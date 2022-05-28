Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

1847 Goedeker Inc ( NYSE: GOED

We acquired an 8% position in the warrants of 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED) at an average cost of $0.62 starting in late December 2021 and are continuously adding throughout 2022 to lower our price average. We are very excited about this investment and think the market has given us a fantastic multi bagger opportunity.

Our investment in GOED, a high growth appliance e-commerce company, is very reminiscent of our investment in HireQuest (HQI) where a large, successful private company merged with a substantially smaller and underperforming but public competitor. In the case of HQI, it merged with a $20mm market cap competitor Command Center and it took a while for the market to realize that the new company is a Free Cash Flow (FCF) generating machine led by an industry veteran and it was no longer the company represented by its historical numbers.

GOED is not dissimilar as it was a small, $50mm revenue run rate, and on the verge of bankruptcy company that merged with a substantially larger competitor, Appliance Connection, in 2021. The combined company is expected to generate close to $650mm in revenues and close to $65mm/$55mm in EBITDA/EBIT in 2022, growing revenues by over 20%, despite an incredibly challenging economic environment. This was again reaffirmed on the company’s most recent earnings call in May.

Despite all this, at the end of the quarter the company, at a ~$1.40 stock price, sported a market cap/enterprise value of $150mm/$170mm or 2.3x/3.0x EBITDA/EBIT, an absurdly low-price implying bankruptcy or an imminent consumer collapse. Given that Bank of America (BAC) just approved a $140mm lending agreement to the company, the size of its entire market cap at the time, and unlike furniture, most appliance purchases cannot be deferred (try going without a refrigerator for a few weeks) we find the aforementioned scenarios highly improbable.

So, what makes GOED (or Appliance Connection) so special?

For one, we believe the appliance e- commerce industry, with an approximately 20% share of the total appliance pie, is still substantially behind the furniture industry at over 40% penetration and these secular tailwinds are expected to result in the industry growth of 20-30% a year in the intermediate future as it continues to take share from brick-and-mortar retail. This is consistent with the 20% revenue growth guided by management on their earnings call in late March 2022 and reaffirmed in May 2022.

The industry is currently pretty stratified with large brick and mortar: Home Depot (HD), Lowes (LOW), and Best Buy (BBY) controlling approximately 70% of the share, while the rest is characterized by legacy “mom & pop” competitors where the Appliance Connection CEO and founder, Albert Fouerti, sees the most opportunity to take market share.

The key differentiators for the company are services such as delivery and installation which the bigger box competitors, for whom appliances are a small part of their business, are not great at, and selection, where most places have 10-20 bestsellers available versus the 365 low- to high-end items carried by GOED.

We believe a post-merger investor rotation; a capital structure, where a company at a stock price of $1.70 and 106mm shares outstanding, has 98mm warrants at an exercise price of $2.25; and general economic fears have driven the stock price to unrealistic valuation levels of low single-digit profit multiples. The company’s peers are trading at high single/low double-digit multiples with lower growth opportunities. We believe that this valuation gap is unsustainable and with our near-term price target of over $5.00 per share, the warrants are the best opportunity to play this special situation.

With the newly approved loan, confidence in forward guidance, and management’s willingness to continue to buy back stock and clean up the capital structure, we believe it is not a matter of “if” but “when” the market wakes up to one of the best investment opportunities in the small cap world.

