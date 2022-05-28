We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is a high-quality business development firm with a well-covered base dividend. The BDC has a defensive investment portfolio that is primarily made up of high-quality, highly secured loans that are mostly floating rate, which means that Sixth Street Specialty's portfolio income will increase if interest rates rise.

TSLX is a buy because of its floating rate exposure (inflation protection), high yield, and special dividend potential.

Defensive Portfolio With Inflation Protection

With inflation rates rising and economic risks increasing, business development firms that have invested in a diverse portfolio of high-quality assets may be able to withstand higher-than-usual market volatility. Sixth Street Specialty primarily invests in first liens, second liens, and equity positions, with a small allocation of investment funds dedicated to mezzanine investments.

On March 31, 2022, Sixth Street Specialty's portfolio consisted primarily of first liens (91%), second liens (2%), equity (6%), and mezzanine (less than 1%). The BDC's total debt investments were valued at $2.45 billion, representing a 3% increase YoY.

The majority of new investment fundings in the first quarter were first liens (92%) and equity (8%), assisting the business development company in maintaining stable asset proportions.

Sixth Street Specialty's investment portfolio composition or asset mix has not changed significantly in the last five quarters, indicating that the BDC's investment strategy has not changed: it has and will continue to focus on high-quality, secured loans that are likely to be repaid even if economic conditions deteriorate.

Portfolio Highlights - Asset Mix (Sixth Street Specialty Lending)

Sixth Street Specialty, in addition to a defensive investment portfolio, provides floating rate exposure, which means the BDC's loan interest income from its debt investments will rise if the central bank raises interest rates.

What matters here is that interest rates and inflation have a positive relationship. If inflation rises and the dollar's purchasing power falls, the central bank can compensate investors, savers, and consumers by raising interest rates. 99% of the loans in Sixth Street Specialty's portfolio are floating rate.

With inflation currently at around 8.3%, I would not consider a business development company that does not have a significant allocation of investments to floating rate instruments. If the central bank begins an aggressive rate-hiking cycle, these instruments promise higher income.

Sixth Street Specialty's primary source of income is interest and dividend income. The BDC generated $58.8 million in such income in the first quarter, representing a 5% increase YoY. Interest and dividend income generated by first and second liens, as well as equity investments, account for the majority of the BDC's total income (87%). Other income sources are mostly fee-based, such as prepayment, syndication, or amendment fees.

Income And Investments (Sixth Street Specialty Lending)

3 Sources Of Income For Shareholders

Sixth Street Specialty shareholders earn money from three sources: A quarterly fixed dividend of $0.41 per share is currently paid. Following that is a variable quarterly payment based on the BDC's most recent financial performance. Furthermore, Sixth Street Specialty pays a special dividend on an irregular basis to distribute excess income not distributed through base and variable dividend payments.

Sixth Street Specialty outperforms its dividend with adjusted net investment income based on the first two sources of income, base + variable. Sixth Street Specialty's adjusted NII excludes the BDC's capital gains incentive fee that was accrued, but not paid. Although the variable component adds some volatility to the pay-out ratio, the BDC has consistently maintained base dividend coverage. The following table shows the actual dividend amounts and the BDC's pay-out ratios since 1Q-21.

Dividend And Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Using Company Disclosures)

Sixth Street Specialty's P/B-Multiple

Sixth Street Specialty's investment portfolio's high quality merits a premium valuation. TSLX is selling at a 23% premium, but it is not the only high-quality BDC selling at a premium. I believe that business development companies such as TSLX, MAIN, and HTGC, which have consistently demonstrated to shareholders strong portfolio performance and book value growth, deserve to trade at a premium.

Why Sixth Street Specialty's Stock Could Decrease In Value

If high inflation pushes the economy over the edge and into a recession, loan losses could rise. Because Sixth Street Specialty's portfolio is primarily comprised of high quality first and second liens, the risks of major asset losses are likely to be very low, even during a recession. The supplemental payment structure also allows the BDC to reduce dividends (the variable portion) if the portfolio generates lower portfolio income.

My Conclusion

In this high-inflation environment, there are three reasons to buy Sixth Street Specialty stock: