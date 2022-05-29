Hyliion Holdings: The Disappointing Journey Continues
Summary
- Today, we put Hyliion Holdings Corporation in the spotlight for the first time.
- The stock has quickly found itself deep in 'Busted IPO' territory since coming public two years ago.
- Can this EV-related concern rebound? A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
"All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that's an alibi for my ignorance."― Will Rogers
Today, we take our first in-depth look at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN). The company came public via merger with a SPAC called Tortoise Acquisition in late spring of 2020. Like so many EV related concerns that debuted on the market in 2020 and 2021 via this method, the stock has been an absolute train wreck for the original shareholders. After its huge sell-off, can the equity rebound in the quarters ahead? We examine that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview:
Hyliion Holdings Corporation is located just outside of Austin, Texas. The company builds and sells electrified powertrain solutions to the electric vehicle industry. Hyliion provides battery management systems and battery packs for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The shares go for just over $3.50 apiece and sport an approximate market capitalization of $525 million.
The company states on its website that its:
"ERX solution transforms existing fleets and delivers the desired efficiency impact: zero or even negative emissions with significantly reduced operating costs over time."
This consists of the Hybrid eX unit which turns a diesel truck into a diesel/electric hybrid via an electric axel and supporting power train with batteries that bolts onto any diesel truck chassis. This costs just over $25,000 per conversion.
The company is also focusing on testing and getting its ERX Hypertruck to market. This truck has a natural gas generator that charges the batteries to power the drivetrain. This vehicle is targeting up to 1,000 miles between refueling stops compared with current EV plug-in solutions that can only travel about 100 to 200 miles per charge.
First Quarter Results:
On May 9th, the company posted first quarter numbers. Hyliion had a GAAP loss of 16 cents a share on just $340,000 worth of revenues which both slightly exceeded very tepid expectations. As of the end of the quarter, Hyliion had an order backlog of 170 Hypertruck ERX production slots backed by deposits, plus nearly 2,000 units in reservations to date. It announced a deal for another 10 production slots backed by deposits this week. For FY2022, the company expects between $2 million to $3 million in revenue against $135 million to $145 million in operating costs.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
The analyst community is not sanguine about Hyliion's prospects. Since late February, four analyst firms including UBS and Barclays have reiterated or downgraded the stock to Neutral or Hold ratings. Two of these contained significant downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $3 to $5 a share.
The big pullback in the stock has not attracted insider buying as of yet. In fact, the CEO of the company sold almost $1.8 million worth of shares in early February and Hyliion's Chief Technology Officer disposed of just over $225,000 worth of his holdings in late April. Just over 12% of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. The company ended the first quarter with $227 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as short-term investments of $134 million, and long-term investments of $166 million.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus has Hyliion losing approximately 80 cents a share on minimal revenues in FY2022. As a piece on Seeking Alpha earlier this year articulated, this is not where management envisioned it would be in 2022 when it first came public.
According to an IPO document, the company intended to have just over 4,000 sales of its Hybrid eX units in FY2022 as well as 2500 Hypertrucks. Instead, based on the midpoint of recent revenue guidance, the company expects just less than 100 Hybrid eX units to be delivered this year while its Hypertruck is still in the testing phase and probably 12-18 months out from commercialization.
The company's balance sheet seems solid for the moment. Outside of that, it is hard to find much else positive in the company's journey to date as a public company. Until management demonstrates a consistently ability to meet milestones its lays out, the shares should be avoided.
"Those who are capable of tyranny are capable of perjury to sustain it."― Lysander Spooner
Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.