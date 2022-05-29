Melena-Nsk/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we'll revisit the company Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). In my last piece on the company, I took a conservative "HOLD" stance due to what I saw being a fully-valued business.

I argue this was the right stance to take, given somewhat poor performance since that piece. Take a look.

Louisiana-Pacific Article (Seeking Alpha)

Not the greatest sort of returns we might be looking for. Let's look at the situation as it stands today, to find out if the company offers a better upside at this time.

Revisiting Louisiana-Pacific

Since my last article on the company, we've had both full-year as well as first-quarter results for this business. First, confirming sort of a positive full-year upside with a 15% full-year sales growth (although a drop in EBITDA and cash flows), growth in EPS, and growth in several of the company's segments.

Secondly, and more importantly, the company managed to start off 2022 with a big of a bang, coming in at 31% YoY sales growth, EBITDA growth, cash flow growth and a massive EPS growth YoY. The company delivered record net sales and diluted EPS, with the company's pricing actions managing to completely offset and deliver higher results than raw material inflation could account for.

The company saw impressive growth for its siding solutions, relatively highly correlated to housing starts....

LPX Presentation (LPX IR)

The company also saw decent upside in OSB pricing. Working capital went up, and others as somewhat higher CapEx were also recorded. Still, the company has plenty of cash on hand, and guides for an investment CapEx of $400M for the full year, due to mill conversions, strategic growth, and the company's sustaining maintenance CapEx.

The company also continues to guide for a solid siding solutions growth of over 20% for the year, while OSB is expected to continue decreasing.

The biggest question for me is how the company intends to face the incoming slowdown in housing, as well as the increased interest rates that are coming to the market. Both of these facts will have a slowing effect on the company's sales, given the high correlation of sales to housing starts.

While the company has repurchased shares, continues to pay a covered dividend, and uses its capital skillfully, LPX can't change macro or entire market trends - and it's not a question for me that we're moving into a more complex, pressured market at this particular time. The company's siding segment has been a story of growth, seeing a doubling in less than 3 years, representing a CAGR of 25%, with a structural shift towards higher-value siding products. The company's ExpertFinish, Smooth, Corners, Shakers, and BuilderSeries accounted for 11% of total company volume and are the fastest-growing subset of products.

To meet the increased demand, LPX has been investing in production capacity, and that's where much of the CapEx is going. The company also has a lot of conversion options, if needed, even after the currently planned conversions in order to meet potential demand from end markets for the company's products.

But, as I mentioned, the question is how the company will tackle a slowdown. For now, the market for the company's products (which aren't just housing starts but repairs as well, obviously), continues at strong levels. The company's order books remain well-filled across all businesses. The company even raised the growth outlook in 1Q22, driven by current demand.

It's also important to recall that LPX has South America operations, which aren't correlated to the NA housing market as such, though they have some correlation to global trends, of course.

The short and skinny of it is that the company currently doesn't see any indication that this growth, despite current market situations and constraints, is going to slow down. The company's main problems are logistic-related - in that they can't get product to market fast enough. For the time being, input cost inflation isn't a problem. Inflation seems to be happening primarily in the resin department, as wood pricing hasn't seen the sort of massive inflation we might expect yet. Resin is of course a logical inflation target, given that it's an oil derivative, and crude prices are through the roof.

LPX is a business that sells directly to production, meaning that the only way to increase volume is to add capacity. This is what the company is doing. Instead of building new mills, the company is converting existing assets, and this is where expected revenue growth is actually coming from here.

Instead, the risk that we see come from the company's continued exposure of OSB sales, over half of the company's sales. OSB is far more volatile than the siding, which opens the possibility of significant volatility if things become cheaper on the OSB side of things (in terms of pricing, not production).

Even if the company doesn't see any impact yet, I grow curious about the company's 2Q22 and beyond, given the materially worse outlook for NA housing due to increasing rates. Yes, there's a continued shortage of housing, but if people can't pay, that shortage really doesn't mean all that much. Current homebuilder backlogs are strong - but investors should view a stock like LPX on a much longer basis than just 1-2 years.

The fact is, LPX has delivered what I would view as a blockbuster quarter without much relevant weakness to it - but I won't say that there isn't risk to where this company is going.

Louisiana-Pacific Valuation

It's hard to put into words just how volatile this company's trends are, and how this should influence your decisions on investing in this business long-term.

Louisiana-Pacific Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

This company is really the epitome of a cyclical. Even if siding will allow the company to inject some much-needed stability into the company's results in a through-cyclical manner, there is much forecastability and stability to be desired here.

Sure, you could expect a 20% annualized RoR based on a 12-13X 2024E P/E, which would include continued EPS growth in 2022, a massive 50% EPS decline in 2023, followed by a 20% growth in 2024. Analysts are very poor at forecasting LPX - they either underestimate or overestimate it. They have a 0% forecast accuracy here with a 10% margin of error, and I really expected no different from this business, given just how volatile it is.

Investors into LPX should be fine knowing they're investing in the NA housing market, because the correlation is most definitely there, no matter what anyone says of the matter. It's difficult to say at this time how much the siding business and the company's growth prospects will bring stability to this business. The bullish case has this company being able to deliver solid EPS on an annual basis, supporting a stable, growing dividend.

Time will tell, of course, if this is to be the case. What I can say is that investing in LPX has been a good idea over time, because an investment in the company has outperformed the overall market.

LPX investment (F.A.S.T Graphs)

I can also say that S&P global averages point to this company being an investable business at this valuation. Analysts call for a range of between $75 up to $100 on a per-share basis, considering the company 25% undervalued based on an average target of around $88/share.

However, I believe analysts are being a tad too exuberant here, despite these lofty targets and expectations. It's entirely possible that the company could deliver upside here - but because of the high correlation to housing, the lack of forecast accuracy, the 1.25% yield even after a 10% share price drop, and a junk-level credit, this leaves me with little recourse except declaring LPX a "risky" or "speculative" bet.

I don't particularly like the terms, but I'll use them when necessary. There are dozens of companies with similar conservative upsides, with better credit ratings, yields and fundamentals that don't share this company's volatile earnings cycle.

If the company was cheaper - say below $55/share, I might be willing to roll the dice here. At the very least I'd want a 30-35% annualized upside until 2024 based on conservative targets. We have around 60% of that here. Once it hit $65, it becomes what I would view as a potential "BUY". Once it drops closer to $50, the assets and book values for the company start looking mighty appealing, even considering the risks.

Until then, I'm happy not to move forward here, and consider the company a "HOLD".

Thesis

My thesis for LPX is:

A very pure building materials play with some degrees of fundamental strength. However, neither current structural changes nor the company's more resilient South American segment at less than 20% of sales act as catalysts for a more predictable or profitable down-cycle, meaning the company's numbers are only as strong and as long as the housing boom/demand lasts. This has not changed since my last piece.

There is little the company can do to change this. The company is, to my mind, well-managed and has upside at the right time, but today's valuation includes a too-high risk in terms of potential reward.

LPX is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $50/share - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.