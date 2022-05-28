J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you have not heard of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA), at least you have likely heard of one of the store chains that the company franchises out. These are Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round. With operations spread across the US and Canada, as well as select other locales, the enterprise is a diverse retailer that, after a disappointing 2020 fiscal year, has finally started to show signs of a return to growth. Fundamentally, the company looks sound, and its future is likely bright. In addition to this, between the decline in price, its stock has seen and the firm's improved fundamentals, it finally does represent an appealing opportunity for value-oriented investors.

The Picture Is Looking A Lot Better

The last time I wrote an article about Winmark was in January of this year. At that time, I called the company an interesting play on used retail goods. I recognized the fairly steady growth the company had exhibited in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, I also said that shares were not particularly attractive from a pricing perspective and that there were probably better prospects on the market to be had. Ultimately, I rated the enterprise a ‘hold’, indicating that I felt it would generate returns similar to what the broader market would. Since then, I was proven accurate. While the S&P 500 has dropped by 11.4%, shares of Winmark have generated a loss for investors of 11.8%.

At the time of my last article, we only had data covering the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year. Today, we have data covering the rest of 2021, as well as the first quarter of 2022. For starters, it's worth noting that the company ended up performing quite well at the end of last year. Overall revenue for 2021 was $78.2 million. That's 18.3% higher than the $66.1 million the company generated in 2020, and it is 6.7% above the $73.3 million reported for 2019. Growth was particularly strong in the final quarter, coming in 21.4% above what it was one year earlier. Of course, we should also pay attention to the firm's profitability metrics. These were also robust. Net income for 2021 was $39.9 million. That's about 34% above the $29.8 million achieved in 2020. It also compares favorably to the $32.1 million reported for 2019. In the final quarter, net income of $11.6 million was 43.2% higher than the prior year’s $8.1 million. Other profitability metrics were also strong. Operating cash flow of $48.3 million trounced the $42.2 million achieved in 2020, while EBITDA of $53 million beat out the $42 million achieved one year earlier.

Growth for the company continued so far into the early parts of 2022. Revenue in the first quarter was $20.1 million. That's 7.2% above the $18.7 million achieved one year earlier. The company does seem to be benefiting from an increase in store count. The number of franchised locations at the end of 2021 was 1,271. That compares to the 1,264 seen at the end of 2020. Today, the current store count is 1,276, with 494 of those locations under the Plato’s Closet banner and 403 under the Once Upon A Child brand name. More likely than not, the store count for the company will continue to increase for the foreseeable future, though I do expect that growth to be fairly slow like it has been. A real benefit for the company could be the current market conditions we are seeing. Given how high inflation is, cash-strapped consumers might gravitate more in the direction of Winmark’s retail concepts.

When it comes to profitability, the picture was still positive, but not fantastic. Innovative quarter, net income was $9.9 million. That compares to the $9.3 million achieved in the first quarter of 2021. Operating cash flow actually worsened year over year, falling from $13.6 million to $13.3 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, the metric would have risen from $9.4 million to $10.4 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company also improved, rising from $13.1 million to nearly $14 million.

When it comes to pricing the company, I would love nothing more than to project out current results for the rest of the year. But given the problems in the retail space, combined with how little data we have, I think the best thing to do is to take a more conservative route and value the firm based on 2021 results alone. Doing this, we see that shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 16.5. This compares favorably to the 22.5 I calculated in my last article. The price to operating cash flow multiple is also lower, coming in at 13.6. That stacks up against the 18.9 in my prior piece. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA approach gives a multiple of 13.5. By comparison, the EV to EBITDA multiple I calculated in my last article on the company came in at 16.4.

As part of my analysis, I also decided to compare the business to five other specialty retailers. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies had multiples ranging from 3.9 to 5.9. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 2.5 to 12.9. In both cases, Winmark was the most expensive of the group. If, instead, we use the price to operating cash flow approach, the range for the companies would be from 5.2 to 30.5. In this case, three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Winmark 16.5 13.6 13.5 Hibbett (HIBB) 4.9 5.2 2.5 Party City Holdco (PRTY) 5.6 8.1 12.9 The Container Store (TCS) 4.7 6.7 3.3 Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) 3.9 30.5 2.5 JOANN (JOAN) 5.9 23.7 5.4

Takeaway

At this point in time, it's clear that Winmark is doing quite well for itself. I suspect that 2022 will be an even better year for the firm, but we do not yet have enough data to say that would be the case. Relative to similar firms, shares of this enterprise are rather lofty. But the stock has come down quite a bit from a pricing perspective and, on an absolute basis, the stock looks quite reasonable. Although I would not call this a home run prospect, I do feel comfortable changing my rating from a solid ‘hold’ to a soft ‘buy’.