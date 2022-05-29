David Ramos/Getty Images News

Thesis and Background

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) faces mixed signals ahead. On the positive side, it finished 2021 with better-than-expected results. Momentum from key segments continued. Hybrid cloud adoption kept its growth. Software and consulting segments also maintained a healthy margin and healthy backlog. The consulting segment saw a 40% increase in bookings, and book-to-bill remained at a solid 1.1 for the quarter and over the last year. Looking forward, there are further growth potentials, as CEO Arvind Krishna commented (the emphases were added by me):

“Demand for hybrid cloud and AI drove growth in both Software and Consulting in the first quarter. Today we’re a more focused business and our results reflect the execution of our strategy. We are off to a solid start for the year, and we now see revenue growth for 2022 at the high end of our model.”

On the negative side, there are also many concerns. In the long term, whether it can transition successfully from its old server business remains uncertain. And the ultimate success of the Red Hat acquisition remains to be seen. In the near term, leverage is at a historical peak. Combined with interest rate uncertainties, it could limit its future capital allocation flexibility as discussed immediately below.

Capital structure and capital allocation

The following table shows the capital structure of IBM in the past 10 years. The elephant in the room as I see is the high debt level. Its long-term debt has increased by $20B in the past decade, from $24B in 2011 to the current level of $44B. As a result, its capital structure has become more leveraged. Its equity/EV ratio has declined from 89% to 72% over the past 10 years, and Debt/EV ratios climbed up from 11% to about 30% now. Admittedly, these are still healthy ratios when IBM’s stable cash generation is considered. But it does limit its capital allocation optionality.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha

Looking forward, the good news is that IBM’s current level of debt portably has peaked and will begin to deleverage from here on. IBM generates healthy cash flow (a total of $1.2B of free cash in Q1 2022). And it confirmed its guidance of a free cash flow of $10–$10.5 billion for full-year 2022. I expect such free cash flow sufficient to fund its significant CAPEX investments in R&D, to expand its ecosystem, and at the same time reduce leverage. As CFO Jim Kavanaugh commented,

In terms of uses of cash for the quarter, we invested about $700 million in acquisitions and we returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends. We also issued $4 billion of debt in early February, which supports maturities later in the year. This results in a March cash position of $10.8 billion and debt of over $54 billion.

IBM earnings presentation

Profitability remains healthy

Another good piece of news for IBM investors is that profitability remains very healthy and consistent, as shown by comparison against its return on capital.

This analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") to evaluate its cost of capital. The WACC is calculated as:

WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate)

We already have all the inputs above for the WACC calculation from the capital structure evaluation. So the next chart directly shows the WACC results. Note that the cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (“CAPM”), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year treasury bond yield).

As seen, the cost of equity for IBM has been quite stable at around 8.5% in the past decade. And its WACC has been even lower thanks to the low borrowing rates. Its WACC has fluctuated in a narrow range between 6.5% to 7.8% in the past decade, with an average of 7.0%.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart compares the WACC against its return on equity (“ROE”). As seen, its ROE has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. Its ROE has been on average 37.5% in recent years. It is substantially and consistently higher than the average WACC of 6.5 to 7.8% As aforementioned, illustrating its sustainable and healthy profitability.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Valuation and expected return

Here I will use the discounted dividend model (“DDM”) given IBM’s stable dividends. In the DDM model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value. And this analysis uses the WACC as the discount rate because WACC is the minimum required return that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of capital.

The DDM calculations for IBM are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC considering its historical range of 6.5% to 7.8% and various terminal dividend growth rates (“DGR”) from 2.0 to 4.5%. The DGR a mature business can perpetually maintain is typically in the mid to lower-single digit range.

Author Author

To me, the most probable scenarios are those in the middle highlighted with red. Specifically,

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $160. The base case considers an average WACC around its historical mean of 7.0% and an average DGR between 3.0% to 3.5%. In this case, the current price represents a margin of safety of about 15%.

The bull case considers a lucky combination of a higher growth rate of 3.5% and a lower cost of capital of 7.25%. The fair value in this case will be about $175. In this case, investment at the current price features a wider margin of safety of 26%, and the five-year annual return is estimated to be about 4.7%.

The bear case represents an unlucky combination of a higher cost of capital of 7.5% and a lower growth rate of 3%. In this case, investment at the current price has a thin margin of safety of about 5%.

Final thoughts and risks

Considering the mixed signals ahead, my rating for IBM is hold under the current conditions. On the positive side, momentum from key segments continued. Particularly, the consulting segment kept enjoying healthy growth and high margin, with a 40% increase in bookings and a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio. On the negative side, there are also many concerns both in the long-term and near-term. The current price represents about fair valuation, and there is no significant margin of safety here.

There are a few other risks to consider here.