Preferreds Weekly Review: Good Riddance To Low Coupons

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 23.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of May.

Market Action

It was finally an up week for the preferreds sector after six weeks of misery. For May, however, all sectors remain in the red.

Year-to-date the Energy sector is the only one standing - much like the MLP sector in the CEF space.

Systematic Income

May returns are on par with what we saw in April which itself was the worst monthly return since May of 2020.

Systematic Income

Higher-quality sector yields like Banks have backed up significantly, now offering the highest yields outside of just a few days over the last 5 years.

Systematic Income

More defensive sectors like Utilities and CEF preferreds continue to trade at relatively low yields across the space.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Market Themes

An important dynamic that has now begun to reverse is the previous downtrend in preferred coupon issuance as the following chart shows. For instance, while preferred coupons averaged north of 7% about a decade ago they moved towards 5% in 2021 with some higher-quality securities even issued in the low 4s. With preferred sector yields climbing back up to 6% a number of issuers that were able to sell securities with coupons around 4% have had to issue new securities with coupons at around 6% recently.

UBS

The reason the coupon matters is because it has a direct impact on the security's duration - the lower the coupon of a perpetual security the higher its duration. For example, while a 7%-coupon perpetual security has a maximum duration of around 15, a security issued at a coupon of 4% has a maximum duration of 26, i.e. a sensitivity to interest rates that is higher by 73%.

Low-coupon securities have underperformed higher-coupon securities so far this year due to their higher sensitivity to rising rates. We show how this has developed in the Public Storage preferred suite below.

Systematic Income

Overall, it's great to see the low-coupon issuance reverse itself because it will, over time, decrease the duration of the sector as well as give investors more investable options within the series of issuers with multiple preferreds.

Market Commentary

mREIT Annaly Capital (NLY) is doing a 100m share offering, expecting to raise about $650m. This is about 6% of its current equity and should raise the equity / preferred coverage by 0.4x to 7.9x. In reality, their book value will likely take another hit over Q2 so we would be surprised if Q2 coverage ends above the Q1 number of 7.5x. That number is still the second highest in the mREIT space, however.

Additional equity issuance is always great to see for preferreds holders as it supports equity coverage. It's not always a slam dunk, however, as some issuers simply turn around and issue additional preferreds, pushing coverage right back down. This tends to happen very often in the CLO Equity preferreds space. It doesn't tend to happen for mREITs which is why it remains an overweight in our view.

Within the suite Series F (NLY.PF), which we have highlighted recently, has outperformed its counterparts recently and so looks less attractive on a forward yield basis in the chart below. We would consider adding it on any underperformance in the suite given its switch to a floating-rate coupon in the coming months.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Stance And Takeaways

We continue to like near-term reset preferreds such as the Valley National Bancorp, 5.50% Series B (VLYPO) trading at a 6.2% yield and a potential 7.2% yield at current price if Libor settles down around 3% over the longer term based on current consensus.

We also like the higher-quality / low-coupon securities given the bulk of the Treasury yield move is likely behind us such as the Capital One Financial Corp 4.375% Series L (COF.PL) trading at a 6.61% yield. Securities like these should outperform if a recession does indeed come to pass.