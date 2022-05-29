Ichabod/iStock via Getty Images

Investing is a long-term initiative, not something that you can expect to benefit from immediately after buying into a security. Sometimes, it can take time for a prospect to pay off, and other times you end up not achieving the upside that you wanted at all. One company that I recently recommended as a valid opportunity is SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). Fundamentally, the business is performing quite well. On the other hand, investors have hit the firm nonetheless, with a loss in shareholder value that is meaningfully greater than the loss experienced by the S&P 500. Although this is disappointing in the near term, investors who are bullish about the business should consider this a buying opportunity. Averaging down during difficult times can result in even greater returns in the future.

Don’t be deterred

Almost three months ago, on March 5th of this year, I wrote an article covering SeaWorld Entertainment. In that article, I highlighted how the business had outperformed the broader market over the preceding few months. I ultimately concluded though that attractive fundamental performance made additional upside in the company's share price warranted. Due to this, I retained the ‘buy’ rating that I had on the business dating back to December of last year. Since then, we have been on something of a roller coaster. While the S&P 500 has dropped by 3.9%, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment are down 14.7%.

This rather significant disparity may lead investors to wonder whether there is some fundamental deficiency involving SeaWorld Entertainment. However, that does not appear to be the case. Consider revenue. In the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales came in at $270.7 million. That's 57.5% higher than the $171.9 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. This increase in revenue year over year is driven by two key factors. The most significant was a rise in attendance at its theme parks. During the latest quarter, the company booked 3.40 million guests. That stacks up against the 2.21 million reported one year earlier. On this front, part of the change was a higher willingness of individuals to go back to theme parks as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

The company also is experiencing a rebound as a result of restrictions placed by governments on how many individuals could attend it sparks because of the crisis. At the start of 2021, the business was only able to accept 4,000 guests at a time at its park in Virginia. This was gradually increased to 13,000 over the ensuing months. Today, there are no such restrictions for any of its 12 theme parks. In addition to benefiting from higher attendance, the company also saw an increase in the revenue that it can generate per person attending its locations. This number in the latest quarter was $79.54. That's up from the $77.63 reported one year earlier and compares favorably to the $66.04 the company reported for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

Due to these factors, SeaWorld Entertainment also has seen some improvement to its bottom line. In the latest quarter, the company generated a net loss of $9 million. This is far better than the $44.9 million loss reported one year earlier. Operating cash flow rose materially, climbing from $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $70.8 million the same time this year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the metric would have risen from negative $7.4 million to $36 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also improved, climbing from $25.2 million to $65.9 million.

Outside of these fundamental conditions, the company is also making other moves. Earlier this year, for instance, the business made an offer to acquire Cedar Fair (FUN). Unfortunately, that offer was turned down. The last management said on the topic, they do not believe there is a meaningful path forward at this time. Although this didn't turn out for the best, the company did announce earlier this month a new $250 million share buyback program. This is a vote of confidence by management and, at a time when uncertainty makes expansion through organic means somewhat risky, buying back stock at an appropriate price can be a good way to add value to investors who retain their shares.

When it comes to pricing the company, I decided to rely on results from 2021, as well as on results from 2019. Although attendance is still down compared to what it was during the pre-pandemic years, higher pricing at the company's theme parks has resulted in its stock looking cheaper than it was back then. At present, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 7.1. This compares to the 10.2 reading that we get if we use the current pricing of the company compared to 2019 results. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the firm is 8. That's down from the 11.6 we get if we rely on 2019 figures. To put the pricing of the enterprise into perspective, I decided to compare it to two other companies. One of these is Cedar Fair, while the other is Six Flags Entertainment (SIX). Today, these companies are trading at price to operating cash flow multiples of 14.3 and 7.2, respectively. That places SeaWorld Entertainment as the cheapest of the three. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, these multiples are 7.8 and 9.3, respectively. In this scenario, only Cedar Fair is currently cheaper than SeaWorld Entertainment. For context, I also looked at those businesses using their 2019 results.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow (2021) EV / EBITDA (2021) Price / Operating Cash Flow (2019) EV / EBITDA (2019) SeaWorld Entertainment 7.1 8.0 10.2 11.6 Cedar Fair 14.3 7.8 16.2 10.5 Six Flags Entertainment 7.2 9.3 9.3 10.9

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, SeaWorld Entertainment is doing quite well at this point in time. Management has demonstrated attractive pricing power and strong demand for the company's theme parks. Obviously, risks do exist. A resurgence in COVID-19 could prove painful, as could a broader economic decline that is looking increasingly possible. But these are likely short-term issues. In the long run, I fully suspect that SeaWorld Entertainment will do well. And because of this, I have decided to reiterate my ‘buy’ rating for the business.