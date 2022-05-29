Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 29

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 5/31 6/15 0.3 0.335 11.67% 1.23% 13 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8/1 8/26 1.33 CAD 1.39 CAD 4.51% 4.09% 7 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 7/1 7/27 1 CAD 1.03 CAD 3.00% 4.87% 6 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 6/27 7/28 0.81 CAD 0.83 CAD 2.47% 4.82% 7 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 6/8 6/30 1.08 1.12 3.70% 6.76% 10 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 6/8 6/24 0.22 0.23 4.55% 1.75% 36 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 6/8 6/23 0.21 0.22 4.76% 3.22% 21 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 7/19 8/3 0.8 1.05 31.25% 2.10% 60 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 6/3 6/13 1.13 1.19 5.31% 4.07% 12 Medtronic plc (MDT) 6/23 7/15 0.63 0.68 7.94% 2.75% 45 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/14 6/30 0.5 0.55 10.00% 4.12% 8 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 6/8 6/23 0.45 0.52 15.56% 2.08% 12 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 7/25 8/24 1.2 CAD 1.28 CAD 6.67% 3.93% 7 TowneBank (TOWN) 6/29 7/12 0.2 0.23 15.00% 3.11% 11 Universal Corporation (UVV) 7/8 8/1 0.78 0.79 1.28% 4.98% 52

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 30

Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day

Tuesday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/1 0.55 81.59 2.70% 8 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 6/16 1.9 308.46 2.46% 13 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/15 0.53 85.91 2.47% 8 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/15 0.215 38.43 6.71% 12 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 6/24 0.64 72.94 3.51% 13 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 6/23 0.75 139.76 2.15% 20

Wednesday Jun 1 (Ex-Div 6/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/17 0.51 165.64 1.23% 12 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 7/1 0.85 136.89 2.48% 12 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6/17 0.28 35.65 3.14% 7 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 6/24 0.21 37.02 2.27% 8 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 7/1 0.29 76.16 1.52% 6 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 6/15 0.28 34.1 3.28% 20 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 7/1 0.55 107.45 2.05% 24 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 6/17 0.12 16.73 2.87% 6 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6/17 0.32 40.85 3.13% 11 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 6/17 0.18 41.22 1.75% 6 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 7/1 0.895 139.18 2.57% 66 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 6/17 0.14 36.41 1.54% 18 LCI Industries (LCII) 6/17 1.05 117.6 3.57% 7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 6/17 1.12 240.92 1.86% 21 Linde plc (LIN) 6/17 1.17 329.63 1.42% 29 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 6/15 0.31 32.38 3.83% 11 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 6/15 0.23 23.7 3.88% 41 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 6/24 0.2209 39.64 2.23% 9 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 6/15 0.18 26.16 2.75% 10 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/30 1.15 171.77 2.68% 50 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/21 0.26 40.33 2.58% 20 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 7/1 0.17 21.88 3.11% 9 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 6/17 0.65 161 1.61% 19

Thursday Jun 2 (Ex-Div 6/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 6/23 4.88 666.53 2.93% 13 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 6/20 0.16 26.98 2.37% 8 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 6/21 0.29 32.28 3.59% 10 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 6/13 1.19 117.08 4.07% 12 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 6/20 1.38 251.87 2.19% 46 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 6/20 0.28 47.74 2.35% 18 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.305 115.99 1.05% 19

Friday Jun 3 (Ex-Div 6/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corporation (AL) 7/8 0.185 38.07 1.94% 10 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 6/22 0.265 68.75 1.54% 54 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 6/21 0.79 119.68 2.64% 54 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6/21 0.2825 14.95 7.56% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 6/1 0.4 2.6% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6/1 0.25 1.7% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 6/1 0.65 4.2% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 6/6 0.68 2.3% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 6/3 0.28 3.2% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 6/1 0.655 1.7% American States Water Company (AWR) 6/1 0.365 1.8% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 6/1 0.595 3.1% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 6/3 0.065 0.5% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 6/1 0.2625 1.2% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/2 1.45 2.8% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 6/2 0.4 3.5% ConocoPhillips (COP) 6/1 0.46 1.6% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 6/1 0.54 0.9% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 6/3 0.125 2.5% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 6/1 0.205 2.4% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 6/1 0.86 7.4% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6/1 1.01 3.3% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 6/1 0.22 2.4% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 6/1 1.72 1.4% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/3 0.98 2.0% Intel Corporation (INTC) 6/1 0.365 3.3% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 6/1 1.05 1.1% The Kroger Co. (KR) 6/1 0.21 1.6% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 6/2 0.125 1.1% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 6/3 0.245 1.4% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 6/2 0.3 1.3% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 6/3 0.276 1.5% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 6/1 0.29 1.3% Neenah, Inc. (NP) 6/2 0.475 4.9% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6/1 0.62 2.8% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 6/3 1.33 2.0% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 6/1 0.85 4.3% Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/1 0.97 3.8% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 6/2 0.34 3.4% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 6/3 0.6 0.9% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 6/1 0.28 1.4% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 6/1 0.99 3.2% SJW Group (SJW) 6/1 0.36 2.4% The Southern Company (SO) 6/6 0.68 3.6% Switch, Inc. (SWCH) 6/6 0.0525 0.6% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 6/1 0.62 2.6% Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 6/1 0.41 1.9% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 6/3 0.56 1.7% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 6/1 0.48 3.9% The Timken Company (TKR) 6/2 0.31 2.0% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 6/2 1.52 3.3% Visa Inc. (V) 6/1 0.375 0.7% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 6/3 0.24 3.0% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 6/1 0.23 0.7% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 6/3 0.6 2.2% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 6/1 0.7275 2.7% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 6/1 0.2682 2.3% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 6/1 0.325 0.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.