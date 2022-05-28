jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Simple businesses often turn out to be the best kind, and judging by the wealth it has created since spinning out of PepsiCo (PEP) back in the late 1990s, that's a sentiment that definitely applies to Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock.

Yum is the owner and franchisor of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, which between them generate somewhere in the region of $58B in annual system sales. Easy to scale and producing copious amounts of excess cash, it's a business model that definitely has its plus points for investors, evidenced by the circa 15% annualized shareholder returns generated since IPO. Restaurant-level economics are still critically important of course, with Pizza Hut's long-term struggles a good reminder of that, but Yum has been able to leverage the strength of the KFC and Taco Bell brands to produce great returns for long-term investors.

Data by YCharts

Looking ahead, Yum should be in a stronger position to weather the inflation storm that is currently affecting the global restaurant industry. It isn't completely insulated from the macro environment, but being a step removed from restaurant-level operations should allow profits and cash flow to hold up.

Yum stock has fallen year-to-date amid the broader market decline. It might not look all that cheap, trading at around 25x FY22 EPS estimates, and I do worry that cost inflation issues might crimp near-term unit growth prospects, but with an otherwise very healthy long-term growth outlook these shares can still deliver long-term double-digit annualized returns for investors. Buy.

A Prodigious Free Cash Flow Generator

Yum owns three major global brands: KFC (~55% of system sales), Pizza Hut (~22%) and Taco Bell (~22%). The company also owns Habit Burger Grill, though Habit's majority company-operated estate and negligible contribution to system sales (~1%) makes it an insignificant contributor to group-level financials at this point.

Source: Yum Brands 2021 Results

Save for Habit, materially all of Yum's restaurants operate under various franchise agreements, with company-operated units ultimately amounting to just 777 restaurants across the three major brands (out of a total estate size of roughly 53,500 restaurants). The upshot is a very simple business, with franchisees taking on the day-to-day operating costs of running their restaurants and Yum taking a circa 5% cut of gross sales by way of a royalty fee.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Ceding operating activities to franchisees can have its drawbacks, and not all of Yum's brands have been in great shape over the years, but it does at least result in an easy to grow, high margin business that throws off plenty of free cash flow - something which is nice to have in times of inflation.

A Tale Of Three Brands

On an individual brand level, Yum has seen contrasting fortunes, with the strength of KFC and Taco Bell more than offsetting the struggling Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut generates around $13B in annual system sales for Yum, roughly comparable to Taco Bell but requiring more than twice as many global restaurants to achieve. Given the implied lackluster average unit volume, company-operated margins at Pizza Hut have struggled to get into the mid-single-digit area, which is probably a good guide as to what the franchisees are earning too.

Although Yum takes a top-line cut from its franchisees, weak profitability at the restaurant level does make the brand less attractive to prospective investors, and given that it's unsurprising that Pizza Hut has struggled to grow in recent years.

Data Source: Yum Brands Annual Q4 Earnings Releases

That said, Pizza Hut is but one part of Yum's business, and weakness there has been more than offset by the relative success of KFC and Mexican-themed Taco Bell. Although Mexican concepts haven't really travelled well outside of the United States, Taco Bell has been in strong health domestically, with robust historical same store sales growth ("SSSG") and very attractive implied returns for franchisees (company-operated restaurant margins are in excess of 20% at Taco Bell).

Data Source: Yum Brands Annual Q4 Earnings Releases

In a way, KFC has been the opposite of Taco Bell, struggling somewhat in its domestic market before COVID, with U.S. annual SSSG barely getting into the low single-digits. The domestic picture has improved more recently, however, with SSSG in the low-teens area versus pre-COVID 2019, thanks in part to digital innovation and menu additions. International performance has been consistently stronger, ultimately leading to positive global SSSG (~2-3% per annum) and robust net unit count growth (~5% per annum).

KFC To Power Long-Term Growth

Input cost inflation is obviously going to be a major issue for many restaurant operators given the price increases in areas like food, energy and labor. Sure, Yum is positioned a step above all that, taking its cut of sales come what may, but it can't totally insulate itself from franchisee health, and it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which company-wide unit count growth slows down amid contracting margins at the restaurant level.

On top of that, Yum has faced some other near-term issues, namely the loss of its Russian business and COVID-related lockdowns in China (Yum's second-largest market by total unit count and KFC's largest by both unit count and system sales). Yum's stock is down too, of course, falling around 14% YTD amid the broader market sell-off, which currently leaves it trading for around 25x FY22 EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

Although that may not look all that cheap, Yum is good for a significant premium on account of both its ultra-profitable business model and above-average high-single-digit annualized system sales growth. Further, via KFC the company arguably has many years of solid growth still left in it, with the brand particularly well-placed in emerging economies.

Source: Yum Brands Investor Day Presentation

Implied annual net unit count growth in the mid-single-digit area, plus low single-digits from SSSG, should be good for system sales growth in 7% per annum area, with operating leverage possibly pointing to even higher rates of EPS growth. Combined with low single-digits from dividends and share buybacks, Yum stock still has a pathway to long-term double-digit annualized returns. Buy.