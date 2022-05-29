IBM: Mixed Signals Ahead - Hold
Summary
- IBM reported strong 2021 results, and management sees revenue growth for 2022 at the high end of their model.
- Although looking ahead, there are several risks too.
- Debt burden and competition limit its ability for shareholder returns.
- Meanwhile, its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities require continued capital investment and face stiff competition.
- In terms of valuation, its current price represents a fair valuation and offers no meaningful margin of safety.
- I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Thesis and Background
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) faces mixed signals ahead. On the positive side, it finished 2021 with better-than-expected results. Momentum from key segments continued. Hybrid cloud adoption kept its growth. Software and consulting segments also maintained a healthy margin and healthy backlog. The consulting segment saw a 40% increase in bookings, and book-to-bill remained at a solid 1.1 for the quarter and over the last year. Looking forward, there are further growth potentials, as CEO Arvind Krishna commented (the emphases were added by me):
“Demand for hybrid cloud and AI drove growth in both Software and Consulting in the first quarter. Today we’re a more focused business and our results reflect the execution of our strategy. We are off to a solid start for the year, and we now see revenue growth for 2022 at the high end of our model.”
On the negative side, there are also many concerns. In the long term, whether it can transition successfully from its old server business remains uncertain. And the ultimate success of the Red Hat acquisition remains to be seen. In the near term, leverage is at a historical peak. Combined with interest rate uncertainties, it could limit its future capital allocation flexibility as discussed immediately below.
Capital structure and capital allocation
The following table shows the capital structure of IBM in the past 10 years. The elephant in the room as I see is the high debt level. Its long-term debt has increased by $20B in the past decade, from $24B in 2011 to the current level of $44B. As a result, its capital structure has become more leveraged. Its equity/EV ratio has declined from 89% to 72% over the past 10 years, and Debt/EV ratios climbed up from 11% to about 30% now. Admittedly, these are still healthy ratios when IBM’s stable cash generation is considered. But it does limit its capital allocation optionality.
Looking forward, the good news is that IBM’s current level of debt portably has peaked and will begin to deleverage from here on. IBM generates healthy cash flow (a total of $1.2B of free cash in Q1 2022). And it confirmed its guidance of a free cash flow of $10–$10.5 billion for full-year 2022. I expect such free cash flow sufficient to fund its significant CAPEX investments in R&D, to expand its ecosystem, and at the same time reduce leverage. As CFO Jim Kavanaugh commented,
In terms of uses of cash for the quarter, we invested about $700 million in acquisitions and we returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends. We also issued $4 billion of debt in early February, which supports maturities later in the year. This results in a March cash position of $10.8 billion and debt of over $54 billion.
Profitability remains healthy
Another good piece of news for IBM investors is that profitability remains very healthy and consistent, as shown by comparison against its return on capital.
This analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") to evaluate its cost of capital. The WACC is calculated as:
WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate)
We already have all the inputs above for the WACC calculation from the capital structure evaluation. So the next chart directly shows the WACC results. Note that the cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (“CAPM”), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year treasury bond yield).
As seen, the cost of equity for IBM has been quite stable at around 8.5% in the past decade. And its WACC has been even lower thanks to the low borrowing rates. Its WACC has fluctuated in a narrow range between 6.5% to 7.8% in the past decade, with an average of 7.0%.
The next chart compares the WACC against its return on equity (“ROE”). As seen, its ROE has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. Its ROE has been on average 37.5% in recent years. It is substantially and consistently higher than the average WACC of 6.5 to 7.8% As aforementioned, illustrating its sustainable and healthy profitability.
Valuation and expected return
Here I will use the discounted dividend model (“DDM”) given IBM’s stable dividends. In the DDM model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value. And this analysis uses the WACC as the discount rate because WACC is the minimum required return that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of capital.
The DDM calculations for IBM are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC considering its historical range of 6.5% to 7.8% and various terminal dividend growth rates (“DGR”) from 2.0 to 4.5%. The DGR a mature business can perpetually maintain is typically in the mid to lower-single digit range.
To me, the most probable scenarios are those in the middle highlighted with red. Specifically,
- As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $160. The base case considers an average WACC around its historical mean of 7.0% and an average DGR between 3.0% to 3.5%. In this case, the current price represents a margin of safety of about 15%.
- The bull case considers a lucky combination of a higher growth rate of 3.5% and a lower cost of capital of 7.25%. The fair value in this case will be about $175. In this case, investment at the current price features a wider margin of safety of 26%, and the five-year annual return is estimated to be about 4.7%.
- The bear case represents an unlucky combination of a higher cost of capital of 7.5% and a lower growth rate of 3%. In this case, investment at the current price has a thin margin of safety of about 5%.
Final thoughts and risks
Considering the mixed signals ahead, my rating for IBM is hold under the current conditions. On the positive side, momentum from key segments continued. Particularly, the consulting segment kept enjoying healthy growth and high margin, with a 40% increase in bookings and a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio. On the negative side, there are also many concerns both in the long-term and near-term. The current price represents about fair valuation, and there is no significant margin of safety here.
There are a few other risks to consider here.
- The interest rate risk. As aforementioned, IBM’s current long-term debt is about $44B. Hence, further hikes in borrowing rate could cause non-negligible additional interest expenses.
- Debt burden and competition limit its capital allocation flexibility and shareholder returns. Its token dividend raise (by 1 penny per share, or 0.61%) serves as an example of a clear symptom of such a lack of flexibility.
- For the long-term, IBM is now aggressively investing in new R&D to transition away from its old-fashion server businesses. It has also been actively acquiring companies to build its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities. It is unclear if it can successfully catch up and compete with other more established players in this space.
If you like this analysis, check out Envision Early Retirement to see our other ideas and real portfolios.
- Receive actionable and unambiguous ideas across multiple assets.
- Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
- Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.
We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.
Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.
This article was written by
** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.
** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment
** PhD, 2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in advanced and renewable energy solutions
** 15 years of investment management experiences
Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.
** Diverse background and holistic approach
Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities.
I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.
Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.