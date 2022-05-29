surasak petchang/iStock via Getty Images

"All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that's an alibi for my ignorance."― Will Rogers

Today, we take our first in-depth look at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN). The company came public via merger with a SPAC called Tortoise Acquisition in late spring of 2020. Like so many EV related concerns that debuted on the market in 2020 and 2021 via this method, the stock has been an absolute train wreck for the original shareholders. After its huge sell-off, can the equity rebound in the quarters ahead? We examine that question via the analysis below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is located just outside of Austin, Texas. The company builds and sells electrified powertrain solutions to the electric vehicle industry. Hyliion provides battery management systems and battery packs for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The shares go for just over $3.50 apiece and sport an approximate market capitalization of $525 million.

February Company Presentation

The company states on its website that its:

"ERX solution transforms existing fleets and delivers the desired efficiency impact: zero or even negative emissions with significantly reduced operating costs over time."

This consists of the Hybrid eX unit which turns a diesel truck into a diesel/electric hybrid via an electric axel and supporting power train with batteries that bolts onto any diesel truck chassis. This costs just over $25,000 per conversion.

The company is also focusing on testing and getting its ERX Hypertruck to market. This truck has a natural gas generator that charges the batteries to power the drivetrain. This vehicle is targeting up to 1,000 miles between refueling stops compared with current EV plug-in solutions that can only travel about 100 to 200 miles per charge.

February Company Presentation

First Quarter Results:

On May 9th, the company posted first quarter numbers. Hyliion had a GAAP loss of 16 cents a share on just $340,000 worth of revenues which both slightly exceeded very tepid expectations. As of the end of the quarter, Hyliion had an order backlog of 170 Hypertruck ERX production slots backed by deposits, plus nearly 2,000 units in reservations to date. It announced a deal for another 10 production slots backed by deposits this week. For FY2022, the company expects between $2 million to $3 million in revenue against $135 million to $145 million in operating costs.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is not sanguine about Hyliion's prospects. Since late February, four analyst firms including UBS and Barclays have reiterated or downgraded the stock to Neutral or Hold ratings. Two of these contained significant downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $3 to $5 a share.

The big pullback in the stock has not attracted insider buying as of yet. In fact, the CEO of the company sold almost $1.8 million worth of shares in early February and Hyliion's Chief Technology Officer disposed of just over $225,000 worth of his holdings in late April. Just over 12% of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. The company ended the first quarter with $227 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as short-term investments of $134 million, and long-term investments of $166 million.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has Hyliion losing approximately 80 cents a share on minimal revenues in FY2022. As a piece on Seeking Alpha earlier this year articulated, this is not where management envisioned it would be in 2022 when it first came public.

According to an IPO document, the company intended to have just over 4,000 sales of its Hybrid eX units in FY2022 as well as 2500 Hypertrucks. Instead, based on the midpoint of recent revenue guidance, the company expects just less than 100 Hybrid eX units to be delivered this year while its Hypertruck is still in the testing phase and probably 12-18 months out from commercialization.

The company's balance sheet seems solid for the moment. Outside of that, it is hard to find much else positive in the company's journey to date as a public company. Until management demonstrates a consistently ability to meet milestones its lays out, the shares should be avoided.

"Those who are capable of tyranny are capable of perjury to sustain it."― Lysander Spooner

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum