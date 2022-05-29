Target: A Dividend King On Sale
Summary
- Analysts expect by 2025 TGT could deliver 63% total returns or 20% annually.
- Target is the 31st highest quality company on the DK master List (94th percentile).
- Analysts expect Target stock's PE to recover to nearly 17X in the next year, delivering 35% of total returns.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.
Scroll down to view the Fast Fact Card
Warren Buffett is the best long-term investor in history, generating 21% annual returns for 56 years at Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B).
A study from Harvard found that there are four keys to his incredible outperformance over time.
70% leverage through insurance float (something the rest of us can't do)
Buying quality companies at a discount
Holding for the long-term
Being right about 65% of the time
One of Buffett's most famous sayings is "be greedy when others are fearful".
Well, that certainly applies to Target (NYSE:TGT), an Ultra SWAN quality dividend king that fell 25% on earnings day, and 30% last week.
"I pounced" - Brad Thomas
In fact, Target is in a 44% bear market, which creates a potentially wonderful strong buying opportunity for patient long-term income growth investors.
So let me show you the reasons we are recommending Target to iREIT on Alpha members.
You'll see that Target is not just a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" but a wonderful company at a wonderful price.
One that will not just deliver aristocrat and market-beating returns over time but also Buffett-like return potential over the next three and five years.
Reason One: Target Is The Complete Package
Here's the bottom line upfront on Target.
Reasons To Potentially Buy TGT Today
95% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king
31st highest quality company on the Master List (94th percentile)
100% dividend safety score
50-year dividend growth streak
2.4% very safe yield
0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
1.3% severe recession dividend cut risk
24% undervalued (potential strong buy)
Fair Value: $198.36 (15.5 PE)
12.4X forward earnings vs 15X to 16X historical
8.9X cash-adjusted earnings
A stable outlook credit rating =0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk
80th industry percentile risk management consensus = very good
8% to 21% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
11.2% CAGR median growth consensus
5-year consensus total return potential: 15% to 20% CAGR
base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 18.5% CAGR (3X S&P consensus)
consensus 12-month total return forecast: 37% (reasonable)
Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 35% CAGR
Target's Investment Thesis Remains Intact
|
Metric
|
2022 Growth Consensus
|
2023 Growth Consensus (Current year)
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|
2025 Growth Consensus
|
2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|
Sales
|
16%
|
9%
|
4%
|
3%
|
5%
|
4%
|
Dividend
|
32%
|
19%
|
4% (51-Year Dividend Growth Streak)
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
EPS
|
44%
|
-21%
|
26%
|
15%
|
12%
|
19%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-16%
|
-6%
|
19%
|
20%
|
NA
|
NA
|
Free Cash Flow
|
-33%
|
-37%
|
55%
|
27%
|
NA
|
NA
|
EBITDA
|
29%
|
-15%
|
18%
|
6%
|
NA
|
NA
|
EBIT (Operating Income)
|
36%
|
-22%
|
22%
|
9%
|
NA
|
NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
According to analysts, fiscal year TGT is expected to post a significant decline in earnings but then recover nicely with double-digit growth expected.
"Despite Near-Term Cost Pressures, Target’s Broad Assortment and Value Reputation Should Resonate" - Morningstar
Target Rolling Returns Since April 1985
TGT has delivered very market-beating returns for the last 37 years. Analysts expect similar returns in the future.
from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 22% annually over the next 15 years
20X return over a 15-year period
TGT 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential
If TGT grows as analysts expect, by 2025, it could deliver 63% total returns or 20% annually. Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.
TGT 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2028 if TGT grows as expected (11.2% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 162% total returns or 19% annually.
Also Buffett-like returns
more than 3X the S&P 500 consensus
TGT Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential
|
Investment Strategy
|
Yield
|
LT Consensus Growth
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|
Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|
Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Value
|
2.7%
|
13.3%
|
16.0%
|
11.2%
|
8.7%
|
8.3
|
2.29
|
Nasdaq (Growth)
|
1.0%
|
13.9%
|
14.9%
|
10.4%
|
7.9%
|
9.1
|
2.14
|
Target
|
2.4%
|
11.20%
|
13.6%
|
9.5%
|
7.0%
|
10.3
|
1.96
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
2.2%
|
8.9%
|
11.1%
|
7.8%
|
5.2%
|
13.8
|
1.66
|
S&P 500
|
1.7%
|
8.5%
|
10.2%
|
7.1%
|
4.6%
|
15.7
|
1.57
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
Analysts expect TGT to significantly outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500, and potentially be one of the best long-term investments you can make.
TGT Total Returns Since April 1985
TGT has delivered 140X returns since 1985, 52X adjusted for inflation, about 3X more than the S&P 500.
14.3% CAGR vs. market's 11.1% for 37 years
What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|
8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus
|
11.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus
|
Difference Between Inflation Adjusted TGT and S&P Consensus
|
5
|
$1,445.67
|
$1,514.08
|
$1,688.86
|
$243.18
|
10
|
$2,089.97
|
$2,292.44
|
$2,852.24
|
$762.27
|
15
|
$3,021.42
|
$3,470.93
|
$4,817.02
|
$1,795.60
|
20
|
$4,367.98
|
$5,255.26
|
$8,135.26
|
$3,767.28
|
25
|
$6,314.67
|
$7,956.89
|
$13,739.28
|
$7,424.61
|
30
|
$9,128.95
|
$12,047.36
|
$23,203.68
|
$14,074.73
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next 30 years, analysts think TGT could deliver 23X inflation-adjusted returns or about 2.5X that of the S&P 500.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|
Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus And S&P Consensus
|
5
|
1.05
|
1.17
|
10
|
1.10
|
1.36
|
15
|
1.15
|
1.59
|
20
|
1.20
|
1.86
|
25
|
1.26
|
2.18
|
30
|
1.32
|
2.54
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
It could also double the returns of the dividend aristocrats.
Target Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TGT is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing dividend kings you can buy today.
24% discount vs 2% market discount = 22% better valuation
2.4% yield vs 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)
33% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
about 2X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust In All Economic Conditions
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model work well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does TGT score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
TGT Dividend Sheet Safety
|
Rating
|
Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|
1 - unsafe
|
0% to 20%
|
over 4%
|
16+%
|
2- below average
|
21% to 40%
|
over 2%
|
8% to 16%
|
3 - average
|
41% to 60%
|
2%
|
4% to 8%
|
4 - safe
|
61% to 80%
|
1%
|
2% to 4%
|
5- very safe
|
81% to 100%
|
0.5%
|
1% to 2%
|
TGT
|
94%
|
0.5%
|
1.3%
|
Risk Rating
|
Low-Risk (80th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|
A Stable outlook credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|
20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|
Company
|
DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|
Interpretation
|
Points
|
Non-Dependable Companies
|
21% or below
|
Poor Dependability
|
1
|
Low Dependability Companies
|
22% to 60%
|
Below-Average Dependability
|
2
|
S&P 500/Industry Average
|
61% (61% to 70% range)
|
Average Dependability
|
3
|
Above-Average
|
71% to 80%
|
Very Dependable
|
4
|
Very Good
|
81% or higher
|
Exceptional Dependability
|
5
|
TGT
|
100%
|
Exceptional Dependability
|
5
Overall Quality
|
TGT
|
Final Score
|
Rating
|
Safety
|
94%
|
5/5 Very Safe
|
Business Model
|
80%
|
3/3 Wide And Stable Moat
|
Dependability
|
100%
|
5/5 Exceptional
|
Total
|
95%
|
13/13 Ultra SWAN Dividend King
|
Risk Rating
|
3/3 Low Risk
|
20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
Target is the 31st highest quality company on the DK master List (94th percentile).
How impressive is this fact?
The DK 500 Master List includes some of the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
49 of the world's best growth stocks
In other words, even among the world's best companies, TGT is higher quality than 94% of them.
Why We Trust Target And So Can You
Founded in 1902 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target is one of the largest retailers in the country.
100% of sales from the US
1,926 stores at the end of fiscal 2021
Over its 120 years, Target has survived and kept paying growing dividends through:
19 recessions
four depressions
over two dozen bear markets
over 75 corrections and pullbacks
WWI and WWII
the Great Spanish Flu pandemic (which killed 5% of humanity)
the cold war
two oil shocks
stagflation
interest rates ranging from 0% to 20%
10-year treasury yields ranging from 0.3% to 16%
In other words, Target is built to last and will likely outlive us all.
Target has positioned itself as the Rolls-Royce of discount retailers
26% of sales from beauty and household essentials
food and beverage 19%
home furnishings and decor 19%
hardlines 18%
apparel 17%
Target also owns Shipt, an online delivery platform.
At first glance, Q1 results were very solid.
3.4% same-store sales growth after 23% comps in Q1 2021
3.2% digital comp growth after 50% growth last year
However, the reason the stock fell 25% was that in inflation-adjusted terms, comps were negative.
TGT's normal same-store comps are between 3% and 4% per year.
This is its main driver of 3% to 4% annual sales growth.
In 2020 and 2021, comps were 19.3% and 12.7% respectively.
In 2022 through 2027, they are expected to range from 3.2% to 3.8%.
TGT is growing its store base by about 25 stores per year.
TGT's pivot to digital omnichannel and revamping its stores to be the most upscale of discount retailers is working well.
20 consecutive quarters of sales growth
3.9% traffic growth in Q1 (on top of 17% in Q1 2021)
since 2019 digital sales have grown by over 260%
95% of TGT's online sales are fulfilled by its stores, allowing it to rapidly scale its delivery infrastructure to compete with the likes of WMT and AMZN.
in-store pick up allows same day service
90% growth in 2021
8% growth in Q1
now represents over 50% of digital sales
TGT is planning on over 30 new stores in 2022, remodeling over 200, and 20 new supply chain fulfillment centers over the next three years.
“So as we look ahead, it is clear that many of these pressures will persist in future quarters. That hasn't affected our long-term plans and expectations, including our confidence in the ability of our business to grow mid-single digits and maintain an operating margin of 8% or higher over time." - CEO, Q1 conference call
Management is confident that it can achieve 4% to 6% annual sales growth over time and maintain strong operating margins of 8%.
industry median operating margin is 3.3%
Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up The Investment Thesis
TGT Credit Ratings
|
Rating Agency
|
Credit Rating
|
30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|
Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|
S&P
|
A stable
|
0.66%
|
151.5
|
Fitch
|
A stable
|
0.66%
|
151.5
|
Moody's
|
A2 (A equivalent) Stable Outlook
|
0.66%
|
151.5
|
Consensus
|
A stable
|
0.66%
|
151.5
(Source: S&P, Moody's)
Rating agencies estimate a 0.66% fundamental risk in buying TGT today.
1 in 152 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years
TGT Leverage Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Debt/EBITDA
|
Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (10+ Safe)
|
2020
|
1.63
|
1.23
|
9.93
|
2021
|
1.41
|
0.46
|
14.08
|
2022
|
1.67
|
0.67
|
21.25
|
2023
|
1.92
|
1.27
|
15.70
|
2024
|
1.77
|
1.18
|
17.86
|
2025
|
1.64
|
1.15
|
NA
|
2026
|
1.63
|
NA
|
NA
|
Annualized Change
|
0.03%
|
-1.32%
|
15.79%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TGT has a very strong balance sheet that is expected to remain very strong over time, with about 1/3 as much net debt/EBITDA as rating agencies consider safe.
TGT Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Total Debt (Millions)
|
Cash
|
Net Debt (Millions)
|
Interest Cost (Millions)
|
EBITDA (Millions)
|
Operating Income (Millions)
|
2020
|
$11,775
|
$2,577
|
$8,922
|
$469
|
$7,245
|
$4,659
|
2021
|
$12,680
|
$8,511
|
$4,169
|
$465
|
$9,014
|
$6,547
|
2022
|
$19,408
|
$5,911
|
$7,809
|
$421
|
$11,587
|
$8,946
|
2023
|
$18,675
|
$4,255
|
$12,319
|
$454
|
$9,732
|
$7,127
|
2024
|
$19,758
|
$4,295
|
$13,148
|
$471
|
$11,155
|
$8,410
|
2025
|
$19,408
|
$6,329
|
$13,600
|
NA
|
$11,800
|
$8,900
|
2026
|
$19,408
|
$8,872
|
NA
|
NA
|
$11,923
|
$9,532
|
2027
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
$10,248
|
Annualized Growth
|
8.69%
|
22.88%
|
8.80%
|
0.11%
|
8.66%
|
11.92%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TGT's debt is expected to grow in proportion to its cash flows while cash is growing at 23% annually since 2020.
TGT Bond Profile
$8.9 billion in liquidity
100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)
well-staggered bond maturities, no trouble refinancing maturing debt
bond market willing to lend to TGT for 30 years at 4.2%
2.63% average borrowing cost vs bond market's 2.55% long-term inflation forecast
TGT's effective real interest rate is 0.1% vs 19.1% return on invested capital
TGT Credit Default SWAP Spreads: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment
Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.
TGT's CDS indicating fundamental risk has soared in recent months.
After the disappointing earnings report, fundamental risk increased by 33%.
However, the fundamental risk is low on an absolute basis.
10-year risk is up 58% in the last 6 months to a still-low 0.8748%
the bond market is pricing in 2.62% 30-year bankruptcy risk which is consistent with an A- stable outlook credit rating
The bond market is basically agreeing with rating agencies and analysts that TGT's investment thesis remains intact.
TGT GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model
"The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
Financial Strength
Profitability
Growth
Valuation
Momentum
TGT's exceptionally strong 92/100 GF score confirms its excellent fundamentals as well as attractive valuation.
An industry leader in financial strength, profitability, growth, and valuation.
Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy
TGT's profitability is historically within the top 20% of its peers.
TGT Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers
|
Metric
|
Industry Percentile
|
Major Defensive Retailers More Profitable Than TGT (Out Of 299)
|
Gross Margins
|
70.41
|
88
|
Operating Margin
|
87.58
|
37
|
Net Margin
|
86.24
|
41
|
Return On Equity
|
94.74
|
16
|
Return On Assets
|
93.31
|
20
|
Returns On Invested Capital
|
76.74
|
70
|
Return On Capital
|
84.28
|
47
|
Return On Capital Employed
|
93.90
|
18
|
Average
|
88.11
|
36
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Profitability in the last year has been in the top 12% of its peers.
TGT's profitability is relatively stable over the last 30 years, confirming its wide and stable moat (for a retailer)
TGT Margin Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
FCF Margin
|
EBITDA Margin
|
EBIT (Operating) Margin
|
Net Margin
|
Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|
2020
|
5.2%
|
9.3%
|
6.0%
|
4.2%
|
0.94
|
2021
|
8.2%
|
9.6%
|
7.0%
|
4.7%
|
TTM ROC
|
31.26%
|
2022
|
4.7%
|
10.9%
|
8.4%
|
6.6%
|
Latest ROC
|
27.73%
|
2023
|
3.2%
|
8.8%
|
6.5%
|
4.8%
|
2027 ROC
|
29.28%
|
2024
|
3.9%
|
9.7%
|
7.3%
|
5.4%
|
2027 ROC
|
25.97%
|
2025
|
5.0%
|
9.9%
|
7.5%
|
5.6%
|
Average
|
27.63%
|
2026
|
4.6%
|
9.6%
|
7.6%
|
5.7%
|
Industry Median
|
12.72%
|
2027
|
NA
|
0.0%
|
7.9%
|
5.9%
|
TGT/Industry Median
|
2.17
|
Annualized Growth
|
-2.11%
|
0.52%
|
4.10%
|
5.79%
|
Vs S&P
|
1.89
|
Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|
12.82%
|
2.67%
|
5.12%
|
5.23%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TGT's margins aren't just great for a retailer, they are expected to grow at a steady rate post-pandemic.
Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).
Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness
Analysts are expecting ROC to increase fall about 6% from pandemic boom times to a very healthy 28%.
and achieve almost 2X the industry norm
and more than 2X the S&P 500
TGT's ROC has been stable for 30 years and has doubled over the last decade (due to the digital sales boom).
This is confirmation of its wide and stable moat and excellent quality.
Reason Three: Strong Growth Potential For The Foreseeable Future
You might not think that Target is a growth stock but you'd be wrong.
TGT Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Sales
|
Free Cash Flow
|
EBITDA
|
EBIT (Operating Income)
|
Net Income
|
2020
|
$78,112
|
$4,090
|
$7,245
|
$4,659
|
$3,281
|
2021
|
$93,561
|
$7,681
|
$9,014
|
$6,547
|
$4,368
|
2022
|
$106,005
|
$5,018
|
$11,587
|
$8,946
|
$6,946
|
2023
|
$110,091
|
$3,533
|
$9,732
|
$7,127
|
$5,276
|
2024
|
$114,910
|
$4,449
|
$11,155
|
$8,410
|
$6,212
|
2025
|
$118,786
|
$5,905
|
$11,800
|
$8,900
|
$6,610
|
2026
|
$124,615
|
$5,743
|
$11,923
|
$9,532
|
$7,088
|
2027
|
$129,651
|
NA
|
NA
|
$10,248
|
$7,618
|
Annualized Growth
|
7.51%
|
5.82%
|
8.66%
|
11.92%
|
15.04%
|
Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|
4.17%
|
17.58%
|
7.00%
|
9.50%
|
9.62%
|
Cumulative Over The Next 5 Years
|
$598,053
|
$19,630
|
$44,610
|
$44,217
|
$32,804
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Post pandemic TGT is expected to deliver 4% sales growth (in-line with management guidance).
It's also expected to deliver bottom-line growth of 7% to 10% growth with FCF growth of nearly 20%.
TGT Dividend Growth/Buy Back Potential Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Dividend Consensus
|
EPS/Share Consensus
|
EPS Payout Ratio
|
Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings
|
Buyback Potential
|
Debt Repayment Potential
|
2022
|
$3.15
|
$10.93
|
28.8%
|
$3,664
|
5.27%
|
28.9%
|
2023
|
$3.60
|
$13.61
|
26.5%
|
$4,715
|
6.78%
|
24.3%
|
2024
|
$4.07
|
$15.13
|
26.9%
|
$5,209
|
7.49%
|
26.8%
|
2025
|
$4.76
|
$16.88
|
28.2%
|
$5,709
|
8.21%
|
30.6%
|
2026
|
NA
|
$20.08
|
NA
|
$9,458
|
13.60%
|
47.9%
|
Total 2023 Through 2025
|
$12.43
|
$45.62
|
27.2%
|
$15,632.49
|
22.48%
|
80.55%
|
Annualized Rate
|
14.99%
|
11.37%
|
3.25%
|
10.04%
|
10.04%
|
12.17%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Rating agencies consider a 40% payout ratio safe for this industry and TGT's is expected to average 27% over the next three years.
After dividends, it's expected to retain almost $16 billion in earnings over the next three years, enough to pay off 81% of its debt or potentially buy back up to 23% of shares at current valuations.
TGT Buyback Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|
% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|
Market Cap
|
2023
|
$4,665.0
|
6.7%
|
$69,529
|
2024
|
$4,254.0
|
6.1%
|
$69,529
|
2025
|
$2,643.0
|
3.8%
|
$69,529
|
2026
|
$2,609.0
|
3.8%
|
$69,529
|
2027
|
$5,220.0
|
7.5%
|
$69,529
|
Total 2022-2027
|
$19,391.00
|
27.9%
|
$69,529
|
Annualized Rate
|
3.89%
|
Average Annual Buybacks
|
$3,878.20
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Over the next five years, analysts expect nearly $4 billion in annual buybacks totaling nearly $20 billion, enough to retire 28% of shares at current valuations or nearly 4% per year.
Over the last decade, TGT has bought back almost 30% of its stock, an average net rate of 3.4% per year.
Since 1987, TGT has retired 61% of its net shares.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Net Buyback Rate
|
Shares Remaining
|
Net Shares Repurchased
|
Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|
5
|
3.4%
|
84.12%
|
15.88%
|
1.19
|
10
|
3.4%
|
70.76%
|
29.24%
|
1.41
|
15
|
3.4%
|
59.52%
|
40.48%
|
1.68
|
20
|
3.4%
|
50.07%
|
49.93%
|
2.00
|
25
|
3.4%
|
42.11%
|
57.89%
|
2.37
|
30
|
3.4%
|
35.43%
|
64.57%
|
2.82
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
If TGT continues buying back shares at the same rate as in the last decade, it could repurchase 65% of its stock in the next 30 years, nearly tripling the value of your shares' intrinsic value, ignoring future dividend and earnings growth and inflation.
TGT Long-Term Growth Outlook
20-year growth rate: 11.4% CAGR
median growth consensus from all 31 analysts: 11.2% CAGR (ignoring pandemic boom)
How accurate are analysts at forecasting TGT's growth over time?
Smoothing for outliers analyst margins of error are 25% to the downside and 5% to the upside.
8% to 21% CAGR historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range
70% statistical probability TGT grows at 8% to 21% over time
Over the past 20 years, TGT has grown between 10% and 46% and analysts expect growth in the future to be similar to the last 20 years.
Reason Four: Target Is One Of The Best Aristocrat Bargains Of This Bear Market
For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, hundreds of millions of investors have paid between 15 and 16X earnings for TGT.
91% statistical probability that TGT is worth between 15 and 16X earnings.
|
Metric
|
Historical Fair Value Multiples (18-years)
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
5-Year Average Yield
|
1.70%
|
$182.94
|
$211.76
|
$211.76
|
$276.47
|
Earnings
|
15.54
|
$205.28
|
$173.27
|
$207.93
|
$233.10
|
Average
|
$193.47
|
$190.59
|
$209.83
|
$252.94
|
$198.36
|
Current Price
|
$149.95
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
22.49%
|
21.32%
|
28.54%
|
40.72%
|
24.41%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|
29.02%
|
27.10%
|
39.93%
|
68.68%
|
32.28% (35% including dividend)
|
2022 EPS
|
2023 EPS
|
2022 Weighted EPS
|
2023 Weighted EPS
|
12-Month Forward EPS
|
12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|
$11.15
|
$13.38
|
$6.65
|
$5.40
|
$12.05
|
16.5
|
12.4
TGT's fair value PE is slightly elevated temporarily due to the decrease in earnings this year.
12.4X forward earnings is a bargain
8.9X cash-adjusted earnings vs 11.3 13-year median (21% undervalued)
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|
$201.89 (16.8 PE)
|
$171.00 (14.2 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
25.73%
|
12.31%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|
34.64%
|
14.04%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
$205.49
|
$174.60
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
27.03%
|
14.12%
|
Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|
35.42%
|
16.44%
Morningstar's DCF fair value model works out to 14.2X earnings, slightly below the company's historical norm.
Analysts expect the PE to recover to nearly 17X in the next year, delivering 35% of total returns which are justified by the company's fundamentals.
We never recommend a company based on 12-month price forecasts, but rather on whether the margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.
|
Rating
|
Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality companies
|
2022 Price
|
2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
Potentially Reasonable Buy
|
0%
|
$190.59
|
$209.83
|
$198.36
|
Potentially Good Buy
|
5%
|
$181.06
|
$199.34
|
$188.44
|
Potentially Strong Buy
|
15%
|
$162.00
|
$178.35
|
$168.61
|
Potentially Very Strong Buy
|
25%
|
$135.80
|
$157.37
|
$148.77
|
Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|
35%
|
$123.89
|
$136.39
|
$128.93
|
Currently
|
$149.95
|
21.32%
|
28.54%
|
24.41%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|
27.10%
|
39.93%
|
32.28%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TGT is a potentially strong buy and less than 1% away from a potentially very strong buy.
Risk Profile: Why Target Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
What Could Cause TGT's Investment Thesis To Break
Safety falls to 40% or less
Balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, 0.66% probability according to S&P)
Loses significant market share to rivals such as Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Amazon (AMZN).
Growth outlook falls to less than 7.6% for seven years
TGT's role in the portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|
Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|
Below-Average
|
1
|
Average
|
2
|
Above-Average
|
3
|
Blue-Chip
|
4
|
SWAN
|
5
|
Super SWAN
|
6
|
Ultra SWAN
|
7
|
100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA)
|
8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.
TGT is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
TGT's Risk Profile Summary
“The pandemic roiled the landscape, with ongoing volatility as case counts crest and ebb. Target’s sales surged, but demand has proved volatile. Online sales have skyrocketed, validating Target’s digital strategy but complicating execution and adding cost pressure that could linger after leverage abates once sales normalize.
The inflationary environment creates cost pressure while also introducing rapid mix shifts that complicate demand forecasting. The nature of the post-pandemic economy is opaque and could see customers shop Target’s higher-margin (non-grocery) categories to a greater or lesser extent than we expect, with profitability implications. Comparable sales fell by low-single-digit percentages in fiscal 2008 and 2009, but that comparatively conventional recession could prove a poor analogy.
Longer-term, digitization has spurred a competitive onslaught, nationalizing product search while forcing sellers to adapt to non-traditional fulfillment. With shoppers’ habits far from settled and digital and physical sellers competing aggressively in a sector with virtually no switching costs, we see no end to the upheaval.
We believe retail’s future is omnichannel, necessitating infrastructure investments that could prove difficult to scale, particularly as Amazon builds leverage and Walmart expands its digital presence. An acceleration of digitization (or slower-than-expected adoption) could affect Target’s results. Moreover, the reliability of fulfillment should differentiate retailers, with customers accustomed to Amazon’s generally dependable Prime delivery windows.
Target faces externally influenced costs that are difficult to control. We believe heightened competition limits the extent to which pricing can be adjusted to compensate, leaving Target’s results vulnerable. While Target faces some ESG-related risk associated with managing a workforce that numbered more than 400,000 by the end of fiscal 2021, we do not believe the considerations are material."- Morningstar
TGT's Risk Profile Includes
inherent cyclicality of the retail industry (recession could hurt the more expensive and discretionary parts of the business) - in severe recessions comps can fall 7% to 9%
disruption risk (Amazon, Costco, and Walmart are all executing very well on omnichannel as well)
M&A execution risk (TGT sometimes makes small bolt-on acquisitions)
labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry)
cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware
supply chain and inventory risk
Fuel and delivery costs were $1 billion more than management expected in Q1, and the pandemic continues to make stocking the correct inventory in sufficient amounts challenging.
2021 was a year of undersupply and 2022 is turning into a year of overcapacity, hurting margins by 25%
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
TGT Long-Term Risk Management Consensus
|
Rating Agency
|
Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|
MSCI 37 Metric Model
|
96.0%
|
AA, Industry Leader, Positive Trend
|
Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|
75.8%
|
12.1/100 Low-Risk
|
Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|
98.2%
|
Excellent, #2 in The Industry
|
S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|
43.0%
|
Good, Stable Trend
|
Just Capital 19 Metric Model
|
96.1%
|
Excellent
|
FactSet
|
50.0%
|
Average, Positive Trend
|
Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|
91.5%
|
Exceptional
|
Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies)
|
89.5%
|
Excellent, 100th Best Large Company In America
|
Consensus
|
80%
|
Low-Risk, Very Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, Just Capital, Reuters, S&P)
TGT's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 84th Best In The Master List (83rd Percentile)
|
Classification
|
Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|
S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|
94
|
Exceptional
|
Target
|
80
|
Very Good
|
Strong ESG Stocks
|
78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|
Foreign Dividend Stocks
|
75
|
Good
|
Ultra SWANs
|
71
|
Good
|
Low Volatility Stocks
|
68
|
Above-Average
|
Dividend Aristocrats
|
67
|
Above-Average
|
Dividend Kings
|
63
|
Above-Average
|
Master List average
|
62
|
Above-Average
|
Hyper-Growth stocks
|
61
|
Above-Average
|
Monthly Dividend Stocks
|
60
|
Above-Average
|
Dividend Champions
|
57
|
Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
TGT's risk-management consensus is in the top 17% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - dividend aristocrat
AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend king
Cummins (CMI)
Mastercard (MA)
Merck (MRK)
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Apple (AAPL)
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and TGT is very good at managing theirs.
How We Monitor TGT's Risk Profile
31 analysts
3 credit rating agencies
8 total risk rating agencies
39 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessments
“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: Target Is A Bear Market Bargain With Buffett-Like Return Potential
We can't tell you when this bear market will end, or how bad it will get. That depends on the economy, and no one can accurately predict what that will do in the next two years.
|
Time Frame
|
Historically Average Bear Market Bottom
|
Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|
-21%
|
Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII
|
-24%
|
Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928
|
-26%
|
Bear Markets Since WWII
|
-30%
|
Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|
-36%
|
All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792
|
-37%
|
Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928
|
-40%
|
(Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)
The market might have already bottomed if we avoid a recession, or we might still have a lot further to fall.
The bear market could bottom this year, or it might be a two or even three-year process akin to the tech crash. It all depends on what the Fed does and that all depends on what inflation does.
But rather than speculate about the unknowable, here's what we can tell you with high confidence.
Bottom Line On Target
TGT is one of the world's safest, most dependable, and highest quality dividend aristocrats
the 31st highest quality company on the Master List (94th percentile)
2.4% very safe yield
13.6% CAGR long-term return potential similar to what it's delivered over the past 37 years
24% discount to fair value = potential good buy
8.9X cash-adjusted PE
18.5% CAGR consensus return potential over the next 5 years, 3X more than the S&P 500
about 2X better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years
If you're looking for impeccable safety, quality, growth potential, and value, Target is one of the best aristocrat bear market bargains you can buy.
If you're looking to sleep well at night, knowing your dividends are safe and growing in all economic conditions, Target is a great choice.
If you're looking to potentially earn Buffett-like 19% to 20% annual returns over the next three to five years? Then Target is a dividend king to consider.
Quick Recap
Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial
Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Banks, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.
We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.
And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.
This article was written by
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 96,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley).Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.