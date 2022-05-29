JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Atlas Copco AB ((OTCPK:ATLKY)(OTCPK:ATLKF)(OTCPK:ATLCY)) is one of our favorite industrial companies, even if it almost always looks expensive. It is not as well-known as some of its competitors, such as Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW). In part due to the fact that it is based out of Sweden. In any case, this is a remarkable company that investors should get to know better and be ready to invest when there are pull-backs.

Another reason we very much like Atlas Copco is that it is a company that tries to embed sustainability in everything it does; from financial sustainability to environmental and innovation sustainability. It is a company that is investing increasing amounts in R&D to improve its products, make them better, more energy efficient and reliable, and safer.

Company Divisions

We'll do a quick overview of the company for the benefit of those not familiar with it. Atlas Copco operates in the four main business areas show below. They are all attractive business segments with returns on capital employed going from 12% at industrial technique, to an impressive 84% at compressor technique.

Atlas Copco Investor Presentation

These four business areas have a number of divisions each, which manufacture a number of complex products as shown below, and the products are targeted to a diverse set of end customers including electronics, automotive, process industry, construction, services, and general manufacturing. The products have a reputation for quality, reliability, and energy efficiency, something the company is very proud of.

Atlas Copco Investor Presentation

Growth

After a few years of lackluster growth, the company is now having a very attractive organic growth profile. Below can be seen the order growth per quarter, and it is clear that growth is very cyclical, but also that it is now accelerating.

The reason growth has been so strong recently is because a lot of companies are rushing to expand production, especially in the electronics and semiconductor industries, triggering massive spending on capital goods.

Atlas Copco Investor Presentation

R&D

To be able to offer some of the best products in its categories, Atlas Copco invests heavily in R&D. Not only has the absolute amount invested in R&D been increasing, but the percentage relative to revenue has also been increasing and stands now at ~3.76%.

Data by YCharts

By investing heavily in R&D and innovation the company seeks to drive organic growth, profitability, develop key products for customer's operations, and gain leading positions in its defined markets.

Financials

Given the high returns on capital employed that several of its business segments have, retained earnings are able to compound profits very nicely. This has resulted in a marked out-performance when compared to the S&P 500 index. Even after the recent price correction that Atlas Copco shares suffered, they have returned more than 4x the S&P total return. We believe this out-performance is set to continue, and shareholders should be able to benefit as long as they choose their entry point wisely.

Data by YCharts

Another place where we can see the quality of the business reflected is in the superior profit margins that it has. Its average gross profit margin has been ~40%, but where it really shines is with very high operating margins of more than 20% on average.

Data by YCharts

The high profitability levels the company benefits from create high returns on equity ROE and on invested capital ROIC. By reinvesting profits at these high rates of return is how the company has managed to compound returns in a spectacular fashion and has been able to crush the S&P 500 returns.

Data by YCharts

One area where the company has lagged behind somewhat is revenue growth. As seen below, in the last ten years it has barely doubled revenues, which means its growth rate is a relatively mundane ~7%. We hope the company figures out ways to accelerate sales growth, which would really turbo-charge returns for investors.

Atlas Copco Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

Atlas Copco has a strong balance sheet with a lot of liquidity in the form of cash and equivalents, and a very manageable net total long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

Its debt to EBITDA has been trending lower, and it is now below 1x. This gives the company a lot of optionality should it choose to do a big acquisition or to embark in significant share repurchases.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

As we've seen, Atlas Copco is a superior business, but investors have to choose their entry points carefully as shares tend to be richly valued. Below we can see that up until recently shares were trading at almost 30x EV/EBITDA, but the share price correction has brought them down to a more reasonable ~15x. This multiple is closer to its ten-year average of 15.2x.

Data by YCharts

Compared to some of its peers Atlas Copco is trading in the middle of the pack, with an EV/Revenues multiple of ~4x. It is important to note that both Illinois Tool Works and Ingersoll Rand are also high-quality businesses operating in similar industries, so there isn't a big surprise that they tend to trade with relatively close valuations.

Data by YCharts

Looking at its price/book ratio, we see that it too is finally below its ten-year average, another sign that maybe shares are finally more reasonably valued.

Data by YCharts

The price/earnings ratio has also come down with the share price correction, and now it stands at a lot more reasonable 24x.

Data by YCharts

Risks

There are two big risks we see when investing in Atlas Copco. One is doing so when the valuation is too stretched. As we've seen, the valuation sometimes becomes too extreme. The other important risk to consider is that most of Atlas Copco's businesses sell expensive pieces of equipment, and the investment in capital expenditures tends to be quite cyclical. During good economic times companies purchase capital goods to expand production, but during recessions companies are a lot less likely to buy new equipment. Below we can see the cyclicality of capital goods orders in the US.

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, Atlas Copco is well aware of this issue, and they have worked hard to adapt their business model to be more agile and resistant. The company has worked to create a more variable cost structure and has grown its stable aftermarket business. During deteriorating economic times, it reduces variable costs and makes working capital reductions. During an improving business climate, it adds variable costs, increases working capital, and makes small incremental investments. This strategy makes the company a lot more resilient to the cyclicality of its industry.

Conclusion

Atlas Copco is a remarkable company that has rewarded long-term shareholders with exceptional investment compounding. It invests heavily in R&D and works hard to create some of the best pieces of equipment that are reliable, energy efficiency, and that make its customers more productive. We believe the company continues to have a bright future and will continue to compound profits at very high rates. It is important, however, to choose the right time and the right valuation to purchase the shares. We believe the company is now reasonably valued, even though it is not exactly a bargain either. If shares go down another 10-20% we would seriously consider making an investment.