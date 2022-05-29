Target: A Dividend King On Sale

May 29, 2022
Summary

  • Analysts expect by 2025 TGT could deliver 63% total returns or 20% annually.
  • Target is the 31st highest quality company on the DK master List (94th percentile).
  • Analysts expect Target stock's PE to recover to nearly 17X in the next year, delivering 35% of total returns.
This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Warren Buffett is the best long-term investor in history, generating 21% annual returns for 56 years at Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

A study from Harvard found that there are four keys to his incredible outperformance over time.

  1. 70% leverage through insurance float (something the rest of us can't do)

  2. Buying quality companies at a discount

  3. Holding for the long-term

  4. Being right about 65% of the time

One of Buffett's most famous sayings is "be greedy when others are fearful".

Well, that certainly applies to Target (NYSE:TGT), an Ultra SWAN quality dividend king that fell 25% on earnings day, and 30% last week.

"I pounced" - Brad Thomas

In fact, Target is in a 44% bear market, which creates a potentially wonderful strong buying opportunity for patient long-term income growth investors.

So let me show you the reasons we are recommending Target to iREIT on Alpha members.

You'll see that Target is not just a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" but a wonderful company at a wonderful price.

One that will not just deliver aristocrat and market-beating returns over time but also Buffett-like return potential over the next three and five years.

Reason One: Target Is The Complete Package

Here's the bottom line upfront on Target.

Reasons To Potentially Buy TGT Today

  • 95% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king

  • 31st highest quality company on the Master List (94th percentile)

  • 100% dividend safety score

  • 50-year dividend growth streak

  • 2.4% very safe yield

  • 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

  • 1.3% severe recession dividend cut risk

  • 24% undervalued (potential strong buy)

  • Fair Value: $198.36 (15.5 PE)

  • 12.4X forward earnings vs 15X to 16X historical

  • 8.9X cash-adjusted earnings

  • A stable outlook credit rating =0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

  • 80th industry percentile risk management consensus = very good

  • 8% to 21% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

  • 11.2% CAGR median growth consensus

  • 5-year consensus total return potential: 15% to 20% CAGR

  • base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 18.5% CAGR (3X S&P consensus)

  • consensus 12-month total return forecast: 37% (reasonable)

  • Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 35% CAGR

Target's Investment Thesis Remains Intact

Metric

2022 Growth Consensus

2023 Growth Consensus (Current year)

2024 Growth Consensus

2025 Growth Consensus

2026 Growth Consensus

2027 Growth Consensus

Sales

16%

9%

4%

3%

5%

4%

Dividend

32%

19%

4% (51-Year Dividend Growth Streak)

NA

NA

NA

EPS

44%

-21%

26%

15%

12%

19%

Operating Cash Flow

-16%

-6%

19%

20%

NA

NA

Free Cash Flow

-33%

-37%

55%

27%

NA

NA

EBITDA

29%

-15%

18%

6%

NA

NA

EBIT (Operating Income)

36%

-22%

22%

9%

NA

NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

According to analysts, fiscal year TGT is expected to post a significant decline in earnings but then recover nicely with double-digit growth expected.

"Despite Near-Term Cost Pressures, Target’s Broad Assortment and Value Reputation Should Resonate" - Morningstar

Target Rolling Returns Since April 1985

TGT has delivered very market-beating returns for the last 37 years. Analysts expect similar returns in the future.

  • from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 22% annually over the next 15 years

  • 20X return over a 15-year period

TGT 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

TGT 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs

TGT Stock Rate of Return

Fast Graphs

If TGT grows as analysts expect, by 2025, it could deliver 63% total returns or 20% annually. Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

TGT 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

TGT Stock 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs

TGT total annual rate of return

Fast Graphs

By 2028 if TGT grows as expected (11.2% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 162% total returns or 19% annually.

  • Also Buffett-like returns

  • more than 3X the S&P 500 consensus

TGT Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy

Yield

LT Consensus Growth

LT Consensus Total Return Potential

Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return

Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth

10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return

Value

2.7%

13.3%

16.0%

11.2%

8.7%

8.3

2.29

Nasdaq (Growth)

1.0%

13.9%

14.9%

10.4%

7.9%

9.1

2.14

Target

2.4%

11.20%

13.6%

9.5%

7.0%

10.3

1.96

Dividend Aristocrats

2.2%

8.9%

11.1%

7.8%

5.2%

13.8

1.66

S&P 500

1.7%

8.5%

10.2%

7.1%

4.6%

15.7

1.57

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

Analysts expect TGT to significantly outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500, and potentially be one of the best long-term investments you can make.

TGT Total Returns Since April 1985

TGT has delivered 140X returns since 1985, 52X adjusted for inflation, about 3X more than the S&P 500.

  • 14.3% CAGR vs. market's 11.1% for 37 years

What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years)

7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus

8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus

11.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus

Difference Between Inflation Adjusted TGT and S&P Consensus

5

$1,445.67

$1,514.08

$1,688.86

$243.18

10

$2,089.97

$2,292.44

$2,852.24

$762.27

15

$3,021.42

$3,470.93

$4,817.02

$1,795.60

20

$4,367.98

$5,255.26

$8,135.26

$3,767.28

25

$6,314.67

$7,956.89

$13,739.28

$7,424.61

30

$9,128.95

$12,047.36

$23,203.68

$14,074.73

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 30 years, analysts think TGT could deliver 23X inflation-adjusted returns or about 2.5X that of the S&P 500.

Time Frame (Years)

Ratio Aristocrats/S&P

Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus And S&P Consensus

5

1.05

1.17

10

1.10

1.36

15

1.15

1.59

20

1.20

1.86

25

1.26

2.18

30

1.32

2.54

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

It could also double the returns of the dividend aristocrats.

Target Investment Decision Score

x

Dividend Kings

Target stock quality rating

Dividend Kings

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TGT is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing dividend kings you can buy today.

  • 24% discount vs 2% market discount = 22% better valuation

  • 2.4% yield vs 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)

  • 33% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

  • about 2X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust In All Economic Conditions

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:

  • Dividend safety

  • Balance sheet strength

  • Credit ratings

  • Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

  • Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

  • Accounting and corporate fraud risk

  • Profitability and business model

  • Growth consensus estimates

  • Management growth guidance

  • Historical earnings growth rates

  • Historical cash flow growth rates

  • Historical dividend growth rates

  • Historical sales growth rates

  • Cost of capital

  • GF Scores

  • Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

  • Management quality

  • Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

  • Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

  • Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

  • credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

  • dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model work well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does TGT score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

TGT Dividend Sheet Safety

Rating

Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession

1 - unsafe

0% to 20%

over 4%

16+%

2- below average

21% to 40%

over 2%

8% to 16%

3 - average

41% to 60%

2%

4% to 8%

4 - safe

61% to 80%

1%

2% to 4%

5- very safe

81% to 100%

0.5%

1% to 2%

TGT

94%

0.5%

1.3%

Risk Rating

Low-Risk (80th industry percentile risk-management consensus)

A Stable outlook credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company

DK Long-Term Dependability Score

Interpretation

Points

Non-Dependable Companies

21% or below

Poor Dependability

1

Low Dependability Companies

22% to 60%

Below-Average Dependability

2

S&P 500/Industry Average

61% (61% to 70% range)

Average Dependability

3

Above-Average

71% to 80%

Very Dependable

4

Very Good

81% or higher

Exceptional Dependability

5

TGT

100%

Exceptional Dependability

5

Overall Quality

TGT

Final Score

Rating

Safety

94%

5/5 Very Safe

Business Model

80%

3/3 Wide And Stable Moat

Dependability

100%

5/5 Exceptional

Total

95%

13/13 Ultra SWAN Dividend King

Risk Rating

3/3 Low Risk

20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec

5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

Target is the 31st highest quality company on the DK master List (94th percentile).

How impressive is this fact?

The DK 500 Master List includes some of the world's highest quality companies including:

  • All dividend champions

  • All dividend aristocrats

  • All dividend kings

  • All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

  • All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

  • 49 of the world's best growth stocks

In other words, even among the world's best companies, TGT is higher quality than 94% of them.

Why We Trust Target And So Can You

Founded in 1902 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target is one of the largest retailers in the country.

  • 100% of sales from the US

  • 1,926 stores at the end of fiscal 2021

Over its 120 years, Target has survived and kept paying growing dividends through:

  • 19 recessions

  • four depressions

  • over two dozen bear markets

  • over 75 corrections and pullbacks

  • WWI and WWII

  • the Great Spanish Flu pandemic (which killed 5% of humanity)

  • the cold war

  • two oil shocks

  • stagflation

  • interest rates ranging from 0% to 20%

  • 10-year treasury yields ranging from 0.3% to 16%

In other words, Target is built to last and will likely outlive us all.

Target has positioned itself as the Rolls-Royce of discount retailers

  • 26% of sales from beauty and household essentials

  • food and beverage 19%

  • home furnishings and decor 19%

  • hardlines 18%

  • apparel 17%

Target also owns Shipt, an online delivery platform.

At first glance, Q1 results were very solid.

  • 3.4% same-store sales growth after 23% comps in Q1 2021

  • 3.2% digital comp growth after 50% growth last year

However, the reason the stock fell 25% was that in inflation-adjusted terms, comps were negative.

TGT's normal same-store comps are between 3% and 4% per year.

This is its main driver of 3% to 4% annual sales growth.

  • In 2020 and 2021, comps were 19.3% and 12.7% respectively.

  • In 2022 through 2027, they are expected to range from 3.2% to 3.8%.

TGT is growing its store base by about 25 stores per year.

TGT's pivot to digital omnichannel and revamping its stores to be the most upscale of discount retailers is working well.

  • 20 consecutive quarters of sales growth

  • 3.9% traffic growth in Q1 (on top of 17% in Q1 2021)

  • since 2019 digital sales have grown by over 260%

95% of TGT's online sales are fulfilled by its stores, allowing it to rapidly scale its delivery infrastructure to compete with the likes of WMT and AMZN.

  • in-store pick up allows same day service

  • 90% growth in 2021

  • 8% growth in Q1

  • now represents over 50% of digital sales

TGT is planning on over 30 new stores in 2022, remodeling over 200, and 20 new supply chain fulfillment centers over the next three years.

“So as we look ahead, it is clear that many of these pressures will persist in future quarters. That hasn't affected our long-term plans and expectations, including our confidence in the ability of our business to grow mid-single digits and maintain an operating margin of 8% or higher over time." - CEO, Q1 conference call

Management is confident that it can achieve 4% to 6% annual sales growth over time and maintain strong operating margins of 8%.

  • industry median operating margin is 3.3%

Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up The Investment Thesis

TGT Credit Ratings

Rating Agency

Credit Rating

30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk

Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In

S&P

A stable

0.66%

151.5

Fitch

A stable

0.66%

151.5

Moody's

A2 (A equivalent) Stable Outlook

0.66%

151.5

Consensus

A stable

0.66%

151.5

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

Rating agencies estimate a 0.66% fundamental risk in buying TGT today.

  • 1 in 152 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years

TGT Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year

Debt/EBITDA

Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)

Interest Coverage (10+ Safe)

2020

1.63

1.23

9.93

2021

1.41

0.46

14.08

2022

1.67

0.67

21.25

2023

1.92

1.27

15.70

2024

1.77

1.18

17.86

2025

1.64

1.15

NA

2026

1.63

NA

NA

Annualized Change

0.03%

-1.32%

15.79%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TGT has a very strong balance sheet that is expected to remain very strong over time, with about 1/3 as much net debt/EBITDA as rating agencies consider safe.

TGT Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year

Total Debt (Millions)

Cash

Net Debt (Millions)

Interest Cost (Millions)

EBITDA (Millions)

Operating Income (Millions)

2020

$11,775

$2,577

$8,922

$469

$7,245

$4,659

2021

$12,680

$8,511

$4,169

$465

$9,014

$6,547

2022

$19,408

$5,911

$7,809

$421

$11,587

$8,946

2023

$18,675

$4,255

$12,319

$454

$9,732

$7,127

2024

$19,758

$4,295

$13,148

$471

$11,155

$8,410

2025

$19,408

$6,329

$13,600

NA

$11,800

$8,900

2026

$19,408

$8,872

NA

NA

$11,923

$9,532

2027

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

$10,248

Annualized Growth

8.69%

22.88%

8.80%

0.11%

8.66%

11.92%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TGT's debt is expected to grow in proportion to its cash flows while cash is growing at 23% annually since 2020.

TGT Bond Profile

  • $8.9 billion in liquidity

  • 100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)

  • well-staggered bond maturities, no trouble refinancing maturing debt

  • bond market willing to lend to TGT for 30 years at 4.2%

  • 2.63% average borrowing cost vs bond market's 2.55% long-term inflation forecast

  • TGT's effective real interest rate is 0.1% vs 19.1% return on invested capital

TGT Credit Default SWAP Spreads: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment

Target CDS spreads

FactSet

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

TGT's CDS indicating fundamental risk has soared in recent months.

After the disappointing earnings report, fundamental risk increased by 33%.

However, the fundamental risk is low on an absolute basis.

  • 10-year risk is up 58% in the last 6 months to a still-low 0.8748%

  • the bond market is pricing in 2.62% 30-year bankruptcy risk which is consistent with an A- stable outlook credit rating

The bond market is basically agreeing with rating agencies and analysts that TGT's investment thesis remains intact.

TGT GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

"The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:

  • Financial Strength

  • Profitability

  • Growth

  • Valuation

  • Momentum

TGT's exceptionally strong 92/100 GF score confirms its excellent fundamentals as well as attractive valuation.

An industry leader in financial strength, profitability, growth, and valuation.

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

TGT's profitability is historically within the top 20% of its peers.

TGT Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric

Industry Percentile

Major Defensive Retailers More Profitable Than TGT (Out Of 299)

Gross Margins

70.41

88

Operating Margin

87.58

37

Net Margin

86.24

41

Return On Equity

94.74

16

Return On Assets

93.31

20

Returns On Invested Capital

76.74

70

Return On Capital

84.28

47

Return On Capital Employed

93.90

18

Average

88.11

36

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Profitability in the last year has been in the top 12% of its peers.

TGT's profitability is relatively stable over the last 30 years, confirming its wide and stable moat (for a retailer)

TGT Margin Consensus Forecast

Year

FCF Margin

EBITDA Margin

EBIT (Operating) Margin

Net Margin

Return On Capital Expansion

Return On Capital Forecast

2020

5.2%

9.3%

6.0%

4.2%

0.94

2021

8.2%

9.6%

7.0%

4.7%

TTM ROC

31.26%

2022

4.7%

10.9%

8.4%

6.6%

Latest ROC

27.73%

2023

3.2%

8.8%

6.5%

4.8%

2027 ROC

29.28%

2024

3.9%

9.7%

7.3%

5.4%

2027 ROC

25.97%

2025

5.0%

9.9%

7.5%

5.6%

Average

27.63%

2026

4.6%

9.6%

7.6%

5.7%

Industry Median

12.72%

2027

NA

0.0%

7.9%

5.9%

TGT/Industry Median

2.17

Annualized Growth

-2.11%

0.52%

4.10%

5.79%

Vs S&P

1.89

Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)

12.82%

2.67%

5.12%

5.23%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TGT's margins aren't just great for a retailer, they are expected to grow at a steady rate post-pandemic.

Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).

  • Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

Analysts are expecting ROC to increase fall about 6% from pandemic boom times to a very healthy 28%.

  • and achieve almost 2X the industry norm

  • and more than 2X the S&P 500

TGT's ROC has been stable for 30 years and has doubled over the last decade (due to the digital sales boom).

This is confirmation of its wide and stable moat and excellent quality.

Reason Three: Strong Growth Potential For The Foreseeable Future

You might not think that Target is a growth stock but you'd be wrong.

TGT Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year

Sales

Free Cash Flow

EBITDA

EBIT (Operating Income)

Net Income

2020

$78,112

$4,090

$7,245

$4,659

$3,281

2021

$93,561

$7,681

$9,014

$6,547

$4,368

2022

$106,005

$5,018

$11,587

$8,946

$6,946

2023

$110,091

$3,533

$9,732

$7,127

$5,276

2024

$114,910

$4,449

$11,155

$8,410

$6,212

2025

$118,786

$5,905

$11,800

$8,900

$6,610

2026

$124,615

$5,743

$11,923

$9,532

$7,088

2027

$129,651

NA

NA

$10,248

$7,618

Annualized Growth

7.51%

5.82%

8.66%

11.92%

15.04%

Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)

4.17%

17.58%

7.00%

9.50%

9.62%

Cumulative Over The Next 5 Years

$598,053

$19,630

$44,610

$44,217

$32,804

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Post pandemic TGT is expected to deliver 4% sales growth (in-line with management guidance).

It's also expected to deliver bottom-line growth of 7% to 10% growth with FCF growth of nearly 20%.

TGT Dividend Growth/Buy Back Potential Consensus Forecast

Year

Dividend Consensus

EPS/Share Consensus

EPS Payout Ratio

Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings

Buyback Potential

Debt Repayment Potential

2022

$3.15

$10.93

28.8%

$3,664

5.27%

28.9%

2023

$3.60

$13.61

26.5%

$4,715

6.78%

24.3%

2024

$4.07

$15.13

26.9%

$5,209

7.49%

26.8%

2025

$4.76

$16.88

28.2%

$5,709

8.21%

30.6%

2026

NA

$20.08

NA

$9,458

13.60%

47.9%

Total 2023 Through 2025

$12.43

$45.62

27.2%

$15,632.49

22.48%

80.55%

Annualized Rate

14.99%

11.37%

3.25%

10.04%

10.04%

12.17%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider a 40% payout ratio safe for this industry and TGT's is expected to average 27% over the next three years.

After dividends, it's expected to retain almost $16 billion in earnings over the next three years, enough to pay off 81% of its debt or potentially buy back up to 23% of shares at current valuations.

TGT Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year

Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)

% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)

Market Cap

2023

$4,665.0

6.7%

$69,529

2024

$4,254.0

6.1%

$69,529

2025

$2,643.0

3.8%

$69,529

2026

$2,609.0

3.8%

$69,529

2027

$5,220.0

7.5%

$69,529

Total 2022-2027

$19,391.00

27.9%

$69,529

Annualized Rate

3.89%

Average Annual Buybacks

$3,878.20

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Over the next five years, analysts expect nearly $4 billion in annual buybacks totaling nearly $20 billion, enough to retire 28% of shares at current valuations or nearly 4% per year.

Over the last decade, TGT has bought back almost 30% of its stock, an average net rate of 3.4% per year.

Since 1987, TGT has retired 61% of its net shares.

Time Frame (Years)

Net Buyback Rate

Shares Remaining

Net Shares Repurchased

Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)

5

3.4%

84.12%

15.88%

1.19

10

3.4%

70.76%

29.24%

1.41

15

3.4%

59.52%

40.48%

1.68

20

3.4%

50.07%

49.93%

2.00

25

3.4%

42.11%

57.89%

2.37

30

3.4%

35.43%

64.57%

2.82

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If TGT continues buying back shares at the same rate as in the last decade, it could repurchase 65% of its stock in the next 30 years, nearly tripling the value of your shares' intrinsic value, ignoring future dividend and earnings growth and inflation.

TGT Long-Term Growth Outlook

  • 20-year growth rate: 11.4% CAGR

  • median growth consensus from all 31 analysts: 11.2% CAGR (ignoring pandemic boom)

How accurate are analysts at forecasting TGT's growth over time?

Smoothing for outliers analyst margins of error are 25% to the downside and 5% to the upside.

  • 8% to 21% CAGR historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range

  • 70% statistical probability TGT grows at 8% to 21% over time

Over the past 20 years, TGT has grown between 10% and 46% and analysts expect growth in the future to be similar to the last 20 years.

Reason Four: Target Is One Of The Best Aristocrat Bargains Of This Bear Market

For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, hundreds of millions of investors have paid between 15 and 16X earnings for TGT.

  • 91% statistical probability that TGT is worth between 15 and 16X earnings.

Metric

Historical Fair Value Multiples (18-years)

2021

2022

2023

2024

12-Month Forward Fair Value

5-Year Average Yield

1.70%

$182.94

$211.76

$211.76

$276.47

Earnings

15.54

$205.28

$173.27

$207.93

$233.10

Average

$193.47

$190.59

$209.83

$252.94

$198.36

Current Price

$149.95

Discount To Fair Value

22.49%

21.32%

28.54%

40.72%

24.41%

Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)

29.02%

27.10%

39.93%

68.68%

32.28% (35% including dividend)

2022 EPS

2023 EPS

2022 Weighted EPS

2023 Weighted EPS

12-Month Forward EPS

12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE

Current Forward PE

$11.15

$13.38

$6.65

$5.40

$12.05

16.5

12.4

TGT's fair value PE is slightly elevated temporarily due to the decrease in earnings this year.

  • 12.4X forward earnings is a bargain

  • 8.9X cash-adjusted earnings vs 11.3 13-year median (21% undervalued)

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate

$201.89 (16.8 PE)

$171.00 (14.2 PE)

Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value

25.73%

12.31%

Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)

34.64%

14.04%

12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)

Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend

$205.49

$174.60

Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend

27.03%

14.12%

Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value + Dividend

35.42%

16.44%

Morningstar's DCF fair value model works out to 14.2X earnings, slightly below the company's historical norm.

Analysts expect the PE to recover to nearly 17X in the next year, delivering 35% of total returns which are justified by the company's fundamentals.

We never recommend a company based on 12-month price forecasts, but rather on whether the margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.

Rating

Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality companies

2022 Price

2023 Price

12-Month Forward Fair Value

Potentially Reasonable Buy

0%

$190.59

$209.83

$198.36

Potentially Good Buy

5%

$181.06

$199.34

$188.44

Potentially Strong Buy

15%

$162.00

$178.35

$168.61

Potentially Very Strong Buy

25%

$135.80

$157.37

$148.77

Potentially Ultra-Value Buy

35%

$123.89

$136.39

$128.93

Currently

$149.95

21.32%

28.54%

24.41%

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)

27.10%

39.93%

32.28%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TGT is a potentially strong buy and less than 1% away from a potentially very strong buy.

Risk Profile: Why Target Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause TGT's Investment Thesis To Break

  • Safety falls to 40% or less

  • Balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, 0.66% probability according to S&P)

  • Loses significant market share to rivals such as Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Amazon (AMZN).

  • Growth outlook falls to less than 7.6% for seven years

  • TGT's role in the portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality

Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely

Below-Average

1

Average

2

Above-Average

3

Blue-Chip

4

SWAN

5

Super SWAN

6

Ultra SWAN

7

100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA)

8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

TGT is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

TGT's Risk Profile Summary

“The pandemic roiled the landscape, with ongoing volatility as case counts crest and ebb. Target’s sales surged, but demand has proved volatile. Online sales have skyrocketed, validating Target’s digital strategy but complicating execution and adding cost pressure that could linger after leverage abates once sales normalize.

The inflationary environment creates cost pressure while also introducing rapid mix shifts that complicate demand forecasting. The nature of the post-pandemic economy is opaque and could see customers shop Target’s higher-margin (non-grocery) categories to a greater or lesser extent than we expect, with profitability implications. Comparable sales fell by low-single-digit percentages in fiscal 2008 and 2009, but that comparatively conventional recession could prove a poor analogy.

Longer-term, digitization has spurred a competitive onslaught, nationalizing product search while forcing sellers to adapt to non-traditional fulfillment. With shoppers’ habits far from settled and digital and physical sellers competing aggressively in a sector with virtually no switching costs, we see no end to the upheaval.

We believe retail’s future is omnichannel, necessitating infrastructure investments that could prove difficult to scale, particularly as Amazon builds leverage and Walmart expands its digital presence. An acceleration of digitization (or slower-than-expected adoption) could affect Target’s results. Moreover, the reliability of fulfillment should differentiate retailers, with customers accustomed to Amazon’s generally dependable Prime delivery windows.

Target faces externally influenced costs that are difficult to control. We believe heightened competition limits the extent to which pricing can be adjusted to compensate, leaving Target’s results vulnerable. While Target faces some ESG-related risk associated with managing a workforce that numbered more than 400,000 by the end of fiscal 2021, we do not believe the considerations are material."- Morningstar

TGT's Risk Profile Includes

  • inherent cyclicality of the retail industry (recession could hurt the more expensive and discretionary parts of the business) - in severe recessions comps can fall 7% to 9%

  • disruption risk (Amazon, Costco, and Walmart are all executing very well on omnichannel as well)

  • M&A execution risk (TGT sometimes makes small bolt-on acquisitions)

  • labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry)

  • cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware

  • supply chain and inventory risk

Fuel and delivery costs were $1 billion more than management expected in Q1, and the pandemic continues to make stocking the correct inventory in sufficient amounts challenging.

  • 2021 was a year of undersupply and 2022 is turning into a year of overcapacity, hurting margins by 25%

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

  • see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

TGT Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency

Industry Percentile

Rating Agency Classification

MSCI 37 Metric Model

96.0%

AA, Industry Leader, Positive Trend

Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model

75.8%

12.1/100 Low-Risk

Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model

98.2%

Excellent, #2 in The Industry

S&P 1,000+ Metric Model

43.0%

Good, Stable Trend

Just Capital 19 Metric Model

96.1%

Excellent

FactSet

50.0%

Average, Positive Trend

Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)

91.5%

Exceptional

Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies)

89.5%

Excellent, 100th Best Large Company In America

Consensus

80%

Low-Risk, Very Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, Just Capital, Reuters, S&P)

TGT's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 84th Best In The Master List (83rd Percentile)

Classification

Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile

Risk-Management Rating

S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List

94

Exceptional

Target

80

Very Good

Strong ESG Stocks

78

Good - Bordering On Very Good

Foreign Dividend Stocks

75

Good

Ultra SWANs

71

Good

Low Volatility Stocks

68

Above-Average

Dividend Aristocrats

67

Above-Average

Dividend Kings

63

Above-Average

Master List average

62

Above-Average

Hyper-Growth stocks

61

Above-Average

Monthly Dividend Stocks

60

Above-Average

Dividend Champions

57

Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

TGT's risk-management consensus is in the top 17% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

  • Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - dividend aristocrat

  • AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend king

  • Cummins (CMI)

  • Mastercard (MA)

  • Merck (MRK)

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

  • Apple (AAPL)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and TGT is very good at managing theirs.

How We Monitor TGT's Risk Profile

  • 31 analysts

  • 3 credit rating agencies

  • 8 total risk rating agencies

  • 39 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

  • and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessments

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Target Is A Bear Market Bargain With Buffett-Like Return Potential

We can't tell you when this bear market will end, or how bad it will get. That depends on the economy, and no one can accurately predict what that will do in the next two years.

Time Frame

Historically Average Bear Market Bottom

Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965

-21%

Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII

-24%

Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928

-26%

Bear Markets Since WWII

-30%

Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965

-36%

All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792

-37%

Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928

-40%

(Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)

The market might have already bottomed if we avoid a recession, or we might still have a lot further to fall.

The bear market could bottom this year, or it might be a two or even three-year process akin to the tech crash. It all depends on what the Fed does and that all depends on what inflation does.

But rather than speculate about the unknowable, here's what we can tell you with high confidence.

Bottom Line On Target

  • TGT is one of the world's safest, most dependable, and highest quality dividend aristocrats

  • the 31st highest quality company on the Master List (94th percentile)

  • 2.4% very safe yield

  • 13.6% CAGR long-term return potential similar to what it's delivered over the past 37 years

  • 24% discount to fair value = potential good buy

  • 8.9X cash-adjusted PE

  • 18.5% CAGR consensus return potential over the next 5 years, 3X more than the S&P 500

  • about 2X better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years

If you're looking for impeccable safety, quality, growth potential, and value, Target is one of the best aristocrat bear market bargains you can buy.

If you're looking to sleep well at night, knowing your dividends are safe and growing in all economic conditions, Target is a great choice.

If you're looking to potentially earn Buffett-like 19% to 20% annual returns over the next three to five years? Then Target is a dividend king to consider.

Quick Recap

Target stock expectations

Wide Moat Research

Target stock facts

Wide Moat Research

