alzay/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESY) is a defence company providing advanced defence, aerospace and security solutions worldwide. Due to the recent conflict in Ukraine defence companies have benefited. The recent performance of the company highlights some improvements for the company however, competitors seem to be better positioned to grow in the future. Below we summarise the 2021 financial results and highlight that BAESY is a hold at current levels. Nonetheless, defence companies have delivered positive returns YTD.

Data by YCharts

Full 2021 Financial Year Results

BAESY released their annual report back in March 2022. Below we will take a closer look top and bottom lines as well as the debt load that the company is carrying.

Own analysis

As we can see from the graph above it is clear that the revenue stream of the company is relatively stable, something that we have highlighted in our previous article. Over the five-year period, revenue has increased by 1.9% on average, operating income by 6.5% and net income by 15.9%. Year on year revenue increased by around 1.3%, operating income by 23.8% and net income by 47.2%.

Own analysis

As expected, the profitability of the company illustrates the same points like the ones we mentioned above. The operating and net profit margins are at historically high levels and for the full year of 2021 were 12.2% and 9.8% respectively the highest for the last five years.

Own analysis

An area that we would like to see the management focus on was improving the company’s financial position. Debt has come down in the last year and the interest coverage ratio improved. As of the end of the 2021 financial year, debt was at £5bn and the interest coverage ratio at 8.6x. However, as the graph illustrates above the debt of the company is higher than 5 years ago. Given the historically low interest rates globally we would expect companies to take advantage of this however, monetary tightening around the globe should prompt management to deleverage the balance sheet of the company. The interest coverage showcases that the company is in no financial distress however, we expected more leveraged balance sheets to suffer in the short to medium term. Lastly, the company shows a defined benefit liability of close to £4.2bn. Pension regulators are increasingly applying pressure to companies to ensure that their pensions are well funded and we expect the company will have to pay increasingly higher contributions to plug in this deficit. Both lead to higher risk for shareholders and should be monitored closely.

Dividend and share buybacks

BAESY has been paying a growing dividend and we expect this to continue to be the case. For the full 2021 year, the company paid 25.1p per share an increase of 6% year on year. The company has paid a growing dividend for the last 18 years and for the year 2021 bought back £500m of shares. We see the dividend being safe at current levels as the payout ratio is around 41% and the CFO coverage of the dividend is at 3.1x. Both of these metrics are at historically good levels and the best for the last 5 years. Given the stability in the revenue streams of the company, we see the dividend being safe.

The current dividend yield of the company is 3.3%. A constant dividend growth model with a growth rate of 3% and a discount rate of 8% suggests that the fair value of the company would be £5.3 per share. The current stock price is £7.7 which suggests the company is 30% overvalued. Given the high inflation levels and the current share price, we do not see the company having a lot of upside potential.

Relative valuation

Given the recent conflict in Ukraine, defence companies have rallied and are expected to continue to do well as governments around the globe will seek to re-stock their arsenals.

OTCPK:BAESY NOC RTX LMT P/E 13.0 12.9 33.8 19.8 P/S 1.2 2.1 2.1 1.9 P/Cash Flow 9.3 23.1 20.4 13.4 ROA (%) 6.5 13.8 2.6 12.6 ROE (%) 29.1 48.4 5.9 76.1

Source: Seeking Alpha

Comparing the price multiples and the return on assets (ROA) and returns on equity (ROE) the company seems to be undervalued relative to Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). On a price multiple it trades at a discount to Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) however, we expect both NOC and LMT to perform better and offer better ROA and ROE than BAESY so higher price multiples are justified.

Data by YCharts

In addition, BAESY multiples have been expanding since the start of the year a rise of around 30%. Given the conflict this is expected however, shareholders should also keep in mind that they are more exposed to downside risk as well given the YTD rally.

Risks

We see two major risks for the company. Firstly, defence companies have benefited from multiple expansions during the conflict in Ukraine. As we mentioned above BAESY's price to earnings multiple expanded by 30% since the start of the year. A de-escalation of the situation will lead to price declines for these companies. Even though it seems that the world is going through a security crisis with multiple risks faced globally an immediate de-escalation is likely to lead to downward pressure for these companies as shareholders will look to exit these positions. In addition, we do not see BAESY as the best place to take advantage of the expected increased demand. The conflict in Ukraine has led Western governments to supply resources to the Ukrainian government and will be looking to replenish their stock arsenals. BAESY's biggest market in sales is the United States (45% of sales) and they have played a leading role in driving other governments to repel the Russian aggression. However, at the same time, the notion of national security and not being dependent on foreign companies to provide critical services is on the rise. Hence, we expect the defence budget sizes to increase but at the same time, we expect the local defence companies to benefit the most as governments will be even more careful in increasing their dependence in any other country. Hence, given the size of the United States budget, help provided to Ukraine and the notion of increased localisation of critical services/ goods we do not see BAESY as a UK based company to be the primary beneficiary. Instead, NOC and LMT might be benefiting more.

Final Remarks

BAESY operates in a stable industry and financial performance has improved in 2021. The performance over the past 5 years signals that the company is moving in the right direction. Risks around debt and pension liabilities need to be addressed to ensure that the dividend remains safe. In addition, we see other defence companies being better position to benefit more in the short to medium term due to the localisation of critical goods and services. BAESY is a hold at current levels.