Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 29
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
5/31
|
6/15
|
0.3
|
0.335
|
11.67%
|
1.23%
|
13
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
8/1
|
8/26
|
1.33 CAD
|
1.39 CAD
|
4.51%
|
4.09%
|
7
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
7/1
|
7/27
|
1 CAD
|
1.03 CAD
|
3.00%
|
4.87%
|
6
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
6/27
|
7/28
|
0.81 CAD
|
0.83 CAD
|
2.47%
|
4.82%
|
7
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
6/8
|
6/30
|
1.08
|
1.12
|
3.70%
|
6.76%
|
10
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
6/8
|
6/24
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
1.75%
|
36
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
6/8
|
6/23
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
3.22%
|
21
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
7/19
|
8/3
|
0.8
|
1.05
|
31.25%
|
2.10%
|
60
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
6/3
|
6/13
|
1.13
|
1.19
|
5.31%
|
4.07%
|
12
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
6/23
|
7/15
|
0.63
|
0.68
|
7.94%
|
2.75%
|
45
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
6/14
|
6/30
|
0.5
|
0.55
|
10.00%
|
4.12%
|
8
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/8
|
6/23
|
0.45
|
0.52
|
15.56%
|
2.08%
|
12
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
7/25
|
8/24
|
1.2 CAD
|
1.28 CAD
|
6.67%
|
3.93%
|
7
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
6/29
|
7/12
|
0.2
|
0.23
|
15.00%
|
3.11%
|
11
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
7/8
|
8/1
|
0.78
|
0.79
|
1.28%
|
4.98%
|
52
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 30
Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day
Tuesday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
7/1
|
0.55
|
81.59
|
2.70%
|
8
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
6/16
|
1.9
|
308.46
|
2.46%
|
13
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
6/15
|
0.53
|
85.91
|
2.47%
|
8
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
6/15
|
0.215
|
38.43
|
6.71%
|
12
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
6/24
|
0.64
|
72.94
|
3.51%
|
13
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
6/23
|
0.75
|
139.76
|
2.15%
|
20
Wednesday Jun 1 (Ex-Div 6/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
6/17
|
0.51
|
165.64
|
1.23%
|
12
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
7/1
|
0.85
|
136.89
|
2.48%
|
12
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
6/17
|
0.28
|
35.65
|
3.14%
|
7
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
6/24
|
0.21
|
37.02
|
2.27%
|
8
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
7/1
|
0.29
|
76.16
|
1.52%
|
6
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
6/15
|
0.28
|
34.1
|
3.28%
|
20
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
7/1
|
0.55
|
107.45
|
2.05%
|
24
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
6/17
|
0.12
|
16.73
|
2.87%
|
6
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
6/17
|
0.32
|
40.85
|
3.13%
|
11
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
6/17
|
0.18
|
41.22
|
1.75%
|
6
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
7/1
|
0.895
|
139.18
|
2.57%
|
66
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
6/17
|
0.14
|
36.41
|
1.54%
|
18
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
6/17
|
1.05
|
117.6
|
3.57%
|
7
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
6/17
|
1.12
|
240.92
|
1.86%
|
21
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
6/17
|
1.17
|
329.63
|
1.42%
|
29
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
6/15
|
0.31
|
32.38
|
3.83%
|
11
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
6/15
|
0.23
|
23.7
|
3.88%
|
41
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
6/24
|
0.2209
|
39.64
|
2.23%
|
9
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
6/15
|
0.18
|
26.16
|
2.75%
|
10
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/30
|
1.15
|
171.77
|
2.68%
|
50
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
6/21
|
0.26
|
40.33
|
2.58%
|
20
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
7/1
|
0.17
|
21.88
|
3.11%
|
9
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
6/17
|
0.65
|
161
|
1.61%
|
19
Thursday Jun 2 (Ex-Div 6/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
6/23
|
4.88
|
666.53
|
2.93%
|
13
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
6/20
|
0.16
|
26.98
|
2.37%
|
8
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
6/21
|
0.29
|
32.28
|
3.59%
|
10
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
6/13
|
1.19
|
117.08
|
4.07%
|
12
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
6/20
|
1.38
|
251.87
|
2.19%
|
46
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
6/20
|
0.28
|
47.74
|
2.35%
|
18
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/1
|
0.305
|
115.99
|
1.05%
|
19
Friday Jun 3 (Ex-Div 6/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
7/8
|
0.185
|
38.07
|
1.94%
|
10
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
6/22
|
0.265
|
68.75
|
1.54%
|
54
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
6/21
|
0.79
|
119.68
|
2.64%
|
54
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
6/21
|
0.2825
|
14.95
|
7.56%
|
8
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
6/1
|
0.4
|
2.6%
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
6/1
|
0.25
|
1.7%
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
6/1
|
0.65
|
4.2%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
6/6
|
0.68
|
2.3%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
6/3
|
0.28
|
3.2%
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
6/1
|
0.655
|
1.7%
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
6/1
|
0.365
|
1.8%
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
6/1
|
0.595
|
3.1%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
6/3
|
0.065
|
0.5%
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
6/1
|
0.2625
|
1.2%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
6/2
|
1.45
|
2.8%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
6/2
|
0.4
|
3.5%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
6/1
|
0.46
|
1.6%
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
6/1
|
0.54
|
0.9%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
6/3
|
0.125
|
2.5%
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
6/1
|
0.205
|
2.4%
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
6/1
|
0.86
|
7.4%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
6/1
|
1.01
|
3.3%
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
6/1
|
0.22
|
2.4%
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
6/1
|
1.72
|
1.4%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
6/3
|
0.98
|
2.0%
|
Intel Corporation
|
(INTC)
|
6/1
|
0.365
|
3.3%
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
6/1
|
1.05
|
1.1%
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
6/1
|
0.21
|
1.6%
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
6/2
|
0.125
|
1.1%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
6/3
|
0.245
|
1.4%
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
6/2
|
0.3
|
1.3%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
6/3
|
0.276
|
1.5%
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
6/1
|
0.29
|
1.3%
|
Neenah, Inc.
|
(NP)
|
6/2
|
0.475
|
4.9%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
6/1
|
0.62
|
2.8%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
6/3
|
1.33
|
2.0%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
6/1
|
0.85
|
4.3%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
6/1
|
0.97
|
3.8%
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
6/2
|
0.34
|
3.4%
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
6/3
|
0.6
|
0.9%
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
6/1
|
0.28
|
1.4%
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
6/1
|
0.99
|
3.2%
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
6/1
|
0.36
|
2.4%
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
6/6
|
0.68
|
3.6%
|
Switch, Inc.
|
(SWCH)
|
6/6
|
0.0525
|
0.6%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
6/1
|
0.62
|
2.6%
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
6/1
|
0.41
|
1.9%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
6/3
|
0.56
|
1.7%
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
6/1
|
0.48
|
3.9%
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
6/2
|
0.31
|
2.0%
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
6/2
|
1.52
|
3.3%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
6/1
|
0.375
|
0.7%
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
6/3
|
0.24
|
3.0%
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
6/1
|
0.23
|
0.7%
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
6/3
|
0.6
|
2.2%
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
6/1
|
0.7275
|
2.7%
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
6/1
|
0.2682
|
2.3%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
6/1
|
0.325
|
0.8%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAX, HD, MDT, PEP, SWK, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.