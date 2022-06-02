DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

PIMCO, or the Pacific Investment Management Company, is an American investment management firm founded in 1971. The firm focuses on the fixed income sector and manages more than $2.2 trillion in assets. They offer not only Closed-End-Funds, but also Exchange-Traded-Funds, and Interval Funds. While PIMCO has made their name in fixed income, they now offer both equity and allocation funds.

Over the past half-decade and decade, the PIMCO High Income CEF (NYSE:PHK) and the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) have been top performers for PIMCO fixed income investors.

PIMCO.com CEFs

Notice the top 10-Yr CEF included equity exposure. Both PHK and PTY also appear in the Top 5 income funds at the 1- and 3-yr intervals.

Index Overview

Both of these funds use the ICE BofA US High Yield TR USD as their benchmark. While true, the funds can hold assets outside the benchmark.

The ICE BofA US High Yield Index tracks the performance of US dollar denominated below investment grade rated corporate debt publicly issued in the US domestic market. To qualify for inclusion in the index, securities must have a below investment grade rating (based on an average of Moody's, S&P, and Fitch) and an investment grade rated country of risk (based on an average of Moody's, S&P, and Fitch foreign currency long term sovereign debt ratings). Each security must have greater than 1 year of remaining maturity, a fixed coupon schedule, and a minimum amount outstanding of $100 million. Original issue zero coupon bonds, "global" securities (debt issued simultaneously in the eurobond and US domestic bond markets), 144a securities and pay-in-kind securities, including toggle notes, qualify for inclusion in the Index. Callable perpetual securities qualify provided they are at least one year from the first call date. Fixed-to-floating rate securities also qualify provided they are callable within the fixed rate period and are at least one year from the last call prior to the date the bond transitions from a fixed to a floating rate security. DRD-eligible and defaulted securities are excluded from the Index.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

fred.stlouisfed.org pimco.com

Exploring the PIMCO High Income CEF

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations. It employs fundamental analysis along with a top-down stock picking approach to make its investments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed income sectors in the global credit markets, which may include corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed-, variable- and floating-rate income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers. PHK started in 2003. Benchmark: ICE BofA US High Yield TR USD.

Source: seekingalpha.com PHK

PIMCO lists these as characteristics of PHK on the fund's homepage:

PHK seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

PHK uses a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed income sectors in the credit markets, the fund.

PHK focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques and broad diversification among issuers, industries, and sectors as well as other risk management techniques designed to manage default risk.

PHK also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research.

PHK has $746m in AUM and shows a Forward yield of 10.2%. Management fees are 115bps, comprised of:

Management fees: 76 bps

Other expenses: 10bps

Interest expense: 29bps

PHK currently has a 35% leverage ratio, where the fund mostly uses Reverse Repurchase Agreements, and a smaller amount of Preferred Shares and Credit Default Swaps to fund.

PHK Holdings Review

The CEF may hold below-investment-grade securities, known as high yield bonds. The fund is limited to 25% of total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities, with a 40% of total assets limit on emerging market issuers. PHK's goal is for a weighted-average-duration of between zero and eight years. The current duration leverage-adjusted value is 3.45 years.

pimco.com PHK Holdings

Sector wise, PHK is well diversified and not beholden to a few sectors performing better than the others. Notice the weights vary greatly between MV% (market-value) and DWE% (duration weighted exposure). By market-value, they are short almost 15% in assets designed to shorten the portfolio's duration. Country allocation is over 92% US (mv-based), with the UK and Brazil making up most of the rest. The maturity schedule is as follows:

pimco.com

With only 12+% of the portfolio maturing over the next three years, PHK doesn't have an internal source of cashflow to purchase new debt that might carry higher coupons than those maturing. Note that the average maturity is over 10 years. They are using US Government debt to reduce the duration.

Top holdings

seekingalpha.com PHK Holdings

Despite holding over 550 assets, the Top 10 still represents 30% of the portfolio weight. PHK has made a major bet on Sequa Corporation with an 8.63% weight in that one issue. That issue currently is classified as a PIK, Payment-in-kind, so it is not generating any income. PHK also owns a small position in a Sequa bond that matures in 2024. PHK holds 27 interest-rate swaps and 15 currency futures.

PHK Distribution Review

seekingalpha.com PHK DVDs

PHK shows a clear history of reducing the payout; granted, this was during a period of falling interest rates. As mentioned above, unfortunately, they hold a few assets that mature over the next three years to take advantage of the new rate environment. Data shows that the payment coverage ratio is very good.

pimco.com

I did not find anything about PHK using a managed distribution policy, as some CEFs do.

PHK Price and NAV review

Data by YCharts

Three observations stick out from the above chart:

Both the price and NAV are down over 60% since PHK started, and this was in a time when interest-rates were flat to down.

Despite the above, investors who reinvested their payouts earned a respectful 7.4% since inception. The CAGR drops below 4% for those who took their payouts.

As the next chart presents, PHK has a history of selling at a premium.

CEFConnect.com PHK

Since 2009, PHK has not sold at a discount, with peaks at an incredible level of over 40% several times. The low for 2022 so far was 1.99% on 2/23/22. The current premium is back to 13.48%, which is double the value from a month ago.

Exploring The PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed-, variable- and floating-rate income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers. t invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. PTY started in 2002. Benchmark: ICE BofA US High Yield TR USD.

Source: seekingalpha.com PTY

PIMCO's analysis of PTY mirrors the characteristics they posted for PHK, so I won't repeat them here. PTY is twice the size of PHK at $1.6b in assets. The Forward yield is lower (9.9%) as are the fees charged by PIMCO: 106bps. Compared to PHK, the management fee is lower, but the leverage cost is higher. The current leverage ratio is near 48%, again mostly funded via Reverse Repurchased Agreements, with smaller but almost equal parts done via Credit Default Swaps and Preferred Shares.

PTY Holdings review

PTY seems to have the same investment rules and goals as PHK does. The current duration leverage-adjusted value is 3.29 years, slightly shorter than PHK.

pimco.com

Here, we see differences in the strategy employed as industry weights, especially Aerospace, differ. There is a big shift away from US Government holdings into more High-Yield debt and a positive position in short duration assets.

pimco.com

Here PTY has a big advantage over PHK as close to 34% of the portfolio will require replacing in the next three years, versus only around 12.5% for PHK. This is reflected in PTY's having a shorter effective maturity by over 2 years.

Top holdings

seekingalpha.com PTY Holdings

With twice the asset count, the Top 10 represent a smaller part of the portfolio. The largest single asset is only about a 3rd the size of PHK's largest holding. This CEF also holds the PIK Sequa asset (#2 in size), but at about a 3rd of the portfolio weight. PTY holds 75 interest-rate swaps, 80 currency futures, and 18 credit-default swaps.

PTY Distribution Review

seekingalpha.com PTY DVDs

Last September, PTY cut the monthly payout from $.13 to the current $.1188. The prior rate was in place since 2012. Again, no managed distribution policy found.

pimco.com

I included PHK data again for easy comparison. PTY has better coverage ratios of the two CEFs.

PTY Price And NAV review

Data by YCharts

On all three observations made about PHK, PTY has much better results. Over their common existence, PTY returned 10.46% versus 7.4% for PHK. That said, the 10-yr returns slightly favor PHK, with 5-yr returns back to favoring PTY.

CEFConnect.com PTY

Except for a brief time in 2015, PTY has sold at a premium since 2009. While most peaks are below those of PHK, PTK spiked to almost a 50% premium a year ago and is now at 16.98%. As the chart shows, the Price/NAV relationship is very fluid and short-term traders could try to exploit that.

Portfolio Strategy

Since both CEF are invested very much the same, which might be the better buy today? Here are some criteria to compare the funds to help each investor decide. Keep in mind, the answer could be neither at this time.

Criteria PHK ticker PTY ticker Premium 13.5% 17.0% Yield 10.2% 9.9% Duration 3.45 years 3.29 years Maturity 10.4 years 8.4 years Avg Bond Price $87.58 $90.00 AUM/Assets $746m/564 $1.6b/1108 Leverage 35% 48% StdDev 29.3 22.3 Max Drawdown -69% -47% Sharpe/Sortino ratios .35/.54 .55/.82 Est 5-Yr CAGR 1.9% 7.3%

To this investor, all the data points to buying PTY except for the higher premium PTY sells for, even though this CEF has sold for much higher premiums and has only sold for a small discount since late 2015. For those okay with PTY's premium, its 5-Yr CAGR comes in second amongst taxable fixed income CEFs offered by PIMCO. The top performer, the PCM Fund (PCM), sports a 22% premium!

Final Thought

For investors who want a PIMCO fund but would prefer not dealing with premiums/discounts or leverage, they do have a slate of Fixed Income Exchange-Traded-Funds available, some of which invest based on duration, maturity, or inflation protection.