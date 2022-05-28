Lukas Schulze/Getty Images News

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) stock trades at 12.55 P/E and 2.8 EV/Sales. In this article, I highlight why I believe that the valuation is too cheap. I support my argument with a residual earnings valuation. Anchoring my assumptions on analyst EPS consensus estimates, a WACC of 8% and a terminal value growth rate equal to expected nominal GDP growth, I find that Nintendo's fair target price should be approximately $70/ share. Thus, I am confident to conclude with a BUY recommendation for NTDOY stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo is a leading gaming company from Japan. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes entertainment consoles and games. There are not many companies that can match Nintendo's history of continued ingenuity and success. Nintendo led the gaming industry as early as 1985 when the company launched Donkey Kong for coin-operated machines; then continued leadership with the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985, the Game Boy in 1989, Nintendo DS in 2004; Nintendo Wii in 2008 and the Nintendo Switch in 2017. In addition, Nintendo created and operates some of the most popular game franchises worldwide including Pokémon, Legend of Zelda, Mario Bros and Wii Sports. Notably, Nintendo has cumulatively sold more than 5.1 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. In 2021, Nintendo was the 3rd biggest game developer in terms of gaming revenue, with $15.3 billion of game revenue.

The Case For Nintendo

There are multiple reasons why investors might want to consider investing in Nintendo. In the following, I would like to highlight four: strong brand equity, continued focus on innovation, favorable industry tailwind and strong financials

Brand Equity

Nintendo is a consumer brand. And brand equity is highly correlated with success of a consumer brand. First, brand equity significantly lowers marketing costs-including for new product launches. Second, brand equity strongly supports pricing power. Third, brand equity helps companies to recruit and retain talent. According to the Interbrand Ranking 2021, Nintendo is listed as the 70th most valuable brand globally. In terms of game developer, Nintendo only trails Microsoft and Sony. However, there is a strong case to be made, that Nintendo could actually be the highest valued gaming brand as Interbrand doesn't break down brand value according to industry. That said, while Nintendo is a pure gaming company both Microsoft and Sony also venture in different industry verticals.

Focus On Innovation

Nintendo has proven to launch industry leading innovative products such as the Game Boy, Wii and Nintendo DS. As of early 2022, there are rumors that Nintendo is working on a new console, likely a Nintendo Switch 2. While details are yet to be released, arguments are made that Nintendo is planning to launch a console capable of ultra-high-resolution graphics similar to the PS5 and the Xbox series. That said, investors should note that Nintendo has gradually increased R&D expenses from approximately 550 million in 2017 to more than 800 million in 2021-indicating that Nintendo is indeed working on something new.

Favorable Industry Tailwind

The gaming industry is currently valued at approximately $200 million and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% - 10% for the next five years, reaching approximately $350 billion in 2027. The strong growth, almost triple expected GDP growth, is amongst others driven by technological innovation. In fact, recent speculations about VR/AR and the metaverse are highly connected to the gaming industry and are expected to bring the gaming industry at the forefront of technology. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive surge of new gamers, driving revenue and industry growth. Many readers might be aware that Microsoft has announced to acquire Activision Blizzard for over $65 billion-highlighting the enormous value that is embedded in the gaming industry.

Strong Financials

In 2021, Nintendo recorded a strong financial performance. Revenues increased approximately 35% year over year from $12 billion in 2020 to $16.5 billion in 2021. Respectively, net income jumped by 89% year-over-year to $4.515 billion, or $4.74 per share, over the same time period. Cash provided from operations was $6.4 billion and net cash flow was $2.9 billion as the company allocated $1.28 to investing outflow and $1.83 billion to shareholder dividends. By the end of 2021, Nintendo held $16.37 of cash and cash equivalents and almost no financial debt. Going forward, analyst consensus estimates Nintendo's EPS in 2022, 2023 and 2024 at $3.72, $3.58 and $3.89.

Valuation

Let us look at NTDOY's valuation in detail. I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, a WACC of 8% and a TV growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth. NTDOY's WACC of 8% is conservative, given the company's net cash position and Japan's consistent low interest rate environment. If investors might want to consider a different scenario, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to NTDOY's current valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of $69.49/share, implying a 22.4% upside potential based on accounting fundamentals. However, the sensitivity table indicates that Siemens' valuation is strongly influenced by assumptions.

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

Risks

I would like to highlight two major downside risks that could cause Nintendo stock to materially differ from my price-target:

First, a worsening macro-environment could negatively impact Nintendo's business operations. On the demand side: including inflation, rising interest rates and falling asset prices might negatively impact consumer sentiment and entertainment spending. On the supply side: supply-chain challenges such as semiconductor shortage could slow Nintendo's production output. If challenges-both on the demand and supply side-turn out to be more severe and/or last longer than expected, the company's financial outlook should be adjusted accordingly.

Second, while high brand-equity company's such as Nintendo see relatively little impact from direct price competition or competitive cannibalism, Nintendo's competitive positioning and future success is deeply intertwined with the company's ability to successfully innovate and market new products. Nintendo's ability to innovate and launch industry-leading entertainment solutions must further be analyzed in a relative context versus competitors such as Sony and Microsoft.

Conclusion

I like Nintendo. It is a strong company with lots of brand equity and attractive fundamentals. In addition, the company's stock trades cheap - arguably too cheap at 12.55 P/E and 2.8 EV/Sales. In this article, I value the company based on a Residual Earnings framework, anchored on the analyst consensus EPS. My calculation finds that the stock is materially undervalued and indicates a fair base-case target price of $69.49/share.