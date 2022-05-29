matt_benoit/iStock via Getty Images

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) plunged after reporting earnings, and arguably rightfully so. The company continues to guzzle cash and margins were shockingly negative - even after a multitude of adjustments. There is a real value case to be made here after accounting for the company's equity investments, but the ongoing cash burn significantly elevates the risk profile. With the stock now at multi-year lows, prospective investors may be getting an attractive price to take on that level of risk.

CGC Stock Price

CGC finds itself trading at multi-year lows - essentially giving up all of its gains after Canada legalized recreational cannabis.

Data by YCharts

That is a stunning round-trip performance, one that seems to imply that CGC would have been better off not being in the Canadian cannabis business in the first place. When looking at the financial metrics, it is hard to argue against such a claim.

CGC Stock Earnings

CGC saw net revenue decline by 25% with negative adjusted EBITDA even greater than total net revenue at $122 million.

FY 2022 Q4 Presentation

Those headline numbers are generous, even. As can be seen below, CGC's non-cannabis business lines like BioSteel only saw a revenue decline of 3%. The cannabis side of the business all saw revenue declines in excess of 30%.

FY 2022 Q4 Presentation

Gross margins of negative 142% was a disappointing result.

FY 2022 Q4 Presentation

That number included write-downs related to their shut down of various facilities. Recall that CGC, like many of the well-known Canadian cannabis companies, had over-invested in large cannabis facilities soon after Canada legalized cannabis, largely on the premise that they would be able to produce cannabis and export it to the United States. That thesis has not played out, leading to a lot of excess costs that cannot be supported by Canadian sales alone.

FY 2022 Q4 Filing

Adjusted gross margin of negative 32% was still very low. Management estimated that after further adjustments, cash gross margin stood at around 7% in Canada. On the conference call, management reiterated their belief that they can achieve 35% gross margins over time through both projected cost improvements and a greater push towards premium brands.

Given the poor gross margins, it is not surprising that the company also generated poor adjusted EBITDA margins, which stood at negative 109% in the quarter.

FY 2022 Q4 Presentation

The company has not seen material improvements in margins over the past few years, making it a legitimate concern that the company has execution issues. CGC has now guided to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability by FY24 in their Canadian cannabis operations (the next quarter would be the first quarter of FY23). The company had previously guided to reach positive adjusted EBITDA during the second half of the past fiscal year. I had previously expressed great skepticism regarding management's ability to reach that target. At this point, investors might be advised to hold a great deal of skepticism regarding such projections.

Cash stood at $1.4 billion versus $1.5 billion in long term debt. The company had a net cash position of $4 billion in 2018 but has since burned through much of cash. It is true that the company has $900 million of investments, primarily made up of investments in US companies like multi-state operator TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) and edibles companies Wana Brands. But it is unlikely for the company to monetize these investments considering that they are crucial for the investment thesis. All this means that the company may find itself running out of cash in a matter of time - the company burned through over $500 million of cash last year and thus will likely have a net debt position over the coming quarters. When you combine negative cash burn with net leverage, this may quickly become a financial solvency risk.

Is CGC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even so, one could make a reasonable value case here. At recent prices, the stock is trading at less than 5x annualized sales. If one believes that they can achieve 40% gross margins and 20% adjusted EBITDA margins over the long term, then the valuation may make sense. I previously calculated a potential $1.1 billion valuation for the TRSSF stake upon legalization. If we then also take the $451 million valuation of Wana Brands at face value, then there is around $1.6 billion of equity value alone. For reference, the current market cap stands at just under $2 billion. After subtracting the investments (I repeat that I have given a generous valuation for the TRSSF stake), the company's operations are being valued at around 1x sales. That is a legitimately cheap multiple, especially if CGC can deliver on its margin targets.

At the same time, investors would be right to be concerned that ongoing dilution will decrease the value proposition over time. There is also no guarantee that management will be able to improve their business operations - I for one find it concerning that other Canadian operators are able to generate solid margins while CGC is bleeding cash.

I still rate the stock as buyable due to the high projected return in the event of success, though caution that the probability of that success is not that high. I continue to prefer allocating to names in the US cannabis sector, as the projected return potential is comparable if not higher, with many already generating robust EBITDA margins.