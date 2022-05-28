iamporpla/iStock via Getty Images

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) stock price jumped by 40% to $96 per share in the last six months. Nutrien is a Canadian fertilizer company that is the largest producer of potash in the world. With operations and investments in 13 countries, the company produces and distributes over 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. My stock valuation (based on the real-market data) shows that NTR is still undervalued and has more than 20% upside potential. However, because of four reasons, I believe that NTR is worth even more: the war in Ukraine, sanctions against Belarus’ potash, the Russian fertilizer export ban (as a result of its pressure on the west), and the Chinese fertilizer export ban (as a result of food insecurity concerns). Moreover, the company’s P/E ratio, EV/EBIT, and EV/EBITDA indicate that Nutrien is attractive as a potential investment. NTR is a buy as the fertilizers market is bright. However, I suggest ICL Group (ICL) over NTR and other fertilizer stocks. In my recent article on ICL, ICL Group, Ukraine war, and Belarus sanctions make it a strong buy, I showed why ICL is a strong buy.

1Q 2022 Financial Results

In its 1Q 2022 financial results, Nutrien reported sales of $7,657 million, compared with 1Q 2021 sales of $4,658 million, up 64%. The company’s gross margin increased by 28% YoY to $4,197 million in 1Q 2022. Nutrien reported 1Q 2022 net earnings of $1,385 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared with 1Q 2021 net earnings of $133 million, or 22 cents per diluted share. In the first quarter of 2022, NTR’s adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow increased by 224% and 281% to $2,615 million and $1814 million, respectively. “Global agriculture and crop input markets are being impacted by a number of unprecedented supply disruptions that have contributed to higher prices and escalated concerns for global food security,” the CEO said. “Nutrien is responding by safely increasing potash production and utilizing our global supply chain to provide customers with the crop inputs and services they need for this critical growing season,” he continued. The company expects higher earnings and cash flows in 2022, which makes it able to expand its low-cost fertilizer production capability. Growers have the incentive to increase production as prices of corn, soybean, and wheat are 50 to 90 percent higher than the 10-year average. More crop production means higher demand for fertilizers.

NTR’s Sales Outlook

Table 1 shows that NTR’s potash sales and adjusted EBITDA increased from $611 million and $380 million in 1Q 2021 to $1,850 million and $1,406 million in 1Q 2022, respectively. The company’s nitrogen sales and adjusted EBITDA increased from $573 million and $300 million in 1Q 2021 to $1,462 million in $995 million in 1Q 2022, respectively. Finally, NTR’s phosphate sales and adjusted EBITDA increased from $62 million and $97 million in 1Q 2021 to $203 million and $239 million in 1Q 2022, respectively. Moreover, NTR reported full-year 2021 potash, nitrogen, and phosphate adjusted EBITDA of $2,736 million, $2,308 million, and $540 million, respectively. The company expects full-year 2022 potash, nitrogen, and phosphate adjusted EBITDA of $7,900, $5,400, and $850 million, respectively. In 2021, NTR sold 13.6 million tonnes of potash. The company expects 2022 potash sales of 14.8 million tonnes, up 9% YoY. Are these numbers based on reality?

Table 1 – NTR’s sales and adjusted EBITDA

Author

Potassium chloride (muriate of potash) monthly price increased from $202 per tonne in April 2021 to $562 per tonne in April 2022, up 178%. Due to the war in Ukraine, sanctions against Belarus’ potash, Russian fertilizer export ban (as a result of its pressure on the west), and Chinese fertilizer export ban (as a result of food insecurity concerns), I estimate an average realized price of $600 to $700 per tonne for NTR's potash in 2022. In 2021, the company’s average realized nitrogen price was $371, and NTR sold 10.72 million tonnes of nitrogen. The company expects full-year 2022 nitrogen sales of $10.9 million tonnes, up 2% YoY. Figure 1 shows that the monthly price of urea increased from $312 per tonne in April 2021 to $925 per tonne in April 2022, up 196%. I estimate an average realized price of $650 to $750 per tonne for NTR's nitrogen in 2022. Finally, in 2021, the company’s phosphate average realized price was $749, and NTR sold 711,000 tonnes of phosphate. Figure 1 shows that the monthly price of rock phosphate increased from $95 per tonne in April 2021 to $250 per tonne in April 2022, up 163%. I estimate an average realized price of $750 to $850 per tonne for NTR's phosphate in 2022.

Figure 1 – Fertilizers’ prices

www.indexmundi.com

NTR Performance Outlook

Besides increasing total equity by 5% to $23,699 million in 2021 compared with its previous level of $22,403 million in 2020, NTR declined its total debt by 4% to $10,846 million in 2021. On the other hand, the company’s cash balance dropped back to $499 million in 2021 after an impressive surge of 116%, from $671 million in 2019 to $1,454 million at the end of 2020. Therefore, NTR’s net debt increased by 4% to $10,347 million in 2021. The company’s net debt is well beneath its equity level. Also, the equity level enables NTR to do equity financing as required (see Figure 2).

Figure 2- NTR capital structure

Author

Moreover, NTR has a 1.87% dividend yield, which is the second level after ICL Group among its peers. Also, NTR’s payout ratio is 23.77%, which could be a sign that the balance sheet is healthy, and the management is keeping the risk of dividend payment in check. Thus, the stock may provide more income in the future (see Figures 3 and 4).

Figure 3 - NTR’s dividend yield

Ycharts

Figure 4 - NTR’s payout ratio

Author

NTR Stock Valuation

I used Competitive Companies Analysis (CCA) to evaluate NTR stock. Comparing Nutrien Ltd. with other peer competitors and using the CCA method, I estimate that the stock is undervalued and has more than 20% upside potential to reach $119. This method reflects the real-market data and is an appropriate way of analyzing NTR due to the company's relative stability. Based on market cap and financial operations, I selected the peers and used common key ratios in a CCA method to illustrate the value of similar companies. Apart from NTR, I have done some analysis on the peer companies. Data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data (see Table 2).

Table 2- NTR financial data vs. its peers

Author (based on Seeking Alpha data)

Comparing NTR's ratios with other peer companies, I observe that the stock is undervalued - NTR's P/E ratio is 2.18x, which is 30% lower than peers’ average of 3.12x. Also, the company's EV/EBIT ratio is 9.98x is 14% lower than the group’s average of 11.72x. Moreover, Nutrien’s EV/EBITDA ratio equals 7.99x, which is 17% below the average of 9.69x. These ratios indicate that the company is attractive as a potential investment (see Table 3).

Apart from Nutrien, I have done some analysis on the peer competitors. Bioceres Crop Solutions’ (BIOX) EV/EBIT is 17.63x, which is about 50% higher than the average. Also, BIOX's EV/EBITDA is 15.64x, which is about 61% higher than the group's average. ICL's EV/sales ratio is 2.12x and its EV/EBITDA is 7.32x, which are about 47% and 32% lower than the averages, respectively (see Table 3).

Table 3 - NTR stock valuation

Author

Summary

According to its performance, NTR has a 1.87% dividend yield, which is the second level after ICL among its peers. Also, NTR’s payout ratio is 23.77%, which shows that the balance sheet is healthy, and the management is keeping the risk of dividend payment in check. According to my valuation, using the CCA method, I estimate that the stock is undervalued and has more than 20% upside potential to reach $119. According to the fertilizers market condition, as long as the war in Ukraine is going on and food insecurity concerns are increasing, NTR is a buy.