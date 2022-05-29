hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Warren Buffett is the best long-term investor in history, generating 21% annual returns for 56 years at Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

A study from Harvard found that there are four keys to his incredible outperformance over time.

70% leverage through insurance float (something the rest of us can't do) Buying quality companies at a discount Holding for the long-term Being right about 65% of the time

One of Buffett's most famous sayings is "be greedy when others are fearful".

Well, that certainly applies to Target (NYSE:TGT), an Ultra SWAN quality dividend king that fell 25% on earnings day, and 30% last week.

"I pounced" - Brad Thomas

In fact, Target is in a 44% bear market, which creates a potentially wonderful strong buying opportunity for patient long-term income growth investors.

So let me show you the reasons we are recommending Target to iREIT on Alpha members.

You'll see that Target is not just a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" but a wonderful company at a wonderful price.

One that will not just deliver aristocrat and market-beating returns over time but also Buffett-like return potential over the next three and five years.

Reason One: Target Is The Complete Package

Here's the bottom line upfront on Target.

Reasons To Potentially Buy TGT Today

95% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king

31st highest quality company on the Master List (94th percentile)

100% dividend safety score

50-year dividend growth streak

2.4% very safe yield

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.3% severe recession dividend cut risk

24% undervalued (potential strong buy)

Fair Value: $198.36 (15.5 PE)

12.4X forward earnings vs 15X to 16X historical

8.9X cash-adjusted earnings

A stable outlook credit rating =0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

80th industry percentile risk management consensus = very good

8% to 21% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

11.2% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 15% to 20% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 18.5% CAGR (3X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 37% (reasonable)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 35% CAGR

Target's Investment Thesis Remains Intact

Metric 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus (Current year) 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus 2027 Growth Consensus Sales 16% 9% 4% 3% 5% 4% Dividend 32% 19% 4% (51-Year Dividend Growth Streak) NA NA NA EPS 44% -21% 26% 15% 12% 19% Operating Cash Flow -16% -6% 19% 20% NA NA Free Cash Flow -33% -37% 55% 27% NA NA EBITDA 29% -15% 18% 6% NA NA EBIT (Operating Income) 36% -22% 22% 9% NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

According to analysts, fiscal year TGT is expected to post a significant decline in earnings but then recover nicely with double-digit growth expected.

"Despite Near-Term Cost Pressures, Target’s Broad Assortment and Value Reputation Should Resonate" - Morningstar

Target Rolling Returns Since April 1985

TGT has delivered very market-beating returns for the last 37 years. Analysts expect similar returns in the future.

from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 22% annually over the next 15 years

20X return over a 15-year period

TGT 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs Fast Graphs

If TGT grows as analysts expect, by 2025, it could deliver 63% total returns or 20% annually. Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

TGT 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs Fast Graphs

By 2028 if TGT grows as expected (11.2% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 162% total returns or 19% annually.

Also Buffett-like returns

more than 3X the S&P 500 consensus

TGT Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Value 2.7% 13.3% 16.0% 11.2% 8.7% 8.3 2.29 Nasdaq (Growth) 1.0% 13.9% 14.9% 10.4% 7.9% 9.1 2.14 Target 2.4% 11.20% 13.6% 9.5% 7.0% 10.3 1.96 Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.2% 13.8 1.66 S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 4.6% 15.7 1.57

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

Analysts expect TGT to significantly outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500, and potentially be one of the best long-term investments you can make.

TGT Total Returns Since April 1985

TGT has delivered 140X returns since 1985, 52X adjusted for inflation, about 3X more than the S&P 500.

14.3% CAGR vs. market's 11.1% for 37 years

What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus 11.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted TGT and S&P Consensus 5 $1,445.67 $1,514.08 $1,688.86 $243.18 10 $2,089.97 $2,292.44 $2,852.24 $762.27 15 $3,021.42 $3,470.93 $4,817.02 $1,795.60 20 $4,367.98 $5,255.26 $8,135.26 $3,767.28 25 $6,314.67 $7,956.89 $13,739.28 $7,424.61 30 $9,128.95 $12,047.36 $23,203.68 $14,074.73

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 30 years, analysts think TGT could deliver 23X inflation-adjusted returns or about 2.5X that of the S&P 500.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.05 1.17 10 1.10 1.36 15 1.15 1.59 20 1.20 1.86 25 1.26 2.18 30 1.32 2.54

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

It could also double the returns of the dividend aristocrats.

Target Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Dividend Kings

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TGT is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing dividend kings you can buy today.

24% discount vs 2% market discount = 22% better valuation

2.4% yield vs 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)

33% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

about 2X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust In All Economic Conditions

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model work well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does TGT score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

TGT Dividend Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% TGT 94% 0.5% 1.3% Risk Rating Low-Risk (80th industry percentile risk-management consensus) A Stable outlook credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 TGT 100% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

TGT Final Score Rating Safety 94% 5/5 Very Safe Business Model 80% 3/3 Wide And Stable Moat Dependability 100% 5/5 Exceptional Total 95% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Dividend King Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

Target is the 31st highest quality company on the DK master List (94th percentile).

How impressive is this fact?

The DK 500 Master List includes some of the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

49 of the world's best growth stocks

In other words, even among the world's best companies, TGT is higher quality than 94% of them.

Why We Trust Target And So Can You

Founded in 1902 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target is one of the largest retailers in the country.

100% of sales from the US

1,926 stores at the end of fiscal 2021

Over its 120 years, Target has survived and kept paying growing dividends through:

19 recessions

four depressions

over two dozen bear markets

over 75 corrections and pullbacks

WWI and WWII

the Great Spanish Flu pandemic (which killed 5% of humanity)

the cold war

two oil shocks

stagflation

interest rates ranging from 0% to 20%

10-year treasury yields ranging from 0.3% to 16%

In other words, Target is built to last and will likely outlive us all.

Target has positioned itself as the Rolls-Royce of discount retailers

26% of sales from beauty and household essentials

food and beverage 19%

home furnishings and decor 19%

hardlines 18%

apparel 17%

Target also owns Shipt, an online delivery platform.

At first glance, Q1 results were very solid.

3.4% same-store sales growth after 23% comps in Q1 2021

3.2% digital comp growth after 50% growth last year

However, the reason the stock fell 25% was that in inflation-adjusted terms, comps were negative.

TGT's normal same-store comps are between 3% and 4% per year.

This is its main driver of 3% to 4% annual sales growth.

In 2020 and 2021, comps were 19.3% and 12.7% respectively.

In 2022 through 2027, they are expected to range from 3.2% to 3.8%.

TGT is growing its store base by about 25 stores per year.

TGT's pivot to digital omnichannel and revamping its stores to be the most upscale of discount retailers is working well.

20 consecutive quarters of sales growth

3.9% traffic growth in Q1 (on top of 17% in Q1 2021)

since 2019 digital sales have grown by over 260%

95% of TGT's online sales are fulfilled by its stores, allowing it to rapidly scale its delivery infrastructure to compete with the likes of WMT and AMZN.

in-store pick up allows same day service

90% growth in 2021

8% growth in Q1

now represents over 50% of digital sales

TGT is planning on over 30 new stores in 2022, remodeling over 200, and 20 new supply chain fulfillment centers over the next three years.

“So as we look ahead, it is clear that many of these pressures will persist in future quarters. That hasn't affected our long-term plans and expectations, including our confidence in the ability of our business to grow mid-single digits and maintain an operating margin of 8% or higher over time." - CEO, Q1 conference call

Management is confident that it can achieve 4% to 6% annual sales growth over time and maintain strong operating margins of 8%.

industry median operating margin is 3.3%

Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up The Investment Thesis

TGT Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A stable 0.66% 151.5 Fitch A stable 0.66% 151.5 Moody's A2 (A equivalent) Stable Outlook 0.66% 151.5 Consensus A stable 0.66% 151.5

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

Rating agencies estimate a 0.66% fundamental risk in buying TGT today.

1 in 152 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years

TGT Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (10+ Safe) 2020 1.63 1.23 9.93 2021 1.41 0.46 14.08 2022 1.67 0.67 21.25 2023 1.92 1.27 15.70 2024 1.77 1.18 17.86 2025 1.64 1.15 NA 2026 1.63 NA NA Annualized Change 0.03% -1.32% 15.79%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TGT has a very strong balance sheet that is expected to remain very strong over time, with about 1/3 as much net debt/EBITDA as rating agencies consider safe.

TGT Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $11,775 $2,577 $8,922 $469 $7,245 $4,659 2021 $12,680 $8,511 $4,169 $465 $9,014 $6,547 2022 $19,408 $5,911 $7,809 $421 $11,587 $8,946 2023 $18,675 $4,255 $12,319 $454 $9,732 $7,127 2024 $19,758 $4,295 $13,148 $471 $11,155 $8,410 2025 $19,408 $6,329 $13,600 NA $11,800 $8,900 2026 $19,408 $8,872 NA NA $11,923 $9,532 2027 NA NA NA NA NA $10,248 Annualized Growth 8.69% 22.88% 8.80% 0.11% 8.66% 11.92%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TGT's debt is expected to grow in proportion to its cash flows while cash is growing at 23% annually since 2020.

TGT Bond Profile

$8.9 billion in liquidity

100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)

well-staggered bond maturities, no trouble refinancing maturing debt

bond market willing to lend to TGT for 30 years at 4.2%

2.63% average borrowing cost vs bond market's 2.55% long-term inflation forecast

TGT's effective real interest rate is 0.1% vs 19.1% return on invested capital

TGT Credit Default SWAP Spreads: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment

FactSet

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

TGT's CDS indicating fundamental risk has soared in recent months.

After the disappointing earnings report, fundamental risk increased by 33%.

However, the fundamental risk is low on an absolute basis.

10-year risk is up 58% in the last 6 months to a still-low 0.8748%

the bond market is pricing in 2.62% 30-year bankruptcy risk which is consistent with an A- stable outlook credit rating

The bond market is basically agreeing with rating agencies and analysts that TGT's investment thesis remains intact.

TGT GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

"The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:

Financial Strength

Profitability

Growth

Valuation

Momentum

TGT's exceptionally strong 92/100 GF score confirms its excellent fundamentals as well as attractive valuation.

An industry leader in financial strength, profitability, growth, and valuation.

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

TGT's profitability is historically within the top 20% of its peers.

TGT Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Defensive Retailers More Profitable Than TGT (Out Of 299) Gross Margins 70.41 88 Operating Margin 87.58 37 Net Margin 86.24 41 Return On Equity 94.74 16 Return On Assets 93.31 20 Returns On Invested Capital 76.74 70 Return On Capital 84.28 47 Return On Capital Employed 93.90 18 Average 88.11 36

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Profitability in the last year has been in the top 12% of its peers.

TGT's profitability is relatively stable over the last 30 years, confirming its wide and stable moat (for a retailer)

TGT Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 5.2% 9.3% 6.0% 4.2% 0.94 2021 8.2% 9.6% 7.0% 4.7% TTM ROC 31.26% 2022 4.7% 10.9% 8.4% 6.6% Latest ROC 27.73% 2023 3.2% 8.8% 6.5% 4.8% 2027 ROC 29.28% 2024 3.9% 9.7% 7.3% 5.4% 2027 ROC 25.97% 2025 5.0% 9.9% 7.5% 5.6% Average 27.63% 2026 4.6% 9.6% 7.6% 5.7% Industry Median 12.72% 2027 NA 0.0% 7.9% 5.9% TGT/Industry Median 2.17 Annualized Growth -2.11% 0.52% 4.10% 5.79% Vs S&P 1.89 Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) 12.82% 2.67% 5.12% 5.23%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TGT's margins aren't just great for a retailer, they are expected to grow at a steady rate post-pandemic.

Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

Analysts are expecting ROC to increase fall about 6% from pandemic boom times to a very healthy 28%.

and achieve almost 2X the industry norm

and more than 2X the S&P 500

TGT's ROC has been stable for 30 years and has doubled over the last decade (due to the digital sales boom).

This is confirmation of its wide and stable moat and excellent quality.

Reason Three: Strong Growth Potential For The Foreseeable Future

You might not think that Target is a growth stock but you'd be wrong.

TGT Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $78,112 $4,090 $7,245 $4,659 $3,281 2021 $93,561 $7,681 $9,014 $6,547 $4,368 2022 $106,005 $5,018 $11,587 $8,946 $6,946 2023 $110,091 $3,533 $9,732 $7,127 $5,276 2024 $114,910 $4,449 $11,155 $8,410 $6,212 2025 $118,786 $5,905 $11,800 $8,900 $6,610 2026 $124,615 $5,743 $11,923 $9,532 $7,088 2027 $129,651 NA NA $10,248 $7,618 Annualized Growth 7.51% 5.82% 8.66% 11.92% 15.04% Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) 4.17% 17.58% 7.00% 9.50% 9.62% Cumulative Over The Next 5 Years $598,053 $19,630 $44,610 $44,217 $32,804

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Post pandemic TGT is expected to deliver 4% sales growth (in-line with management guidance).

It's also expected to deliver bottom-line growth of 7% to 10% growth with FCF growth of nearly 20%.

TGT Dividend Growth/Buy Back Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus EPS Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $3.15 $10.93 28.8% $3,664 5.27% 28.9% 2023 $3.60 $13.61 26.5% $4,715 6.78% 24.3% 2024 $4.07 $15.13 26.9% $5,209 7.49% 26.8% 2025 $4.76 $16.88 28.2% $5,709 8.21% 30.6% 2026 NA $20.08 NA $9,458 13.60% 47.9% Total 2023 Through 2025 $12.43 $45.62 27.2% $15,632.49 22.48% 80.55% Annualized Rate 14.99% 11.37% 3.25% 10.04% 10.04% 12.17%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider a 40% payout ratio safe for this industry and TGT's is expected to average 27% over the next three years.

After dividends, it's expected to retain almost $16 billion in earnings over the next three years, enough to pay off 81% of its debt or potentially buy back up to 23% of shares at current valuations.

TGT Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2023 $4,665.0 6.7% $69,529 2024 $4,254.0 6.1% $69,529 2025 $2,643.0 3.8% $69,529 2026 $2,609.0 3.8% $69,529 2027 $5,220.0 7.5% $69,529 Total 2022-2027 $19,391.00 27.9% $69,529 Annualized Rate 3.89% Average Annual Buybacks $3,878.20

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Over the next five years, analysts expect nearly $4 billion in annual buybacks totaling nearly $20 billion, enough to retire 28% of shares at current valuations or nearly 4% per year.

Over the last decade, TGT has bought back almost 30% of its stock, an average net rate of 3.4% per year.

Since 1987, TGT has retired 61% of its net shares.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 3.4% 84.12% 15.88% 1.19 10 3.4% 70.76% 29.24% 1.41 15 3.4% 59.52% 40.48% 1.68 20 3.4% 50.07% 49.93% 2.00 25 3.4% 42.11% 57.89% 2.37 30 3.4% 35.43% 64.57% 2.82

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If TGT continues buying back shares at the same rate as in the last decade, it could repurchase 65% of its stock in the next 30 years, nearly tripling the value of your shares' intrinsic value, ignoring future dividend and earnings growth and inflation.

TGT Long-Term Growth Outlook

20-year growth rate: 11.4% CAGR

median growth consensus from all 31 analysts: 11.2% CAGR (ignoring pandemic boom)

How accurate are analysts at forecasting TGT's growth over time?

Smoothing for outliers analyst margins of error are 25% to the downside and 5% to the upside.

8% to 21% CAGR historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range

70% statistical probability TGT grows at 8% to 21% over time

Over the past 20 years, TGT has grown between 10% and 46% and analysts expect growth in the future to be similar to the last 20 years.

Reason Four: Target Is One Of The Best Aristocrat Bargains Of This Bear Market

For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, hundreds of millions of investors have paid between 15 and 16X earnings for TGT.

91% statistical probability that TGT is worth between 15 and 16X earnings.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (18-years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 1.70% $182.94 $211.76 $211.76 $276.47 Earnings 15.54 $205.28 $173.27 $207.93 $233.10 Average $193.47 $190.59 $209.83 $252.94 $198.36 Current Price $149.95 Discount To Fair Value 22.49% 21.32% 28.54% 40.72% 24.41% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 29.02% 27.10% 39.93% 68.68% 32.28% (35% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $11.15 $13.38 $6.65 $5.40 $12.05 16.5 12.4

TGT's fair value PE is slightly elevated temporarily due to the decrease in earnings this year.

12.4X forward earnings is a bargain

8.9X cash-adjusted earnings vs 11.3 13-year median (21% undervalued)

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $201.89 (16.8 PE) $171.00 (14.2 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 25.73% 12.31% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 34.64% 14.04% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $205.49 $174.60 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 27.03% 14.12% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 35.42% 16.44%

Morningstar's DCF fair value model works out to 14.2X earnings, slightly below the company's historical norm.

Analysts expect the PE to recover to nearly 17X in the next year, delivering 35% of total returns which are justified by the company's fundamentals.

We never recommend a company based on 12-month price forecasts, but rather on whether the margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $190.59 $209.83 $198.36 Potentially Good Buy 5% $181.06 $199.34 $188.44 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $162.00 $178.35 $168.61 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $135.80 $157.37 $148.77 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $123.89 $136.39 $128.93 Currently $149.95 21.32% 28.54% 24.41% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 27.10% 39.93% 32.28%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TGT is a potentially strong buy and less than 1% away from a potentially very strong buy.

Risk Profile: Why Target Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause TGT's Investment Thesis To Break

Safety falls to 40% or less

Balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, 0.66% probability according to S&P)

Loses significant market share to rivals such as Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Amazon (AMZN).

Growth outlook falls to less than 7.6% for seven years

TGT's role in the portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA) 8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

TGT is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

TGT's Risk Profile Summary

“The pandemic roiled the landscape, with ongoing volatility as case counts crest and ebb. Target’s sales surged, but demand has proved volatile. Online sales have skyrocketed, validating Target’s digital strategy but complicating execution and adding cost pressure that could linger after leverage abates once sales normalize. The inflationary environment creates cost pressure while also introducing rapid mix shifts that complicate demand forecasting. The nature of the post-pandemic economy is opaque and could see customers shop Target’s higher-margin (non-grocery) categories to a greater or lesser extent than we expect, with profitability implications. Comparable sales fell by low-single-digit percentages in fiscal 2008 and 2009, but that comparatively conventional recession could prove a poor analogy. Longer-term, digitization has spurred a competitive onslaught, nationalizing product search while forcing sellers to adapt to non-traditional fulfillment. With shoppers’ habits far from settled and digital and physical sellers competing aggressively in a sector with virtually no switching costs, we see no end to the upheaval. We believe retail’s future is omnichannel, necessitating infrastructure investments that could prove difficult to scale, particularly as Amazon builds leverage and Walmart expands its digital presence. An acceleration of digitization (or slower-than-expected adoption) could affect Target’s results. Moreover, the reliability of fulfillment should differentiate retailers, with customers accustomed to Amazon’s generally dependable Prime delivery windows. Target faces externally influenced costs that are difficult to control. We believe heightened competition limits the extent to which pricing can be adjusted to compensate, leaving Target’s results vulnerable. While Target faces some ESG-related risk associated with managing a workforce that numbered more than 400,000 by the end of fiscal 2021, we do not believe the considerations are material."- Morningstar

TGT's Risk Profile Includes

inherent cyclicality of the retail industry (recession could hurt the more expensive and discretionary parts of the business) - in severe recessions comps can fall 7% to 9%

disruption risk (Amazon, Costco, and Walmart are all executing very well on omnichannel as well)

M&A execution risk (TGT sometimes makes small bolt-on acquisitions)

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry)

cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware

supply chain and inventory risk

Fuel and delivery costs were $1 billion more than management expected in Q1, and the pandemic continues to make stocking the correct inventory in sufficient amounts challenging.

2021 was a year of undersupply and 2022 is turning into a year of overcapacity, hurting margins by 25%

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

TGT Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 96.0% AA, Industry Leader, Positive Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 75.8% 12.1/100 Low-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 98.2% Excellent, #2 in The Industry S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 43.0% Good, Stable Trend Just Capital 19 Metric Model 96.1% Excellent FactSet 50.0% Average, Positive Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 91.5% Exceptional Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies) 89.5% Excellent, 100th Best Large Company In America Consensus 80% Low-Risk, Very Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, Just Capital, Reuters, S&P)

TGT's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 84th Best In The Master List (83rd Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Target 80 Very Good Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

TGT's risk-management consensus is in the top 17% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - dividend aristocrat

AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend king

Cummins (CMI)

Mastercard (MA)

Merck (MRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Apple (AAPL)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and TGT is very good at managing theirs.

How We Monitor TGT's Risk Profile

31 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

39 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessments

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Target Is A Bear Market Bargain With Buffett-Like Return Potential

We can't tell you when this bear market will end, or how bad it will get. That depends on the economy, and no one can accurately predict what that will do in the next two years.

Time Frame Historically Average Bear Market Bottom Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -21% Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII -24% Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928 -26% Bear Markets Since WWII -30% Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -36% All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792 -37% Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928 -40% (Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)

The market might have already bottomed if we avoid a recession, or we might still have a lot further to fall.

The bear market could bottom this year, or it might be a two or even three-year process akin to the tech crash. It all depends on what the Fed does and that all depends on what inflation does.

But rather than speculate about the unknowable, here's what we can tell you with high confidence.

Bottom Line On Target

TGT is one of the world's safest, most dependable, and highest quality dividend aristocrats

the 31st highest quality company on the Master List (94th percentile)

2.4% very safe yield

13.6% CAGR long-term return potential similar to what it's delivered over the past 37 years

24% discount to fair value = potential good buy

8.9X cash-adjusted PE

18.5% CAGR consensus return potential over the next 5 years, 3X more than the S&P 500

about 2X better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years

If you're looking for impeccable safety, quality, growth potential, and value, Target is one of the best aristocrat bear market bargains you can buy.

If you're looking to sleep well at night, knowing your dividends are safe and growing in all economic conditions, Target is a great choice.

If you're looking to potentially earn Buffett-like 19% to 20% annual returns over the next three to five years? Then Target is a dividend king to consider.

