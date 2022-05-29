gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Aircraft, especially aircraft engines, are incredibly complicated pieces of machinery. They undergo significant amounts of stress and, as a result, need to be repaired from time to time. Although many customers might gravitate to the original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, that were responsible for the creation of the equipment originally, there are some customers that would opt to purchase parts from another party. For those who fit in this category, one valid company is HEICO (NYSE:HEI). Despite experiencing some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this firm has done well to grow its top and bottom lines in recent years. Fundamentally, it is a solid operator that would likely go on to create additional value for its investors. But this does not mean that it should be considered an attractive opportunity at this point in time. Given how expensive shares are, both on an absolute basis and relative to peers, there are certainly better opportunities to be had at this time.

A quality company at a high price

The management team at HEICO describes the company as the world's largest manufacturer of FAA-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts if you exclude the OEM firms and their subcontractors. In addition to these products, the company also produces other electrical equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. Operationally speaking, the firm is divided up into two different segments. The first of these is called the Flight Support Group.

This unit is responsible for producing jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts that it then puts on sale to its customers at prices that are generally lower than the parts produced by OEMs. These products are varied by nature and numerous today. At present, the company has received approval for and has produced approximately 12,000 different parts that it can sell to its customers. In addition, the business typically adds between 300 and 500 new parts that are approved each year. This segment also repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft components, avionics and instruments for domestic and foreign commercial air carriers and aircraft repair companies, plus it does the same for military and business aircraft operators. The enterprise produces and sells specialty parts as a subcontractor for different OEMs as well, plus it designs and produces thermal insulation blankets and parts, as well as removable and reusable insulation systems for its customers. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment accounted for 49.1% of the company's revenue but only 35.4% of its profits.

The next segment is its Electronic Technologies Group. Through this, the company produces and sells types of electronic, data, microwave, and electro-optical products. Examples of products in its portfolio include infrared simulation and test equipment, laser range Finder receivers, electrical power supplies, backup power supplies, power conversion products, underwater locator beacons, panels and indicators, amplifier modules, and more. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment accounted for 50.9% of the company's revenue and for an impressive 64.6% of its profits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the years leading up to the pandemic, the management team at HEICO did a good job of growing the company's top line. Revenue increased from $1.52 billion in 2017 to $2.06 billion in 2019. When the bottom fell out and air travel declined, the need for the company's services vastly decreased. That took revenue down to $1.79 billion in 2020. However, that decline was short-lived. In 2021, HEICO reported sales of $1.87 billion, indicating the start of a recovery for the enterprise. Heading into the 2022 fiscal year, things are looking even better. Revenue in the first half of the year was $1.03 billion. That represents an increase of 16.3% over the $884.6 million generated one year earlier. Unfortunately, management has not provided any guidance as to what revenue will look like for the rest of the year. However, it is likely that the strength for the business will continue.

When it comes to profitability, the company has seen a similar trend. Net income rose from $186 million in 2017 to $327.9 million in 2019. Despite the rather significant drop in revenue, net income held fairly firm, coming in during 2020 at $314 million. Then, in 2021, despite seeing revenue rise, net income fell a bit further to $304.2 million. Though this was a negative, other profitability metrics showed continued signs of improvement. After seeing operating cash flow drop from $437.4 million in 2019 to $409.1 million in 2020, the metric then increased in 2021 to $444.1 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA also increased, climbing from $465.7 million in 2020 to $487.2 million last year. Unfortunately, this is still lower than the $543.2 million reported for 2019.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the current fiscal year, bottom-line performance has largely been positive. Net income in the first half of the year came in at $171.9 million. That is 21.7% above the $141.3 million generated the same time last year. Operating cash flow did worsen, falling from $210.1 million to $174.8 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen, climbing from $224 million to $268.8 million. During that same timeframe, EBITDA improved as well, climbing from $199.6 million to $246.6 million. Once again, management has not offered guidance when it comes to profitability. But if we annualize results seen for the first half of the year, then investors should anticipate net income of around $370.1 million. Operating cash flow should be around $548.7 million. And EBITDA should come in at around $584.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking this data, we can effectively price the company. On a price-to-earnings basis, using data from 2021, we can see that the business is trading at a multiple of 52.5. This drops to 43.1 if we rely on 2022 estimates. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 35.9. This decreases to 29.1 on a forward basis. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiples should be 33.8, a number that should drop to 28.6 if the 2022 estimates are accurate. To put this in perspective, I decided to price the company relative to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 15.5 to a high of 48.1. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was from 8.5 to 28.7. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was from 9.8 to 19.5. In all three scenarios, HEICO was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA HEICO 52.5 35.9 33.8 Howmet Aerospace (HWM) 47.2 28.7 19.5 Textron (TXT) 18.3 8.5 10.5 Elbit Systems (ESLT) 31.7 20.9 17.1 Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK:RYCEY) 48.1 N/A 9.8 Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) 15.5 13.1 10.7

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I have no doubt in my mind that HEICO is a quality operator in its space. Long term, the business will likely do well to grow its top and bottom lines. Having said that, shares just look too expensive at this moment. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to similar players. And absent some material change to make shares cheaper, I do not see any material upside for investors moving forward.