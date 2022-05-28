SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

After Target Corporation (TGT) released its earnings report on 18 May 2022, the retail sector free-fell. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) could not prevail over the bloodbath as well. The stock plummeted almost 20% in just three trading days (18 May - 20 May). However, the stock almost returned to the level before the drop after its earnings release on 26 May. I will explain why this happened by discussing how TGT and DG are indeed similar but different.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I am not going to dig deep into the background or how excellent DG is, which I believe has been covered a lot in other articles. In case you are not familiar with the stock, you can find the annual report 2021 of DG here.

All data in this article could be found in the DG or TGT annual report 2021 and their earnings conference call, unless otherwise specified.

Target's earnings miss

TGT surprises the market with its earnings release as EPS misses by a huge margin of $0.87 (reported EPS: $2.19 per share). Apart from rising transportation costs, another leading reason is that the company misjudged consumer preferences upon a rapidly shifting macro backdrop and changing consumer behavior. TGT has a balanced and diversified multi-category portfolio. The company sees strong performance in food and beverage and essentials categories in 2021. However, in three core merchandise categories: apparel, home and hard lines, there was a rapid slowdown in sales, which leads to the building up of excess inventories. Bulky categories like kitchen appliances, TVs, and outdoor furniture are the worst in particular. As a result, TGT owned excess inventories and need to mark down the prices to clear them. So, TGT's margin came well short of expectations.

Together with other lasting COVID-related issues like supply chain issues, inflationary pressures and post-stimulus slowdown, TGT failed to reach market expectations, and thus, the stock dropped 25% on a single trading day after its earnings release.

A different scenario for Dollar General

Even though both DG and TGT are in the same sector, they are indeed quite different in some perspectives, which navigated the stock back to $220+ level.

Merchandise Mix

The below diagram shows the net sales of four categories of merchandise of DG from FY2019 to FY2021. The company focuses on everyday essentials rather than consumer discretionary items. It is quite clear that consumables is the dominant category for the company. Examples of Consumables includes paper and cleaning products, packaged food, snacks, health, and beauty and pets.

Dollar General

TGT has five major merchandise categories, which include apparel & accessories, food & beverages, home furnishings & décor, hardlines and beauty & household essentials. The sales of them are quite evenly distributed (18% - 26% for each category), which brings a diversified portfolio for the company.

Target

Consumer discretionary products which I previously mentioned are worst hit by the changing consumer behavior in the post-pandemic era. While in the earnings conference call of TGT, their management admitted that they misjudged the consumers shifting preferences from stay-at-home products to post-COVID products.

While we were certainly anticipating the impact of overlapping stimulus and consumers and guests returning to more normal activities, we did not expect to see the dramatic shift in many categories that we've talked about, the shift from categories like TVs to luggage, from small appliances to toys, and guests celebrating, being out with friends, that certainly impacted our business in the first quarter, and we expect that to continue in Q2.

As home products and apparels contribute to DG net sales in a much smaller proportion than TGT, which is accountable for about 10% of it, we can actually see DG's merchandise inventory level did not have a great jump in 2021. That's why even we found the inventory level of home products rose 45%, the overall level only increased by 7%. Meanwhile, TGT's inventory level surged 30% to $13.9 billion. So we are not seeing the problem of inventory surplus happening to DG in general.

Target Customers

The shift to the post-pandemic era is the major propellant to lead to the changing consumer behavior. However, I believe usual customers in DG are not making a big shift. TGT customers averaged around $80k per year in household income, they can afford to spend on more discretionary items. On the contrary, the core customer group for DG is the low and fixed income households who earn about $40k per year. This income group of customer, they are most likely spending a considerable percentage of their income on everyday necessities like consumables. Although the prices of these items are unavoidably affected by the supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine. The customers are not likely to shift their purchases to other categories. Thus, DG will not find an issue in inventory levels in the Consumables. Indeed, the merchandise level of Consumables stayed flat in 2021.

A Big Challenge Ahead

Although we see DG is unlikely to be affected by the issues that TGT is suffering, and its strong past performance and potential over the long term, the company still faces one big challenge ahead.

The surging prices of consumables, which are caused by the war in Ukraine and the global supply chain issues, is likely to bring a huge challenge to DG. Countries started to restrict food exports since the start of the war in Ukraine, with agricultural protectionism at the highest level since the food price crisis in 2007 and 2008. And currently, the United Nations found no signs of easing. The chart below shows the year-over-year changes in US Core PCE Price Index, which stands at 4.91% last month. The index is the indicator that the Federal Reserves pay a lot of attention to with regard to inflation as it excludes energy prices and seasonal food.

Data by YCharts

DG offers their products to the customers with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less, and their customers are more vulnerable to price changes. If the unprecedented food price and inflation persist, DG may need to cut the margins in order to continue to provide products with exceptional value to their customers. Meanwhile, the rising gas prices may also bring down the number of visits of the customers, leading to a change in shopping patterns. DG will need to make a strategic move to adapt to those changes. If they do it wrong, the stock may suffer a similar result as TGT did a week ago. Fortunately, the management of DG is confident to pass on the increasing costs to the customers and take on those challenges ahead.

Conclusion

DG is currently a "hold" to me despite the company being one of the best choices in the retail sector. The stock stayed flat and traded in the range between $180 - $240 over the past year (majority of the time) as the Street expects the company's earnings to remain stagnant after benefiting from COVID-19.

The drop last week appeared to be a perfect opportunity to buy the stock as the valuation became reasonable. However, the stock currently appeared to be a bit overvalued after returning to the level before the drop. EV/EBITDA of 16.76 is at the higher bound in the past 10-year, and at a much higher level than pre-pandemic. The EV/EBITDA in 2018 and 2019 are 12.64 and 12.68 respectively.

GuruFocus

In addition, DG owns a SA valuation grade of "F". Further proof of its over-valuation. So it would not be surprising if the market gives DG another push to the lower bound of the range at around $180 given its valuation right now, recession risk, and the macroeconomic backdrop.