Artko Capital Q1 2022 Partner Letter
Summary
- Artko Capital invests in small/micro cap companies and special situations within a concentrated portfolio.
- For Q1 2022, an average partnership interest in Artko Capital LP was down 11.4% net of fees.
- We remain confident that our portfolio companies will continue to grow through the turbulent and uncertain months ahead due to strong backlogs, staple products, and secular tailwinds far outweighing short term economic uncertainties.
- We believe that today’s market performance feels much more like the “taper tantrum” and Grexit/Brexit-like drawdowns based on uncertainty versus thelate 2008/March 2020-baseddrawdowns on decimatedfundamentals.
Dear Partner,
For the first calendar quarter of 2022, an average partnership interest in Artko Capital LP was down 11.4% net of fees. At the same time, investments in the most comparable market indexes—Russell 2000, Russell Microcap, and the S&P 500—were down 7.5%, 7.6%, and 4.6% respectively. Our detailed results and related footnotes are available in the table at the end of this letter. Our results this quarter came from Currency Exchange International as well as modest contributions from US Ecology warrants while the rest of the portfolio declined with the broader markets.
|
2Q21
|
3Q21
|
4Q21
|
1Q22
|
1 year
|
3 year
|
5 year
|
Inception 7/1/2015
|
Inception Annualized
|
Artko LP Net
|
0.5%
|
-6.1%
|
-3.4%
|
-11.4%
|
-19.2%
|
7.1%
|
4.9%
|
69.3%
|
8.1%
|
Russell 2000 Index
|
4.3%
|
-4.4%
|
2.1%
|
-7.5%
|
-5.8%
|
11.7%
|
9.7%
|
80.6%
|
9.2%
|
Russell Micro Cap Index
|
4.1%
|
-5.0%
|
-2.7%
|
-7.6%
|
-11.0%
|
13.0%
|
9.9%
|
72.9%
|
8.5%
|
S&P 500 Index
|
8.6%
|
0.6%
|
11.0%
|
-4.6%
|
15.6%
|
18.9%
|
15.9%
|
150.0%
|
14.5%
On the recent sell-offs
In our last few letters to you, we wrote that our main concern continued to be willful ignorance by the Federal Reserve in both believing in a unicorn-like concept of “transitory inflation” and that three 25 bp hikes would fix the problem, specifically:
“…we strongly believe that while signaling three to four rate hikes, the Federal Reserve, which has painted itself into a corner, will likely be forced to do seven or eight hikes, including a few surprise mid-meeting ones. This is likely to create more market shocks and lead to more psychologically painful adjustments in the most speculative corners of the market, where higher-quality small caps will also not be immune, despite strong fundamentals. In short, our expectations for the price performance of our portfolio is one of volatility in 2022, where despite our best efforts on being invested in high-quality growing companies, there is a chance where “our baby” may be thrown out with the bathwater in the short term…”
Sometimes we hate being right. The market figured out that small gradual increases are unlikely, and it is obvious that increases will be measured in 100s of basis points, not in small multiples of 25s. We believe the real new risk today is that a clearly embarrassed Fed will try to act TOO tough, which they’ve openly admitted they would, and unnecessarily “overdo it” and cause a recession. This seems to be the common view in the market today which is why the small cap indexes are down close to 20% year to date. Despite having a portfolio with rock-solid balance sheets at 10%+ of net cash as a percent of market cap and substantial revenue and profit growth with few recession-related risks, as of today, our portfolio’s median valuation is close to 4.0x EBITDA and, as we predicted, “our baby” is getting thrown out with the bathwater. After listening to our management team’s 1st quarter 2022 earnings reports and subsequent conversations we remain confident that our portfolio companies will continue to grow through the turbulent and uncertain months ahead due to strong backlogs, staple products, and secular tailwinds far outweighing short term economic uncertainties. Thus, we believe that today’s market performance feels much more like the “taper tantrum” and Grexit/Brexit-like drawdowns based on uncertainty versus the late 2008/March 2020-based drawdowns on decimated fundamentals. That is, we consider these to be growing pains of the market adjusting to a more normalized economy where the cost of capital is more than zero and marginal fundamentals-based investors once again take share from the speculative mania investors of the last few years. In general, this is the least worried we have been in a negative market performance scenario and we consider not having enough capital to invest in the tremendous opportunities available in the microcap space today as our biggest problem.
Enhanced Portfolio Additions
1847 Goedeker Inc $2.25 6/02/2026 Warrants (GOED WS)
We acquired an 8% position in the warrants of 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED) at an average cost of $0.62 starting in late December 2021 and are continuously adding throughout 2022 to lower our price average. We are very excited about this investment and think the market has given us a fantastic multi bagger opportunity.
Our investment in GOED, a high growth appliance e-commerce company, is very reminiscent of our investment in HireQuest (HQI) where a large, successful private company merged with a substantially smaller and underperforming but public competitor. In the case of HQI, it merged with a $20mm market cap competitor Command Center and it took a while for the market to realize that the new company is a Free Cash Flow (FCF) generating machine led by an industry veteran and it was no longer the company represented by its historical numbers. GOED is not dissimilar as it was a small, $50mm revenue run rate, and on the verge of bankruptcy company that merged with a substantially larger competitor, Appliance Connection, in 2021. The combined company is expected to generate close to $650mm in revenues and close to $65mm/$55mm in EBITDA/EBIT in 2022, growing revenues by over 20%, despite an incredibly challenging economic environment. This was again reaffirmed on the company’s most recent earnings call in May. Despite all this, at the end of the quarter the company, at a ~$1.40 stock price, sported a market cap/enterprise value of $150mm/$170mm or 2.3x/3.0x EBITDA/EBIT, an absurdly low price implying bankruptcy or an imminent consumer collapse. Given that Bank of America just approved a $140mm lending agreement to the company, the size of its entire market cap at the time, and unlike furniture, most appliance purchases cannot be deferred (try going without a refrigerator for a few weeks) we find the aforementioned scenarios highly improbable.
So, what makes GOED (or Appliance Connection) so special? For one, we believe the appliance e- commerce industry, with an approximately 20% share of the total appliance pie, is still substantially behind the furniture industry at over 40% penetration and these secular tailwinds are expected to result in the industry growth of 20-30% a year in the intermediate future as it continues to take share from brick and mortar retail. This is consistent with the 20% revenue growth guided by management on their earnings call in late March 2022 and reaffirmed in May 2022. The industry is currently pretty stratified with large brick and mortar: Home Depot, Lowes, and Best Buy controlling approximately 70% of the share, while the rest is characterized by legacy “mom & pop” competitors where the Appliance Connection CEO and founder, Albert Fouerti, sees the most opportunity to take market share. The key differentiators for the company are services such as delivery and installation which the bigger box competitors, for whom appliances are a small part of their business, are not great at, and selection, where most places have 10-20 bestsellers available versus the 365 low- to high-end items carried by GOED.
We believe a post-merger investor rotation; a capital structure, where a company at a stock price of $1.70 and 106mm shares outstanding, has 98mm warrants at an exercise price of $2.25; and general economic fears have driven the stock price to unrealistic valuation levels of low single-digit profit multiples. The company’s peers are trading at high single/low double-digit multiples with lower growth opportunities. We believe that this valuation gap is unsustainable and with our near-term price target of over $5.00 per share, the warrants are the best opportunity to play this special situation. With the newly approved loan, confidence in forward guidance, and management’s willingness to continue to buy back stock and clean up the capital structure, we believe it is not a matter of “if” but “when” the market wakes up to one of the best investment opportunities in the small cap world.
Partnership Updates
We welcomed one new partner to the partnership this quarter, bringing our total to 45 at the end of March. We have completed our audit without any issues for the sixth year in a row, the results of which you should have received last month. Despite the current economic challenges, we are excited about the continued growth in partners and are thankful for your business.
Next Fund Opening
Our next partnership openings will be June 1, 2022. Please reach out for updated offering documents and presentations at info@artkocapital.com or 415.531.2699.
Peter Rabover, Portfolio Manager, Artko Capital LP
Appendix A: Performance Statistics Table
|
Artko LP Gross
|
Artko LP Net
|
Russell 2000 Index
|
Russell
Micro Cap Index
|
S&P 500 Index
|
YTD
|
-11.1%
|
-11.4%
|
-7.5%
|
-7.6%
|
-4.6%
|
1 Year
|
-18.1%
|
-19.2%
|
-5.8%
|
-11.0%
|
15.7%
|
3 Year
|
10.5%
|
7.0%
|
11.8%
|
13.0%
|
18.9%
|
5 Year
|
7.9%
|
4.8%
|
9.7%
|
9.9%
|
16.0%
|
Inception 7/1/2015
|
114.1%
|
69.3%
|
80.6%
|
72.9%
|
150.0%
|
Inception Annualized
|
11.9%
|
8.1%
|
9.2%
|
8.5%
|
14.5%
|
Monthly Average
|
1.2%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
1.2%
|
Monthly St Deviation
|
6.8%
|
6.5%
|
5.7%
|
6.3%
|
4.2%
|
Correlation w Net
|
-
|
1.00
|
0.71
|
0.69
|
0.62
