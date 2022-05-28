Seeing The Forest For The Trees

Vasil Dimitrov/E+ via Getty Images

Long ideas for the long weekend. It is easy to become consumed with and distracted by the day-to-day gyrations of markets. But given that a primary investing goal is to optimize the risk-adjusted growth of capital over a long-term period of time, it is worthwhile to periodically step back from micro analyzing the bark on the investment trees before our eyes each trading day and zoom out to examine the forest and the information it may be providing to better inform optimal long-term opportunities.

U.S. Stocks: Ahead Of The Trend. Many dedicated stock investors are quick to claim that while equities may endure extended corrections along the way, they rise in value over the long-term. Before going any further, it is important to emphasize that this has not always been the case throughout U.S. market history, particularly on an inflation adjusted basis. Ask the investor that bought the U.S. market in the first two decades of the 1900s how they were feeling about the value of their stock portfolio through the late 1940s (or again in the early 1980s for that matter). Moreover, a number of developed markets outside of the U.S. have equity market values that are lower on a nominal basis today versus where they were trading more than two to three decades ago – Japan, Italy, and Spain are just three examples. Nonetheless, U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index have delivered for investors in this regard over the past four decades as demonstrated by the chart below.

StockCharts.com

If we stick with the notion that U.S. stocks will continue to rise in value over the long-term just as they have since the 1982 bottom, we see that the S&P 500 Index is running well above long-term trend. So while we’ve already seen a more than -20% decline in the S&P 500 from its all-time high, we should not be surprised based on its 40+ year trend to see U.S. stocks continue to fall, as a drop on the S&P 500 to around the 2700 level over the next 12 to 18 months would represent nothing more than a regression to the mean for U.S. stocks on a continued long-term uptrend.

Another multi-decade trend suggests the potential for continued downside pressure on stocks from a valuation perspective. Some might find reassurance about the outlook for U.S. stocks based on valuations that have become somewhat more reasonable during the 2022 correction. For example, the S&P 500 Index is now trading at 20.6 times trailing 12-month GAAP earnings, which although expensive from a long-term historical valuation perspective is still the lowest multiple for the benchmark index since the end of 2014.

Unfortunately, two key issues undermine any overly optimistic conclusions for U.S. stocks from a valuation perspective.

First, U.S. Treasury yields have increased meaningfully and the U.S. Federal Reserve is now engaged in aggressively raising interest rates and soon will begin shrinking its balance sheet. These forces alone warrant lower price-to-earnings multiples for stocks versus what we saw during the ultra-easy monetary policy era of the 2010s.

StockCharts.com

Also, S&P 500 Index earnings per share are now trading at the very top of their four decade upward sloping trend channel. In other words, it will be difficult from a long-term trend perspective for the S&P 500 to increase earnings per share much further from here if at all. Instead, it is more likely that earnings per share will fall in the months ahead in oscillating and reverting toward the middle if not the bottom of this long-term trend channel. Of course, such a decline from current levels would not be surprising from a fundamental perspective, as earnings had become artificially inflated thanks to extraordinarily easy monetary policy in the aftermath of the COVID crisis onset. With tighter monetary policy going forward coupled with profit margin squeezing high inflation and the increasing probability of a looming economic recession over the next 12 to 24 months, these forces all help drive to an outcome of lower S&P 500 EPS. And if the “E” in the P/E ratio is set to shrink, potentially meaningfully, this implies considerably higher stock price multiples for the S&P 500 going forward even if the U.S. stock market continues to fall. Such is not the recipe for inspiring a sustained upside reversal in U.S. stock prices any time soon.

Long-Term U.S. Treasuries: There Is A Good Alternative (TIAGA)? Long-term U.S. Treasuries have taken a beating over the past two years. After peaking in early 2020 as investors scurried to safe havens amid the onset of COVID (and before the mostly now forgotten OPEC+ production war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that broke out in early March just as the COVID crisis was really heating up), the 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has fallen by as much as -35%. In short, we are in the midst of a double-barreled bear market that includes both U.S. stocks and U.S. bonds.

StockCharts.com

Fortunately, while the outlook for U.S. stocks remains challenged going forward, prospects are measurably better for a more sustained bounce in the long bond. While long-term U.S. Treasuries as measured by the TLT recently breached their long-term uptrend for the first time in at least two decades, fundamental forces provide encouragement that the TLT can reclaim this trendline support in the months ahead.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

First, inflation expectations appear to have already peaked and are starting to abate. While we are not necessarily seeing evidence in the headline inflation data just yet, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate actually peaked back in March and has been trending measurably lower in the two months since to back below 3%. This suggests that institutional bond investors (a.k.a. the “smart money”) believe that current inflation is not at all likely to remain at their worryingly high pace north of 8% today, but it is likely to fall back lower to a much more moderate level going forward (albeit higher in the 2% to 3% versus what we had become accustomed during the 2010s). This suggests that much if not all of the increase in long-term U.S. Treasury yields for the current cycle may now already be in the books.

StockCharts.com

The 40+ year downward sloping trend channel for the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield support the notion that yields could end up continuing their recent trend lower in the months ahead instead of reversing back higher. On eight previous occasions over the last four decades, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield found support at the downward sloping trend line in the chart above (black line). In each of these past eight instances, Treasury yields ended up shifting back lower (and Treasury prices higher). And it should not be overlooked that in the past two decades, the downside movement in U.S. Treasury yields following these past peaks has become more pronounced (as represented by the red dashed line in the chart above). This implies added potential downside in U.S. Treasury yields going forward. Such an outcome would not be unreasonable over the next 12 to 24 months, particularly if the Fed ends up tightening monetary policy too aggressively and/or the U.S. economy falls into recession.

StockCharts.com

Interestingly, recent trends in gold also support a solid bounce in long-term U.S. Treasury prices going forward. While gold is widely regarded as an inflation hedge, it actually serves much more consistently as a destination for investors seeking safe haven protection from economic, geopolitical, and/or risk asset instability. These, of course, are the same reasons while investors will flock to long-term U.S. Treasuries. This helps explain why since the start of 2015 both U.S. Treasuries and gold have moved in virtual lockstep with one another as demonstrated in the chart above. That is until starting in 2021 and notably in 2022 where U.S. Treasuries and gold have deviated widely. If it turns out that the forces keeping gold elevated are justified, this implies meaningful potential upside for long-term U.S. Treasuries from a pairs trade basis as the long bond catches up with gold to the upside.

Gold: Long-Term Uptrend Still Intact. Several factors support the notion that gold will hold its ground going forward. The first, of course, is fundamental, as the U.S. and the world has absolutely no shortage of economic, geopolitical, and financial market risks that are continuing to accumulate.

StockCharts.com

Next, gold continues to push higher in its more than two-decade long uptrend. Indeed, we should not be surprised in the near-term if we see gold fall back below 1700, but this would be nothing more than a mean regression to upward trendline support dating back to 2006.

StockCharts.com

Instead, the more likely outcome for gold going forward is the increasing upward pressure to eventually push gold to break out above the 2080 level that has served as resistance over the past two years.

Managing the Inflation/Stagflation Threat. In order to optimize the diversification benefit associated with a broad asset allocation strategy, it is important to recognize the potential for outcomes different from base case expectations and allocate accordingly. In the current environment, while my base case is that current high inflation pressures will ultimately prove transitory and that the greater risk confronting the U.S. economy and its markets six to nine months from now will be the prospects for an economic recession, I can also assign a meaningful probability to the fact that high inflation pressures could persist due in large part to continued supply chain disruptions and a building shift away from economic globalization, and that this high inflation outcome could very well be accompanied by an economic recession (the dreaded stagflation scenario).

Several allocations are highly appealing in the current environment that are adaptable to the base case scenario but are also poised to perform particularly well under a high inflation / stagflation scenario.

TIPS. Leading among these is U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS. These securities offer considerable appeal in all market environments. Their identity as U.S. Treasuries enables TIPS to benefit from safe haven demand. They also provide protection against inflation as implied by their name and an economy that may be growing too fast. And they are particularly appealing in the current market environment, with TIPS yields currently around 9% due to the spike in inflation that has played out over the past year. TIPS have been in a sustained uptrend for nearly two decades, and investors have good reason to believe this uptrend support will be maintained going forward.

StockCharts.com

Commodities. Another market segment that offers appeal during a high inflation / stagflation environment is commodities including industrial metals. Unfortunately, directly allocating to specific commodities can prove difficult for many investors, for unlike precious metals like gold and silver, the exchange traded products available to allocate to selected categories within the commodities complex is extremely limited. This includes a number of exchange traded products that are trading with limited volume.

Fortunately, a variety of high quality individual common stocks exist that provide effective portfolio exposure to these commodities areas of the market.

StockCharts.com

One such example is BHP Billiton (BHP), which has traded with an extremely high correlation to copper (JJC) dating back over three decades now. As a result, for those investors seeking a dedicated allocation to the industrial metals market like copper could allocate to high quality BHP that also offers an attractive dividend yield.

StockCharts.com

Another example is the energy complex. For those investors seeking a more consistent, lower beta way to allocate to the oil market, then a high quality dividend paying stock like Chevron (CVX) is well suited for the task within a broad asset allocation strategy. And for those investors seeking a higher beta alternative for oil market exposure may instead be interested in a stock like Shell (SHEL) to better capture the various price swings in the oil market.

StockCharts.com

Bottom line. When drawing back and seeing today’s global capital markets through a broader forest lens, we are better able to identify those areas of the market that may be overextended and those that offer particularly attractive long-term opportunity from both a fundamental and technical analysis perspective.