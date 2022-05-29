simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

The Healthcare sector has held up well in a tumultuous 2022. So far this year, the iShares Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) is down less than 5% versus a sharp 12.8% decline for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), including dividends. While the Energy sector is by far the winning niche, with a 61% YTD total return, Healthcare plays both defense and offense with large pharmaceutical firms and growthy biotech stocks.

Healthcare Sector Outperforming This Year

Stockcharts.com

Medical Devices With Relative Strength in 2022

Finviz

Among the steadier industries is Medical Device makers. The ETF to play the group is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) which seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the medical devices sector, according to iShares. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is its 4th-largest holding at 4.6%. Shares of BSX are down just 3% total return in 2022, a big relative winner to IHI and the broad market.

BSX: Major Component in IHI

iShares

S&P 500 YTD Performance Heat Map

Finviz

BSX Profile & Earnings

Boston Scientific engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through three segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular, and MedSurg, According to The Wall Street Journal. The stock features a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0x, with EPS of $1.65. The company does not pay a dividend. The $59 billion market cap stock has beaten analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

BSX: A History of EPS Beats

Nasdaq

Fundamental Strength

Analysts at BofA Global Research are bullish on BSX. They see strong earnings growth in the years ahead driven by organic revenue growth and continued beefy margins. BofA also notes a strong drug pipeline which should boost profits. Still, there is downside risk should competitor Abbott Laboratories (ABT) gain ground. COVID-related headwinds cannot be ruled out either, according to BofA.

BSX: Growth at a Reasonable Price

BofA Global Research

Given robust growth trends and a reasonable valuation, shares look good for investors seeking earnings growth at a decent price.

Q2 Earnings Date & Healthcare Conference

Looking ahead, corporate event data from Wall Street Horizon shows that BSX’s Q2 earnings report is unconfirmed for Tuesday, July 26 BMO. The company is also slated to participate in the September 7 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2022.

BSX Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

The chart tells a definitive story. BSX is rangebound between $38 and $47. Bulls want to see a breakout from this range, preferably on a weekly closing basis to confirm the move. Should that happen, a measured move target of $56 would be in play based on the current $9 range. Conversely, a breakdown below the $38 range-low (touched last December and just a few weeks ago) would trigger a bearish price objective of $29. While that price level could happen, I see better support at $33 – the second-half 2020 lows.

BSX Four-Year Chart: $9 Range

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am bullish on BSX once a breakout above $48 happens. The growth story and valuation picture both look solid, so now it’s just about the technicals. Should a bearish breakdown take place, look for support near $33 and then $29.