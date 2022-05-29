asadykov/iStock via Getty Images

Fear of impending recession, coming out of the Fed's announced tightening cycle, has driven the herd out of the stock market. We take a look at the state of the US economy by checking on the tightness of the "screws" that hold the economy together in order to assess the risk of recession.

The Screws Holding the Economy Together

The first chart below is the BaR grid (from econpi.com) for May 20, 2022, and the second chart is the most recent chart dated May 27, 2022.

econpi.com

econpi.com

Notice that both the LD (leading indicators) and MoC (mean of coordinates) have moved slightly to the right in the last week. This means there has been improvement in the average economic measures. This loose screw is a little tighter than it was one week ago.

The GDPNow estimate of Q2 is oscillating around the 2% mark. This screw is 'tight enough' (chart below).

atlantafed.org

PCE (personal consumption expense) has started to move lower; it is at 6.3% yoy which is lower than it was in March and in February. Inflation is a supply issue, and a slowing PCE indicates that supply is starting to come back. This screw is starting to tighten (chart below).

tradingeconomics.com

The Aruoba-Diebold-Scotti business conditions index is designed to track real business conditions at high frequency. The average value of the ADS index is zero. Bigger positive values indicate progressively better-than-average conditions, and bigger negative values indicate progressively worse than average conditions. The index shows that business conditions are above average which qualifies it as a tight economic screw (chart below).

philadelphiafed.org

US Manufacturing PMI fell to 57.5 in May from 59.2 in April. This is the first pullback in four months, but the level is above pre-pandemic levels and points to robust growth in manufacturing capacity. This remains a solidly tight screw (chart below).

tradingeconomics.com

Industrial production in the United States increased 6.40% yoy in April. This is another screw that continues to tighten relative to the second half of 2021 (chart below).

tradingeconomics.com

Recessions are always preceded by at least one-year of falling housing starts. Housing starts continue to increase (chart below).

FRED

Building permits fell slightly in April, but remain at a historically high level. This screw remains good and tight (chart below).

tradingeconomics.com

New home sales have had a steep decline in the last year. This screw is completely loose and home sales tend to drop ahead of recessions, however, lower home sales alone are not sufficient to cause a recession--home sales have dropped many times in the past without recessions developing (chart below).

FRED

Private non-farm employment has surpassed pre-COVID levels, and continues to climb. The employment screw is tight (chart below).

tradingeconomics.com

Truck transport employment stops growing or declines for more than a year ahead of recessions. Truck employment is growing and is a tight economic screw (chart below).

FRED

Banks have stopped loosening credit conditions, but have yet to start tightening conditions. Credit conditions are tightened for a minimum of one-year ahead of recessions. This screw remains tight, for now (chart below).

FRED

Business loan delinquencies rise for at least one-year ahead of recessions. Delinquencies are near historic lows and are decreasing. This screw is tight (chart below).

FRED

Household debt, both as a percent of GDP and percent of disposable income, is at historically low levels. This is not what happens ahead of recessions. This economic screw has never been tighter (chart below).

FRED

Federal government taxation removes money from the private sector, and federal government spending on goods and services adds money to the private sector. Reductions in deficit-spending always precede recessions; Clinton reduced the deficit so much that the Treasury account went into surplus, and the deficit reduction that took place between 2010 and 2015 would have caused a recession in 2015 had the deficit not been increased in time (chart below).

FRED

The fiscal response to COVID produced a post-WWII record deficit (private-sector surplus) which prevented a depression. The net-transfer to the private-sector returned to pre-COVID levels in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, but in April the tax collection drained ~$400B from the private sector which caused the stock market to extend its "tightening tantrum". Since May 10, however, the Treasury has net-transferred $139B into private-sector bank accounts--this will support the economy and the stock market, and prevent a recession and a bear market, respectively (chart below).

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

Despite the slowing growth rate of the economy, the majority of the important "economic screws" remain tight enough to prevent a recession and to keep the stock market from falling into a bear market. Although the market has had a hard correction, the key levels (blue and red ovals below), which indicate a change to the primary bull trend, have not been breached (chart below).

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

The market is in a trading-range that is likely to last through the summer; we don't expect new highs before Q4, but we don't expect a bear market either.