A general rule of thumb for investors, both professional and retail alike, is to generate a positive rate of return over their cost of capital. For example, an investor may choose to invest in stocks, which average a 10% rate of return over the long run, rather than aggressively paying down their low rate mortgage ahead of schedule.

Perhaps just as important as cost of capital is inflation, which has come front and center in recent months. While inflation has trended down to 4.9% in the month of April, it still remains elevated compared to recent years. This brings me to Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), which pays a well-covered high dividend yield that may be a good choice for income investors who want to stay ahead, so let's get started.

LADR: An Inflation-Busting Machine

Ladder Capital is a commercial mortgage REIT that's made $44 billion worth of investments since its founding in 2008, originating loans in 475 cities across 48 states.

It's focused on generating senior secured loans collateralized by high-quality properties and is internally managed, which results in better alignment of interest between management and shareholders. That's because management's compensation isn't directly tied to the size of assets under management, as in the case of external managers.

At present, LADR has a diversified $6 billion investment portfolio, consisting of $3.9B worth of predominantly (98%) senior secured first mortgage loans with a middle-market focus, $663M worth of CRE securities, of which 86% is AAA-rated or agency backed, and $1.1B of physical real estate. Unlike peers that focus on riskier development properties, LADR shies away from this space with no construction loans on its balance sheet.

LADR Portfolio Mix (Investor Presentation)

Notably, the real estate portfolio is 100% leased, with 67% of net lease properties leased to investment grade-rated tenants such as Bank of America (BAC), Dollar General (DG), Sam's Club (WMT), Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), and Walgreens (WBA).

LADR is exhibiting strong earnings momentum, as its disciplined deployment of capital led to successive EPS growth each quarter since the start of 2021. This continued in the latest reported quarter, with distributable EPS growing to $0.25, more than fully covering the $0.20 quarterly dividend rate.

This was driven by a healthy lending environment, with $732 million of loan originations during the quarter. LADR is also seeing a fair amount of repeat business, as 25% of these originations were made to repeat Ladder borrowers. Moreover, LADR is shifting towards the more in-demand multifamily space, as this segment represented 80% of its originations in the last reported quarter.

Looking forward, LADR appears to be well-positioned for interest rate hikes, considering that the Fed has signaled more half-point hikes this year. This is considering that 95% of its balance sheet loans are floating rate.

As shown below, this results in EPS accretion with up to $0.41 in incremental EPS based on a 200 bps increase in rates. It also maintains a well-positioned balance sheet to fund opportunistic growth, with $700 million of liquidity and adjusted leverage of 1.6x net of cash.

LADR EPS Growth Model (Investor Presentation)

Risks to LADR include the potential for a recession, which could impact the health of its borrowers. Management downplayed the specific risks to LADR, as debt returns tend to be more stable, as noted during the Q&A section of the recent conference call:

Q: In terms of the economic outlook, there seems to be a decent probability of a recession over the next say, 18 months. Have you adjusted any asset management policies, increased surveillance, increased dialogue with borrowers? How do you overall think the company would be positioned? A: We are aware of that and we do believe that will happen. The word recession needs to have some degree attached to it. We don't think at this point we're expecting a severe recession, which means if you are under 45, you probably don't know what I'm talking about. Unless you've been reading a lot of books, but a recession isn't necessarily a bad thing. If it's a normal part of a business cycle and I think it's fine if growth shrinks or goes negative for a few quarters, not terribly problematic. I don't think of this recession that may come as an echo to 2008 or an echo to the pandemic downturn that we saw. So I think, the one be for this was really around 1998, 1999 is the one I would look at. So I don't think a recession is something that should be feared, but yes, it is something that should be dealt with. I think equity returns in a recession don't do as well, but debt returns tend to do pretty well.

Meanwhile, I see LADR's current share price of $11.59 as being reflective of negative investor sentiment. As shown below, this translates to a price to book ratio of 0.98x, sitting well below the ~1.3x range prior to the pandemic. Sell side analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating, with an average price target of $13.70. This equates to a potential 25% total return including dividends.

LADR Price to Book (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

LADR is a well-run commercial mortgage REIT that's set to benefit from interest rate hikes and is positioned for opportunistic growth. It's also exhibiting decent EPS momentum and dividend is now amply covered by earnings. Given these factors, along with a share price that is reflective of negative investor sentiment, I believe LADR offers decent value at the current level.