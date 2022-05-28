Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on ASGN Inc. (NYSE:ASGN), I discussed how the company had a good moat and a solid track record of exceeding the industry's average growth rate. You can read about it here. Since then, ASGN lost ~18.2% vs a loss of ~11% for the S&P 500 and has underperformed the market. ASGN recently reported Q1 FY22 results, which topped analysts' expectations. The company continues to deliver solid double-digit top-line growth and is now well on track to achieve its FY22 guidance. However, the risk of a recession is now much higher than in January. In the case of an economic downturn, the stock price could very rapidly decline as has been the case in 2008 and in 2020. As a result of the abovementioned risk, I have lowered the 5-year revenue growth rate and slightly increased the discount rate.

Recent Developments

On April 27th, 2022, the company reported Q1 FY22 results. Overall, the results were solid and slightly better than Wall Street's expectations. Sales reached ~$1.09 billion in the last quarter, which represents a ~20.3% YoY increase. Commercial and Federal Government costumers accounted for ~76% and ~24% of total revenues, respectively.

ASGN Investor Presentation Q1 FY22

ASGN generated $326.6 million in gross profit in Q1 FY22 compared to ~$243.7 million in the same quarter last year. The gross margin increased from ~26.9% in March 2021 to ~30% today. The TTM gross profit margin stands at 29.2% which is in line with the historical average. However, investors shouldn't forget that ASGN is a cyclical business and its margins will vary depending on changes in economic conditions.

Refinitiv Eikon

Operating income reached ~$100.6 million vs $67.4 in the same quarter last year. The operating margin increased considerably from 7.4% a year ago to 9.2% today. On a TTM basis, the operating margin has reached the highest point in 15 years. While management definitely contributed to the great results, I also believe ASGN had favorable tailwinds in the form of one of the tightest job markets in recent history.

Refinitiv Eikon

Management is confident the good times will continue for a while according to their guidance for Q2 FY22. They are targeting minimum YoY revenue growth of 13.7%, while gross margin is expected to be stable at around 29.5%. The revenue growth expectations for Q2 FY22 are slightly below the annual long-term average of 15.44% provided by management in the past. All in all, I believe the company is well-positioned to achieve its growth targets if the economy remains strong.

ASGN Investor Presentation Q1 FY22

However, the risk of a recession in the US has increased considerably over the last couple of months, which is something potential investors need to consider before buying ASGN. If we look at the breakdown of revenues for the commercial segment, over 44% comes from cyclical industries such as financial services and consumer & industrial. On top of that, news of layoffs and hiring slowdowns have popped up in recent days, especially in the tech sector, which is something to pay attention to going forward.

ASGN Investor Presentation Q1 FY22

It's not hard to understand why the economy is slowing down when you suddenly have less liquidity and consumer sentiment is at depressed levels. Limited consumption will start to have a negative impact on the real economy over the next couple of months in my opinion.

Refinitiv Eikon

If the US economy slows down, things can turn ugly for ASGN's shareholders. This stock generally has higher drawdowns during corrections compared to the S&P 500. If we take the example of the 2008 financial crisis, ASGN lost ~73% of its value from Q3 2007 to Q1 2009 vs. a loss of 39% for the S&P 500. During the COVID-19 crash from January to March 2020, ASGN lost more than half of its value compared to a ~20% loss for the S&P 500.

Refinitiv Eikon

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Valuation

In my previous article on ASGN, I have come up with an intrinsic value of $107 per share. Based on 52 million shares outstanding, and a price of $96 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $5 billion, which is ~18% lower than in January 2022. In this part, I have updated my DCF model to reflect some of my latest assumptions:

Estimated free cash flow for FY22 of $348 million based on Wall Street estimates - ~$33 million lower than in January 2022.

A growth rate of 11% until FY25 - ~4.4 percentage points lower to account for what I believe will turn out to be a slowdown in the US economy.

A 2% terminal growth rate - unchanged.

A 12.5% discount rate - 50 basis points higher than in my previous article. The discount rate is in line with ASGN's WACC.

Author's DCF Model

Based on my updated model, the fair value of the stock is around $79 per share, much lower than my previous estimate. I personally feel comfortable with this updated valuation as I believe it provides a higher margin of safety given the uncertainties surrounding the economy at the moment.

Key Takeaways

ASGN delivered another solid quarter and is now well on track to achieve its FY22 guidance. That said, I believe uncertain economic conditions could be a drag on ASGN's performance over the next 12 months. As a result, I have lowered my intrinsic value estimate from $107 to $79 per share. I believe the new estimate provides a better margin of safety in the current market environment, although it is important to mention things can change very fast to the upside or the downside depending on new data that comes in.