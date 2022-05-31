Volha Maksimava/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) for its very low-risk portfolio. Operating with the full backing of the US government, this company enjoys very low-cost funding which it can apply to offer cheap loans to farmers. The risk tolerance level of AGM is pretty low and this has a direct impact on the non-performing loans: AGM rarely has to write down any of its loans outstanding and that makes this company relatively interesting.

The first quarter was quite satisfying for Federal Agricultural Mortgage

AGM's business model is rather simple: it uses its low-cost sources of funding to underwrite loans to farmers. This means the interest rate spread is very important for Federal Agricultural.

Fortunately, it was able to simultaneously increase the interest income and reduce the interest expenses in the first quarter of this year. As you can see below, the interest income increased by almost 5% while the interest expenses dropped by about 7%. This caused the net interest income to increase by more than 15% to almost $62M.

We see the company recorded a $56,000 provision for loan losses which is negligible considering the size of the balance sheet exceeds $25B. Federal Agricultural Mortgage reported a net income of $47.8M (before making the preferred dividend payments) which is almost 50% higher than in Q1 2021. This was predominantly caused by the gains on financial derivatives which almost quadrupled compared to Q1 2021. While this fueled the quarterly income, investors should be aware this will continue to fluctuate and in some quarters these elements will contribute more (or less) than in other quarters.

The EPS in the first quarter was $3.81, and on a more normalized basis excluding the relatively high impact from those gains on derivatives, the EPS likely still would have come in around $3/share.

And just to explain the very low loan amount of loan loss provisions recorded in the first quarter of the year. Approximately $9.5B of the almost $26B in assets on the balance sheet consists of loans issued by AGM. And as you can see in the image below, only $13.4M of the $9.5B in loans is classified as 'past due' with an additional $121M in a non-accrual status (which is a decrease compared to the end of December).

While a total amount in excess of $120M in non-accrual status represents about 1.25% of the total loan book, the odds of AGM actually losing money on these loans is pretty low. The average LTV ratio in the portfolio is just 47%. While that's just an average, applying this to the $120.7M in non-accruing loans means there's about $250M in readily available collateral in case of an entire default and AGM having to take the collateral.

I finally decided to buy the F-series of the preferred shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has several series of preferred shares outstanding and I decided to buy the F-Series of the preferred shares. This issue has a non-cumulative preferred dividend yield of 5.25% payable in four quarterly tranches of just over $0.32812 per quarter). The securities can be called in October 2025 at their par value but that doesn't seem to be very likely in the current interest rate climate.

Indeed, as the market interest rates started to increase, the share price of the preferred shares started to decrease as the preferred yields started to go up. Using the share price of $22.08 at the closing bell on Friday, the preferred dividend yield has increased to almost 5.95% (and that is after the recent share price increase).

With a reported net income of almost $48M and the total amount of preferred dividends costing the company less than $6.8M, the preferred dividends are exceptionally well-covered by the earnings. And even if we would remove the approximately $12-13M impact of the derivatives gain on the net income, the preferred dividend coverage ratio still exceeds 400%.

The asset coverage ratio is slightly worse but with approximately $500M in outstanding preferred shares on a book value of just under $1.2B, I don't see a lot of risks here, mainly because AGM deliberately keeps the LTV ratio of the loans very low which means that even in a total meltdown of farming assets prices, the impact on the earnings and the book value should be relatively low.

Investment thesis

The combination of strong preferred dividend coverage levels and decent asset coverage levels is making the preferred shares quite appealing. As I own the F-series of the preferred shares, I think the risk/reward ratio of the 5.95% yielding preferred shares is pretty good. Of course, it also means I am not exposed to the potential capital gains and the quarterly dividend of $0.95 associated with an investment in the common shares.

This doesn't mean I'm not interested in the common shares and at this moment I have written P95 for June in my portfolio. It looks like this option may expire out of the money and I will likely continue to write options around the $90-100 level allowing me to retain the option premiums while waiting to be assigned.