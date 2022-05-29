vm/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we put Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the spotlight for the first time. This small cap concern in the 3D printing space has been disappointing for shareholders since it debuted on the market some nine months ago. The bear market in most parts of equities certainly haven't help the cause so far in 2022. Can the shares rebound? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview:

Velo3D Inc. is based just outside of San Jose, CA. The company designs, produces metal additive three dimensional printers that enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts. The company both sells and leases to customers for use in their businesses. The stock currently goes for around $2.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $445 million.

The company provides a complete 3D printer solution which as explained on the firm's website consists of:

Flow™ print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of metal 3D printers, Assure™ real-time quality validation and control software, and is enabled by our Intelligent Fusion® underlying manufacturing process.

First Quarter Results:

On May 10th, the company reported first quarter numbers. The company lost 13 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis. Revenues rose more than 900% from the same period a year ago to $12.2 million. Sales were up 17% from the prior quarter as was order backlog.

The company continues to see solid demand as backlog grew approximately 80% to $55 million. The company is guiding to $87 million to $91 million in overall sales in FY2022 as volume production of its Sapphire XC printer has commenced.

As can be seen above, this consists mainly of sales from equipment. Recurring revenues should become a bigger part of the revenue mix as more units continue to get installed. This should improve margins over time, all things being equal.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

This is the analyst action the stock has seen so far in 2022. In early March, Bank of America downgraded the shares to a Neutral with a $7 price target. Right after first quarter results were posted, both Lake Street and Needham both reiterated Buy ratings with identical $6 price targets. Lake Street had a $10 price target on VLD prior to the quarterly earnings report.

The company ended the first quarter with just over $185 million in cash and marketable securities after posting a quarterly GAAP net loss of $65.3 million. The majority of that net loss was due to losses on the fair value of warrants, loss on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP loss excluding these items was $23.1 million. Management stated on the quarterly earnings press release that it believed 'it has the liquidity for ongoing technology investments as well as providing the resources needed to fund its growth plans'.

Verdict:

The current analysis consensus has the company losing roughly 50 cents a share as revenues more than triple to just over $85 million. They believe this loss will drop by a third in FY2023 as sales expand to $150 million.

There is not much research on this company as this is the first Seeking Alpha on this name since the shares debuted on the market late last summer. Velo3D seems to be interesting player in the 3D printing manufacturing sub-sector. This part of the market has been crushed in 2022 as most of the market has gone into 'risk off' mode.

Velo3D is likely to continue to post decreasing losses in coming years as sales ramp up impressively. While not cheap at approximately three times FY2023 projected sales, I think there is enough to this story to merit a small 'watch item' holding for aggressive long-term investors. There are options available against this equity. The premiums in them are solid and have decent liquidity. Therefore, I will probably use a simple covered call strategy Tuesday when the market reopens to establish a small position in VLD.