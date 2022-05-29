Warchi/E+ via Getty Images

California-based Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is an engineering, design, planning, and construction management services company split between two primary businesses - the Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. Its recent deal to acquire Xator Corp for ~$400m (at a ~11x EV/EBITDA multiple on 2023 numbers) comes as a welcome surprise, adding a significant new revenue base to the Federal Solutions segment at a time when the company is beginning to inflect positively following several quarters of organic declines. With the macro also supportive across its key end-markets, PSN is well-positioned to unlock growth from its pipeline over the long run. That said, the near-term outlook isn't as rosy – despite the relatively attractive FCF yield, the backlog has not grown for years now, and pending visibility into the sustainability and pace of growth, I would hold off on the stock for now.

Data by YCharts

Acquiring Xator Corp

Parsons has entered into a ~$400m deal to acquire Xator Corporation, a mission-focused solutions provider split into three business units - Critical Infrastructure Solutions, Mission and Training Solutions, and National Security Solutions. Of note, the company develops full-spectrum Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions spanning integrated electronic and technical security systems as well as operations centers, with key products including facial recognition technology. Competitors in the space include ManTech (MANT), CACI International (CACI), and KBR, Inc. (KBR). In total, the deal will significantly expand Parson's 3.3k cleared employee base (out of 15.5k total), given Xator's >900 employees (of which ~90% hold security clearances) will join Parson's Federal Solutions business domestically and internationally. Per the accompanying press release, the transaction is projected to close later this quarter.

A Reasonably Priced Acquisition

In total, Parsons will pay a purchase price of ~$400m for Xator, but excluding the ~$57m NPV tax benefit, the transaction cost would be closer to ~$343m. Current guidance calls for Xator to generate ~$300m in revenue at an ~10.7% adj EBITDA margin in 2023, but given Parsons will be trimming some bidding areas post-deal, the 2023 growth numbers are likely conservative. Relative to 2023 projections, the deal price implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~13x or ~11x after accounting for the tax benefits. Not only is the adjusted multiple below where PSN stock is trading, but it also comes at an approximately five turn discount to the ~16x most recently proposed by Carlyle (CG) for closest peer ManTech. Assuming the integration process goes according to plan, I see a clear path to the Xator acquisition turning accretive to growth and adj EBITDA margins.

Data by YCharts

The Xator deal shouldn't stress the balance sheet either - Parsons has generally been under-levered in recent years, given its ability to quickly pay down debt following prior deals. As of Q1 2022, Parsons had a cash balance of ~$286m relative to total debt of $592m, so on a net debt to EBITDA basis, leverage was ~1x. As the Xator deal will involve a mixture of cash and debt, the pro forma debt level is expected to hit ~2x post-transaction, although continued FCF generation should quite easily bring this down to ~1.5x by year-end. In essence, Parsons still has ample capacity for future tuck-in acquisitions should opportunities arise, and thus, M&A optionality remains on the table.

Unlocking Strategic Value from the Xator Portfolio

Post-transaction, Parsons will massively expand its capabilities in infrastructure protection, mission training, and secure communications, among others, while also expanding its customer relationships within key government/intelligence agencies. In particular, the deal paves the way for potential opportunities with the Department of State, a customer Parsons has not previously had business with. As Xator is currently the Department of State's contractor for the Overseas Security Installation Services (OSIS) program, representing a $2.5bn total award value through 2030 (~35% of total company revenue), the deal likely grants Parsons access to major contract awards down the line. Other key Xator contracts include GSA and SeaPort-NxG.

Parsons also gains access to technological capabilities such as biometrics - for instance, the counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (cUAS) and Ares mobile system solutions. Plus, many of Xator's capabilities can be applied across Parsons' main business segments. Thus, gaining technological access and extending these into new channels to market presents the company with low-hanging fruit to unlock ample revenue synergies going forward. With Xator also experiencing strong growth in funding obligations, expect the revenue tailwinds to translate into a bigger backlog and an improved book-to-bill in the coming years.

Author

Source: Company Filings

Moving in the Right Direction but Not Yet Time to Pull the Trigger

Coming off a reset year in 2021, PSN's much improved organic outlook this year has been helped by the recent Xator acquisition, which should boost the growth runway alongside new awards as well as incremental opportunities in cyber and infrastructure globally. The balance sheet also remains clean, with solid FCF generation likely to support optionality via more accretive M&A in the coming years or incremental capital returns (likely via buybacks). PSN trades at a relatively attractive ~5% FCF yield and ~13x EV/EBITDA at current levels, but my key concern remains the lack of backlog growth to justify the multiple. Pending better visibility into the sustainability and rate of growth here, I would hold off on buying into the PSN story.