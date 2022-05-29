AlbertPego/iStock via Getty Images

The last few months of tumultuous markets have presented some splendid opportunities to buy cheap assets and lock in gains on lofty ones. Based on how it has traded, one can certainly argue that Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is cheap. The 28% price decline in the last year was exceeded by only one of its mortgage REIT peers, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) by about 27%.

Data by YCharts

We look at the key things which determine your returns for NLY and tell you where we see them going in the next 12 months.

Tangible Book Value (& Destiny) Is All

NLY's returns over time can be broken down into two distinct periods. Investors who confuse the two time frames are likely sitting on some rather poor returns. Let us explain that further. The first period was from just before the dot-com bubble popped all the way till early part of the last decade. You can use any arbitrary cutoff, but we used May 28, 2012, to give us an exact decade for the next chart.

Data by YCharts

Returns look and, well, are fantastic! 841% returns from January 1999 to May 2012. Outperforming the S&P 500 by 800%. Truly remarkable. The last 10 years though were really, really bad.

Data by YCharts

Annaly delivered total returns of 25.10% including those hefty dividends. SPY outperformed by almost a factor of 10X. What the heck happened? Well, there are certainly a lot of moving parts here, but the key factor was the ability of NLY to defend its tangible book value. During the first timeframe, not only did it preserve it, it actually grew it. This happened even through the 2008-2009 crisis. Tangible book value on May 28, 2012 was 62% higher than on January 1, 1999.

Data by YCharts

Of course, you know what is coming next, but we have to show it.

Data by YCharts

Ha! Almost exactly the same number, but in the opposite direction! This tangible book value per share dictates leverage ratios, cost of equity and ultimately, returns. Tell us again how meaningless that tangible book value is?

Where Do We Go From Here?

NLY tends to issue shares only when it is accretive to do so and the recent $100 million of issuance was to repair book value and bring leverage back in line. Over the next 12 months, NLY likely benefits to some extent as mortgage-backed securities track tighter compared to Treasuries.

NLY Q1-2022 Presentation

This was also the reason that NLY suffered so much in the last 12 months as it is far more vulnerable to this spread than it is to raw interest rates.

NLY Q1-2022 Presentation

One other thing to note here is that NLY does not benefit much from falling interest rates. NAV will only move up slightly if interest rates crash. Our outlook here is for rates to be range bound and for tangible book value to be between $6.00 and $7.00 over the next few months. That may sound like a huge range, but when you consider how leveraged mortgage REITs are, general ranges are all you can extrapolate.

More interesting will be the tightening noose around the spread income as the yield curve flattens over time. NLY has some swaps that lock in shorter term rates for some time and we will really see a full impact as we move into 2023. Earnings estimates have been moving lower but we believe there is more room there.

Seeking Alpha

We would look for an 80 cent number in 2023 and a dividend cut at some point in 2023 to a 20 cent quarterly rate.

Verdict

Mortgage REITs are an awful asset class. According to NAREIT, mortgage REITs have delivered almost exactly 0% total returns from February 2004 till April 2022.

NAREIT

So, your checking account did better than mortgage REITs over 18 years and with far less nausea. Equity REITs did far, far better and delivered returns in excess of SPY. One other point to note here is that NLY's outperformance of the index was from Feb 2004 till October 2012. It has actually lagged the index in the last 10 years. We can see the same by comparing total returns of NLY to the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT).

Data by YCharts

In the near term, certainly some long side trades are possible and if the markets start thinking that a slower economic climate means less rate hikes, you might see a modest boost to tangible book value. But the bulk of those losses are not coming back in our opinion. We rate this neutral/hold for now and will look for long side opportunities on a steep selloff.