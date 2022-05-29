Author's Note: This is the shorter version of a premium article posted on iREIT on Alpha on May 25th.

I've written about a couple of brewers in the past. I own shares in brewers like Anheuser-Busch (BUD), Constellation Brands (STZ), and even shares in a more local brewer here in Sweden called Kopparbergs (OTC:KBBPF). The reasons being that I like buying beer and brewery companies at cheap valuations, knowing their products are typically resilient to downturns. Of course, company finances and specifics need to line up with my fundamental demands.

With that in mind, in this article, we'll take a look at the Heineken Brewery company - Or just Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY).

What Heineken Does

Heineken, as we probably all know, is a brewing company based in the Netherlands. Its origins date back over 170 years when Gerard Adriaan Heineken bought the Haystack brewery in Amsterdam. At this time, the Dutch brewing business was in a massive slump, but Heineken managed to introduce a new type of high-quality beer culture to Amsterdam.

Heineken Beer (Heineken IR)

Today, we're looking at a company with operations in over 70 countries, managing a broad portfolio of over 300 brands of beverages, with availability in 190+ countries across the globe.

Heineken is the second-largest brewer worldwide, and this is behind its competitor Anheuser-Busch InBev. The company is also a leader in the international premium beer segment with its iconic Heineken brand with around 20% market share.

Heineken Presentation (Heineken IR)

The company has a geographic portfolio segmentation and operation, with Western Europe being around 45% of company revenues and the Americas coming in at close to 30%. APAC and EMEA are at around 26% together, with an even split between them.

A result of its operational strategy to rebalance towards growth, the company's revenues are around 50% from what the company considers to be emerging markets (non-European), with over 60% of company operating profit. Domestically in Europe, Heineken is ahead of Carlsberg with a 17% volume market share.

The Heineken portfolio has a mix of Global brands (Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Strongbow Apple Ciders, and Affligem) with a 30% contribution to the group’s revenue as well as Regional and Local brands (such as Tecate, Zywiec, Kronenbourg, Tiger or Dos Esquis). The company is also the global, leading Cider producer with a 24% market share.

So, there's a lot of "leadership" to Heineken. The company operates at a €57B market cap, the largest brewer in all of Europe with over 160 breweries and employs over 80,000 people worldwide.

What's more, the company has a stellar history of delivering revenue growth on an organic basis, well above other brewers, spirits, food companies, and soft drink companies.

Heineken Growth (Heineken IR)

The company, fundamentally, is attractive. It carries a BBB+ credit rating, which is better than most in the space. It also has a net debt/ETIDA of 2.25X, with covenants calling for below 3.5X, meaning the company has ample room to maneuver here. The company's ownership structure is complex. The company Heineken is 50.005% owned by Heineken Holding N.V, which retains family ownership and vision. Second-largest owner of Heineken Is FEMSA through affiliates CB Equity and CSCAP, owning 8.6%, with remaining net of treasury float being owned by public shareholders.

The majority shareholder Heineken Holding N.V is 52.599% owned by L'Arche Green N.V, which in turn is 88.86% owned by the Heineken Family and 11.14% by the Hoyer family. The effect of this, is, of course, that Heineken in essence is majority-owned by the Heineken family.

Heineken Ownership Structure (Heineken IR)

I've studied the beer and beverage industry for some time at this point. From a high level, it's a slow-growing business with a 1-2% annual growth rate, driven by rising demand from emerging markets as well as population growth. There are specific sub-sectors growing faster - such as craft beers and microbrews as well as what we call broad premiumization from typical consumption patterns.

Consequently, in developed markets, the breweries’ results are more pricing/innovation-driven, whereas, in developing countries, they are more volume-driven.

This is important to understand.

Heineken Global (Heineken IR)

On a high level, the company is very well-diversified on a country basis. No single country generates more than 15% profit, with the largest contributor being Mexico at around 11% of company's annual EBIT, with Vietnam at about the same number. The USA, as an example, is 8%. This is an undoubtedly global operation. Heineken is the only brewer except for SABMiller, now owned by ABI, which managed to introduce itself successfully into Africa.

As of today, the company has operations in 20 countries, with Nigeria being the lightest spot, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa.

Heineken operates with a disciplined pricing approach and given its size, a lot of its revenues goes straight back into marketing and selling spend. The company is a long-standing sponsor of thing like the UEFA Champions League, the Rugby World Cup, and other things.

From a higher level, the company's profitability is influenced by a number of key factors that warrant knowing.

Raw material pricing, obviously. This is going up (malt, barley, yeast, sugar, and Hops)

Currency fluctuations, given the company's global operations.

Performance of individual markets, or continental markets, such as Europe, NA as well as its main markets.

Ongoing performance and efficiency initiatives

While the company has a global balanced footprint, the company isn't a market leader on an individual market basis. Consequently, the group’s margins are subject to pressure when a market leader takes pricing initiatives. Heineken has planned €2B of gross savings by 2023, with €500M Opex and €400M CapEx savings, with organizational redesigns, restructuring, personnel changes, SKU complexity reduction, and a commercial productivity program.

Heineken Savings (Heineken IR)

The end goal is the restoration of a 17%+ OM margin by 2023, compared to 12.3% in 2020, and 16.8% in 2019.

The company's strategy does not differ materially from that of its global peers. Heineken seeks to drive premiumization in its legacy European markets, and focuses on volume growth, especially in its emerging markets. The portfolio is an appealing mix of premium, smaller brands, and the monolith that is Heineken as a brand itself.

Heineken Premiumization (Heineken IR)

Heineken is also seeking to expand beyond its "Beer borders", in the same way, that other peers are doing. Flavored alcoholic beverages with new consumer groups, such as affluent women from the younger and older generation. The company is also seeking to expand beers to new consumer needs.

The company is expanding through M&A's with disciplined use of capital and debt staying below 2.5X in net debt/EBITDA, while paying out 30-40% of net profit in company dividends.

The company enjoys a well-diversified footprint, and its main brand has a documented premium over other mainstream beer brands, selling at a 30-50% premium to these brands. The core brand is also expanding faster than the rest of the business. Vietnam has been a superb growth vector, growing at significant volumes above the global beer market, and Heineken captured a lot of that growth.

Overall, this is a quality brewer with an excellent portfolio. Surviving for over 150 years and managing one of the most famous beers on the planet makes this company an interesting buy at the right valuation.

Let's look at company risks.

Heineken - The risks

No company is without risk, and Heineken has some risks to consider. First off, Africa is a very volatile market. While the company has successfully moved into the continent, there are signs of familiar volatility in the geography of individual markets. Nigeria is 6% of the company's profits, and the market has been up and down for some time. The company's profit exposure in Africa is at a higher amount of volatility and risk than the remainder of its portfolio, and this needs to be considered.

Secondly, the company's pricing power in question next to some of its competitors in certain geographies. It's definitely at a lower pricing power than ABI in some of them, and it will take years for the company's operating margin in markets like Brazil to catch up with the group's level. Its operations in emerging markets have a dilutive effect on the broad-based group margins, and this can potentially dilute value and returns.

These trends are reflected in the company's 5-year returns, which are in the single digits since 2018.

Obviously, this is not great.

Also, let's talk dividends. While 30-40% net profit payout might seem high or good, the company's dividend yield is less than 1.5%. Even with a 2022E bump, it's barely expected to be 1.8%. This is lower than most of the company's peers. Also, the company's dividend safety is so-so. The company cut it to the bone during the pandemic.

Heineken Dividend (Heineken IR)

Not the most thrilling development to be sure. There are some counters to these arguments, such as the company's 10-year returns, which are actually higher than average market returns.

Heineken 10-year RoR (TIKR)

But still - the company does carry some risks. Over the past few years, we've seen impacts, and these impacts have been growing higher. The company is currently seeing rising input costs and inflation in labor costs, none of which should come as a surprise to anyone. That's, after all, that happens. For instance, 3Q21 was an absolute disappointment.

Volumes missed in all regions but were obviously more pronounced in Asia (-37.4%) reflecting the impact of closures and restrictions, particularly in Vietnam, one of the company’s most profitable markets. FY21, because of this, came in significantly below estimates. With some of these trends still very much active, there are very few short-term catalysts that could cause the company to significantly revert to higher valuations.

These are some of the risks we see in Heineken.

Heineken's valuation

The company isn't on track, at least not conservatively, to reach its guided for 17% EBIT margin in 2023. Current expectations are for a 15.7% EBIT margin for 2022, and while this is significantly above 2020, I don't believe the company will manage to reach its previously stated goals for FY23 in this particular market.

Still, 1Q21 results were actually somewhat above what I expected in terms of beer volume elasticity, and given that 1Q22 came with a reiteration of guidance, we can at least expect the company to perform decently.

The good news is that based on every single way of viewing Heineken as an investment, the company is at a good current valuation, meaning we have a decent upside. The bad news is that upside, based on certain models of calculating valuation-based approaches, isn't as high as we might like. Instead, according to those, we've barely started scratching the surface of those undervaluations.

Let's begin with the good news.

Based on a 4-5% expected growth in the top-line, and a 4-5% EBITDA growth rate range, reflecting both the legacy balanced portfolio and future growth, there's a double-digit upside to a conservative DCF valuation. Such growth rates are justified due to the company's portfolio offering protection against macro shocks (not to mention its business), as well as some scale advantages against input cost and FX volatilities. Moreover, Heineken’s portfolio is both volume- and price-driven, which in my view offers an optimal sort of growth profile to the business.

So, DCF with a WACC of just south of 7% calls for an implied EV range of €105-€114/share, with an implied PV of 10-year cash flows of almost €27B. From a DCF perspective, this company Is a "BUY" with a double-digit upside.

Let's complicate this picture somewhat.

Peer-based multiples also show us valuation upsides of between 10-25% for the stock, again implying clearly that based on 5 or 10-year averages, this company is currently getting cheap.

NAV is more complex. For the NAV/SOTP valuation, we assign EBIT Multiples to the various geographies, and this is tricky. My analyst peers use ranges of 12-18X depending on the EBIT growth potential for the various geographies, set next to the volatilities of that geography. This leads to a higher multiple for Asia due to Vietnam and similar geographies, but a lower multiple due to volatility for Africa. The lowest multiples are found in Europe (less than 12X in some cases) due to the maturity of the market which needs to be taken into consideration.

That means that we need to temper the positive results from the former two, with the conservative of the NAV. I weigh NAV the highest at 30%, with DCF and peer-based multiples split among the rest, coming to an implied target price of €101, making it €100/share for the company.

This valuation takes into consideration the very real potential of further cost pressures and challenges. It's below Equity analysts like Alpha Value, and it's also below analysts such as S&P Global, which call for average PTs of €104-€115, from ranges of €70-€130/share. In terms of analysts, 13 out of 24 analysts currently have a "BUY" or "outperform" rating on the company, and I do tend to agree with this assessment, believing it to be a fair value.

Thesis

Heineken has a similar position in my portfolio to Davide Campari (OTCPK:DVDCY) and similar stocks. I love investing in alcohol for similar reasons as I love investing in Tobacco. They're a form of sin stocks, and I'm very much fine investing in these stocks because I believe it to be individual responsibility to moderate or decide on your intake of harmful/addictive substances, which alcohol is.

They're stable investments with very good long-term upsides, because I'm fairly sure that these products are going nowhere - maybe they'll change, but neither alcohol nor tobacco is disappearing.

For Heineken, we have the ADR HEINY available to you, if you're unwilling or unable to "go native". This ADR currently shows a 15%+ annual upside for the company at today's valuation.

Heineken ADR Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

This premium is justified in the long term - I'll take anyone's argument for that. Yes, this company can be incredibly volatile, but it always reverts back to that premium - at least for the past 10-15 years. The company is expected to see double-digit EPS growth on the back of increased premiumization and volume. Because it's now dropped, it's getting more attractive.

It could drop more - of course - but I think that at this valuation, it's time to stake out a starter position, and that's what I'm doing. I am now long Heineken, and I'm open to making it a core holding in my own personal investment portfolio.