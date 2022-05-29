Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) investors had another unwelcomed scare recently when Snap (SNAP) revised its Q2 guidance just a few weeks after its Q1 earnings in late April. Snap's revised guidance shocked the digital advertising industry as investors fretted about which of its peers could be next.

Consequently, Meta's consensus estimates have also been revised markedly throughout FY22-23. However, FB stock held above its April bottom firmly. We discussed in a pre-earnings article that the market was looking to force a bottom in FB stock. Our price action analysis suggests the double bottom in FB stock has formed and corroborates our belief that the worst is over, despite the significant downgrades in its estimates.

We revise our rating on FB stock from Buy to Strong Buy, with a near-term price target (PT) of $220. A reliable break above its $230 resistance level would be highly constructive for the medium-term recovery of FB stock.

Consensus Estimates Downgraded Significantly

Meta adjusted EBITDA change % consensus estimates comps (S&P Cap IQ) Meta revenue change % consensus estimates comps (S&P Cap IQ)

It shouldn't surprise investors that Meta's revenue and profitability estimates were revised significantly, given the adjustments to Snap's guidance. Notably, the revisions could have been worse if Meta wasn't slowing hiring and investments. Therefore, we believe Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and team has made the correct decision to scale back OpEx to protect margins amid slowing growth. Morgan Stanley (MS) highlighted it was confident that such a move would help Meta raise its FCF generation moving forward.

However, the revisions by Snap took the Street by surprise. Hence, we think it's prudent that FB's estimates have been scaled back to reflect a weaker digital ads industry backdrop.

Readers can glean from our charts above and observe the impact on Meta's revenue estimates from April (post-FQ1 earnings). As a result, Meta is expected to increase revenue by just 0.8% YoY in FQ2, down from its 5.5% estimates previously. Notably, Meta's revenue estimates have been downgraded through FY22-23. Therefore, the Street has set the bar lower for Meta over the next two years. Notwithstanding, we think this sets up FB very well for its Q2 earnings card.

Furthermore, Meta's adjusted EBITDA estimates have been revised markedly downwards from April. However, the recovery and its profitability trend remain intact. Consequently, Meta's profitability decline is expected to reach a nadir in FQ2 before increasing through FY22-23. So, the expectations remain intact, even though the slope is expected to be gentler. Again, it sets up FB with a lower bar to clear in FQ2, which is favorable.

FB Stock's Double Bottom Remains Intact

FB price chart (TradingView)

As seen above, FB stock has maintained its double bottom bear trap that formed in April. However, unlike SNAP stock which broke its near-term support, FB stock remained resilient and held its support level.

We believe it's significant because Meta's revenue and profitability estimates were downgraded substantially by the Street through FY23. Those were not minimal adjustments. Therefore, it demonstrated the potency of the double bottom price action reversal and corroborated our thesis that FB stock has very likely bottomed. As a result, we can start to develop tactical PTs for investors to visualize.

We believe that the near-term resistance of $230 is significant. Moreover, it should remain in play as we think FB's valuation could face headwinds at that level. Therefore, investors need to pay attention to the $230 resistance level.

In addition, we think investors need to readjust their expectations of FB stock moving forward. It's unlikely to be the fast-growing pre-Meta Facebook that we were used to. Meta has merely pulled back its OpEx spending in the interim. The company would still need to invest heavily into its platform opportunities to counter TikTok's threat, coupled with weaker monetization. Furthermore, investing in its metaverse opportunities has also not started in earnest. As a result, unless the market is utterly convinced that FB could turn the corner remarkably, recovering its $380 level could take some time. Its P/E would be hard-pressed to justify such a re-rating given its significant investments.

Is FB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FB NTM FCF yields % and NTM EBITDA multiples consensus estimates (TIKR)

FB stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 4.39% (Vs. 5Y mean of 3.53%) and an NTM EBITDA multiple of 8.38x (Vs. 5Y mean of 13.39x). Therefore, it's clear that FB stock valuation is attractive compared to its 5Y mean.

However, we highlighted that investors need to consider that Meta's revenue and profitability are unlikely to recover its previous gangbusters metrics. For instance, Meta posted a 5Y revenue CAGR of 33.7% and an average EBIT margin of 33.7% over the past five years. We think these underlying metrics are likely a thing of the past for a while. The growth machine is now TikTok (BDNCE), whose revenue is estimated to triple in 2022.

Hence, we think it's prudent to set a PT based on a discount from its 5Y valuation mean. Therefore, we believe a 20% discount from FB stock's 5Y NTM EBITDA multiple mean of 13.39x seems appropriate, arriving at a target multiple of 10.71x. That would give us a PT of about $233, which coincides with the $230 near-term resistance level. Therefore, setting a near-term PT below the $230 resistance level is important.

As such, we revise our rating on FB stock from Buy to Strong Buy, as we believe its double bottom bear trap should hold. Our near-term PT of $220 implies an upside of 12.8%. We will observe the $230 level re-test before setting our medium-term PT.