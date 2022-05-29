JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been a stable investment to hold during the crazy market movements of the past two years. The share price barely budged in the market ructions of the past few months. It is a stable technology company that is focused on large business customers, and that is reasonably valued. The share prices has never been in bubble territory. Revenues and profitability have always grown reasonably (or not grown at all really) which helped isolate IBM from the tech investment euphoria of the past two years. This helped investors sleep better at night, knowing their share price will not double overnight nor will it lose half or two thirds of its value. Boring investments must be a cornerstone in the portfolios of genuine long-term investors.

IBM's strategy much clearer, simpler, and makes sense

The strategy of IBM now is more simple and convincing than ever. Following the spinoff of its managed infrastructure business to Kyndryl late last year, the company is simply focusing now on hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence or AI. These are areas that provide high growth and high profitability, and where there is ample room in the market for IBM to leave its mark.

IBM has reshaped itself in the past three years to focus on these area. Since 2012, IBM has invested nearly $35 billion in capital expenditures, building its cloud and cognitive offerings and reinforcing its security and services capabilities. In the past two years, the company expanded its empire by around 90 acquisitions, including Red Hat in 2019, the largest acquisition in the history of IBM. The company has also invested $50 billion in research and development since 2012, mainly in relation to its cloud businesses, AI, blockchain and quantum computing. As a result, IBM inventors received 9,262 US patents in 2019, the most ever awarded to a US company.

It is always risky when a company goes through an acquisition binge on the scale that IBM has been doing. But for IBM, it is paying off. According to IBM, Red Hat is now the leading hybrid cloud software platform, and the only one that is fully integrated and open source, with built-in development, security, and operations features. Almost every one of the Fortune 500 companies uses Red Hat products and solutions.

In AI and quantum computing, IBM is a global leader in this fast developing and highly promising area. In 2016, it became the first to offer cloud-based quantum computing access, widening the access commercially to this complex area. Quantum computers have astronomically higher computing and analytical powers compared to regular computers, and their market will be growing exponentially. In 2020, IBM delivered operational quantum computers to Japan and Germany, deployed the world’s first 127-qubit processor, and are now on their way to a 1,000-qubit processor by the end of 2023. IBM is very well placed to reap the benefits of its first-mover advantage.

And IBM is well-positioned in the exponentially growing cloud market. According to Statista, IBM has the 5th largest market share globally in cloud infrastructure services revenues – 5% of a fast-growing $178 billion market. This is a market that is growing exponentially – 60% over the past two years. IBM is maintaining its position with a small but well-positioned slice of this large and fast-growing pie.

Financial performance is emerging from the clouds to clear skies

IBM has faced many years of lackluster or no growth in revenues. The previous CEO was focused on financial engineering to raise value – which is what lured Warren Buffet into investing. But too much focus on financial engineering left IBM’s management distracted from the changes in their sector, and only provided limited, and short-lived benefits to investors. Nothing beats a genuine focus on the operations and on building a long-term sustainable business.

IBM’s CEO Arvind Krishna, who started two years ago, changed tack significantly. He has been focused on investments and acquisitions that promote the hybrid cloud model, which lets companies combine private systems and servers with cloud offerings. He was responsible for the $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, and led the split of IBM into two entities, separating the legacy infrastructure services businesses to focus on the higher growth and higher profitability cloud computing (IBM Strategic Update 2020).

Today, IBM seems definitely to have turned a corner on years of uncertainty. Revenues have grown 4% between 2020 and 2021, and income from continuing operations before tax almost doubled. (IBM 2021 Annual Report) In Q1 2022, revenues grew by 11%, operating margin expand by 2.8%, and 10% of revenues were generated as free cash flows (IBM Q1 2022 Results). The leading software category, representing 40% of the $14.2 billion total revenues, has grown by 15% in Q1. Consulting, representing a third, grew by 17%. While Infrastructure, representing a fifth of revenues, remained flat.

The company expects 4-6% revenue growth in 2022, and $10-10.5 billion of free cash flow. That free cash flow generation would be an incredible 17% of total revenues, and 80% of operating cash flow. This compares to negative free cash flow for Amazon (AMZN) in 2021 and Q1 2022 – even negative operating cash flow in the first quarter. Microsoft (MSFT), on the other hand, generates a third of free cash flow from its total revenues but is valued at 26 times market cap to free cash flow versus 12.5 times for IBM.

Debt remains uncomfortably high – the company needs to use more of its cash to reduce it. Although IBM enjoys a solid A- credit rating (reduced from A last year) by Standard & Poor's, IBM has way less financial flexibility than its rivals. (HG bonds: IBM places 3-part offering following M&A activity; terms) Both Amazon and Microsoft have more than 10 times the market capitalisation of IBM. According to my calculations, IBM maintains a stretched credit profile, with net bank debt to operating cash flow of 3.6x versus 3.3x two years ago, and much higher than its cloud competitors Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet ((GOOG)(GOOGL)) who are awash with cash. Alphabet alone has as much cash and investments on its balance sheet as the entire market cap of IBM.

Overall, IBM has a much clearer outlook today for investors than at anytime in the past decade. The company has a clear, convincing strategy, is focusing on the right niches and industry areas, and is generating stable revenue growth and outstanding profitability and cash generation. It is reasonably valued, provided high returns to shareholders, and is well-placed to continue growing these returns. IBM has definitely turned a corner, and is now a convincing investment for the portfolios of long-term investors.