given the raw material costs associated with the brewing industry, the moat that the company has built will likely serve them well in outperforming the competition during this period.

It has been estimated by the Rice Almanac that AB InBev purchases nearly 8% of the entire rice crop produced in the USA each year. In addition, the company buys nearly 90% of the malted barley produced in South Africa and owns 100% of the native hops supply in the country. This level of control over the market gives the company tremendous leverage over farmers and the prices paid for crops.

This leverage, while not likely to mitigate all of the issues of an inflationary environment, gives the company a distinct advantage over literally every other competitor in the industry, making it highly likely that the company's advantage grows further still during this time period.

Valuation

AB InBev currently trades at a significant discount to both its historical valuations and to the consumer staples sector. The company trades at a 2022 forward P/E ratio of 17.96 compared to its 5 year 22.44 average. In addition, the consumer staples sector has an average 2022 forward P/E ratio of 20.16.

When looking at an EV to Revenue chart, the company has not been this cheap in over a decade.

Data by YCharts

In addition to a historically fair price, the company is expected to grow EPS by 13% over the next 3 years making this a legitimate growth story in the consumer staples sector.

The dividend is currently a paltry 0.96% and is unlikely to be a major part of the story for some time due to continued deleveraging efforts; however, I do expect dividend growth to increase at an accelerated rate in years to come.

Bottom Line

AB InBev has had a horrific half decade and shareholders that have managed to hang on during this time period have a right to scream, shout and complain. The company overleveraged itself at precisely the wrong time and entered the unforeseeable COVID pandemic in a rather weak position financially.

With that being said, I feel that the time to start building a position is now. The company has made significant progress deleveraging and has built a moat that is perhaps the strongest and most impressive in the entire consumer staples industry.

With COVID lockdowns largely behind us and greater earnings power on the near term horizon, the company could be ready to break out if they are able to successfully navigate the current inflation environment that is affecting all staples names.

I do not expect a smooth ride; however, as a long-term investor, I find shares attractively positioned and have initiated a position that I will continue to build over time.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below. Thank you for reading and good luck to all!